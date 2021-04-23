What’s On In Zurich End of April 2021 Onwards

We hope you had a good week and managed to see the Böögg going up in flames. It took just 12 minutes and 57 seconds for his head to blow off so hopefully we should all be in for a great Summer! Wising you a wonderful weekend and week ahead.

BIKE SALE / VELO BÖRSE SATURDAY 24th APRIL: Looking for a bike? There’s is a bike sale taking place in Zurich at Helvetziaplatz from 9am till 3pm on Saturday 24th April. See details here.

FERRIS WHEEL ZURICH: The Ferris Wheel is in Zurich until 2nd May. It is open daily from 1pm – 10pm. See photos and find out more here.

HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO KYBURG CASTLE? Kyburg Castle, not far from Zurich, is a great family destination and is open for the season. Find out all about this award winning castle here.

SPRING IN ZURICH: More photos of Zurich at Springtime to inspire you with places to see in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

A HIKE TO UETLIBERG: Why not hike (or take the train) up to Uetliberg and then continue on to Felsenegg. Wonderful views over Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: There are some great “blossom hot spots” in Zurich, both in the parks and in certain Zurich streets. Read all about the blossoms in Zurich here.

VISIT VILLA PATUMBAH PARK: One of the most beautiful parks to visit in Spring is Villa Patumbah. Find out all about it here.

VISIT RECHBERG PARK: Rechberg Park is quite small and a little hidden away, but every Spring they plant some beautiful Spring flowers in their walled garden. Find out all about it here.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.

THE CHRIESIWÄG CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: Just a reminder that it will soon be time to check out the Cherry Blossom Trail (above) in Frick. It is usually in bloom from mid April onwards – but is definitely an excursion worth making. Find out more here.

VISIT SELEGER MOOR RHODEDENRDRON PARK: If you’re a fan of rhododendrons then make sure to visit the Seleger Moor Park in Rifferswil where they have a wonderful collection. Read all about it here.

TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES: Fancy a break? How about a trip to the beautiful town of Morges (above) and maybe a trip to Audrey Hepburn’s village, Tolochenaz? Read all about it here.

ANNUAL TULIP FESTIVAL IN MORGES TILL 9th MAY (FREE): We’ve just visited the annual Tulip Festival at the Parc de L’Indéndence right by the lakeside in Morges. This free and very colourful event is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary. Read all about it the More Tulip Festival here.

A HIKE AROUND KLÖNTALERSEE: How about a hike around Klöntalersee? It’s not far from Zurich and it’s beautiful to visit anytime of year. Take a look here.

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & SPRING PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait to treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air – especially with all the blossom right now. Why not give Carmen a call? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

EXPATS

VIRTUAL OPEN DAY AT ICS PRIMARY WEDNESDAY 28th APRIL: Join the Primary Principal and the ICS Leadership team on 28th April for a virtual Open Day – open to all parents who have children of Grades 1 – 5 to find out more about the lifelong learning skills and teaching at ICS for Primary pupils. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

EXPAT SAVVY FOR YOUR EXPAT INSURANCE NEEDS: Expat Savvy will help you to find the best insurance plan for you and your family. Email Expat Savvy here. Call Expat Savvy on: +41 79 155 25 70 Visit the Expat Savvy website here.

SPORT SHOP TIME NEW SEASON STOCK: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster now has its latest Spring & Summer ranges in stock. Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616. Please see website here.

CORONA UPDATES

Latest Covid Measures From Monday 19th April

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules from Monday 19th April are as follow in the diagram below. The new rules throughout Switzerland allow outdoor eating at restaurants, small events and gyms and cinemas re-open (subject to certain regulations). See infographic:

HOW TO REGISTER FOR YOUR COVID VACCINATION: If you haven’t registered for the Covid vaccination yet, here are some step by step instructions on how to do so – take a look here.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.

LATEST TRAVEL QUARANTINE SITUATION: Please check the Government website for the latest announcements on the countries for which you do and don’t have to quarantine. It has just been updated and travellers from the UK and Ireland no longer have to quarantine when going into Switzerland (although they still have to when they go back – if indeed they are allowed to travel at all).

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.

