What’s On In Zurich End of April 2021 Onwards
We hope you had a good week and managed to see the Böögg going up in flames. It took just 12 minutes and 57 seconds for his head to blow off so hopefully we should all be in for a great Summer! Wising you a wonderful weekend and week ahead.
BIKE SALE / VELO BÖRSE SATURDAY 24th APRIL: Looking for a bike? There’s is a bike sale taking place in Zurich at Helvetziaplatz from 9am till 3pm on Saturday 24th April. See details here.
FERRIS WHEEL ZURICH: The Ferris Wheel is in Zurich until 2nd May. It is open daily from 1pm – 10pm. See photos and find out more here.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO KYBURG CASTLE? Kyburg Castle, not far from Zurich, is a great family destination and is open for the season. Find out all about this award winning castle here.
SPRING IN ZURICH: More photos of Zurich at Springtime to inspire you with places to see in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
A HIKE TO UETLIBERG: Why not hike (or take the train) up to Uetliberg and then continue on to Felsenegg. Wonderful views over Lake Zurich. Read all about it here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: There are some great “blossom hot spots” in Zurich, both in the parks and in certain Zurich streets. Read all about the blossoms in Zurich here.
VISIT VILLA PATUMBAH PARK: One of the most beautiful parks to visit in Spring is Villa Patumbah. Find out all about it here.
VISIT RECHBERG PARK: Rechberg Park is quite small and a little hidden away, but every Spring they plant some beautiful Spring flowers in their walled garden. Find out all about it here.
BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.
THE CHRIESIWÄG CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: Just a reminder that it will soon be time to check out the Cherry Blossom Trail (above) in Frick. It is usually in bloom from mid April onwards – but is definitely an excursion worth making. Find out more here.
VISIT SELEGER MOOR RHODEDENRDRON PARK: If you’re a fan of rhododendrons then make sure to visit the Seleger Moor Park in Rifferswil where they have a wonderful collection. Read all about it here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES: Fancy a break? How about a trip to the beautiful town of Morges (above) and maybe a trip to Audrey Hepburn’s village, Tolochenaz? Read all about it here.
ANNUAL TULIP FESTIVAL IN MORGES TILL 9th MAY (FREE): We’ve just visited the annual Tulip Festival at the Parc de L’Indéndence right by the lakeside in Morges. This free and very colourful event is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary. Read all about it the More Tulip Festival here.
A HIKE AROUND KLÖNTALERSEE: How about a hike around Klöntalersee? It’s not far from Zurich and it’s beautiful to visit anytime of year. Take a look here.
BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.
Inter Community School Zurich Virtual Primary Open House
Wednesday 28th April
Join the Primary Principal at ICS's
Virtual Primary Open House on Wednesday 28th April
to find out more about how ICS students develop lifelong learner skills.
Or contact the Admissions team at contact@icsz.ch.
Find out more here
Museums & Galleries & Art
PAPILIORAMA BUTTERFLY SANCTUARY: The Papiliorama Butterfly Sanctuary has just opened its doors for the season. Why not pay a visit? Find out all about it here.
LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE: Fancy a trip to the Lindt Home of Chocolate Museum? Find out all about it here.
SWISS PHOTO CLUB OF SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION GALERIE KATPULT BASEL TILL 24th APRIL: Check out this great photographic exhibition at Galerie Katapult in Basel until 24th April. Find out more here.
WOW! MUSEUM ZURICH: If you’ve not visited the WOW! Museum yet, why not give it a try? Find out more here.
KUNST MUSEUM WINTERTHUR PICASSO & ENSOR – MASQUERADES UNTIL 20th JUNE: There’s an interesting museum at the Art Exhibition in Winterthur until 20th June. See the details here.
LANDESMUSEUM NEW EXHIBITIONS: The Landesmuseum is open again with a great range of new exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland which is especially topical in this year which marks 50 years since women first got the vote – see details here.
BANKSY EXHIBITION AT BASEL MESSE TILL 30th MAY: There is an unauthorised exhibition of the art work of Banksy taking place in Basel until 30th May. The exhibition is entitled “Building Castles In The Sky”Please note, however, that it is extremely popular so make sure to book your tickets online first before travelling. Find out more here.
KUNSTHAUS ZURICH: The Kunsthaus art gallery is open! Check out their latest exhibitions here.
A TRIP TO ZURICH ZOO: How about a trip to Zurich Zoo. Read out all about it here.
VISIT THE WILDNIS PARK IN LANGNAU: The Wildnis Animal Park is now open again.Find out all about it here.
FOOD AND RESTAURANTS
TOP ROOFTOP TERRACES IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.
KRUG TERRACE AT DOLDER GRAND OPENS 22nd APRIL: From April to September 2021 the Dolder Grand’s KRUG Terrace is open from 12 noon till 10pm. Enjoy champagne by the glass, along with Heiko Nieder`s food creations such as curry wurst, Dolder truffle fries and salmon tarte flambée. Find out more here.
NEW FOOD STORE IN ZURICH – BRIDGE: There’s a brand new food hot spot which opened in Europaallee in Zurich on 8th April, close to Zurich HB. It’s aims to offer a completely different food shopping experience (and once Corona is under control promises lots of cool events too). Find out all about BRIDGE Zurich here.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH TAKEAWAYS: You can check our Take Away and Delivery List here.
ONLINE GROCERY FOOD ORDERING: If you’re looking to order food online check our list here.
RECIPE FOR MERINGUE NESTS: Check out this recipe for a very easy to make Meringue Nests with Summer berries. Take a look here.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND
VISIT VALLE VERZASCA IN TICINO: If you’ve never visited the beautiful area of Valle Verzasca in Ticino, now is a good time to go as you will find it less crowded in Spring than in the height of Summer. Find out all about this beautiful area here.
MONTE BRE IN TICINO: Another great place to visit in Ticino is Monte Bre with its stunning views over the lake. Find out more here.
VISIT THE AARE GORGE IN HASLITAL: The impressive Aare Gorge or Aareschlucht is definitely worth a visit. Read all about it here.
HANDECK BRIDGE: If you’re in the area of Haslital it’s worth visiting the Handeck Hangin Bridge too. Read all about it here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look here.
GOURMET FOOD, WELLNESS & MOUNTAINS AT HOTEL GUARDA VAL + 10% READER DISCOUNT : If you’re looking for a great break in the mountains, with relaxation, wellness and gourmet food, then why not consider Hotel Guarda Val. We had a wonderful stay there last week and if you book with Promo Code NewInZurich you can get a 10% discount (you can book here). Read all about this wonderful hotel here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Hotels in Switzerland are open and hotel guests are allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.
A TRIP TO THE JUNGFRAUJOCH: Find out what it’s like at the top of the Jungfraujoch here.
Lifestyle
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Pure Beauty Spa offers a premium range of professional beauty and spa treatments for both men and women ranging from facials, waxing, nails, massage to spa body treatments, non-surgical face lifting, microdermabrasion, permanent hair removal, cellulite and body contouring treatments to red vein and pigmentation treatments. Get 20% Off Your 1st Treatment* with Pure Beauty Spa Zurich on all appointments Weds-Fri. Address: Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich Email: info@purebeautyspa.ch. You can visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here
PURE BEAUTY SPA BIOTEC FACIAL & BODY BALLANCER: If you feel you need a bit of a boost, Pure Beauty Spa offer a great menu of treatments. Some of the the treatments can even be taken at the same time which is a huge timesaver. The Body Ballancer is a manual lymphatic drainage body treatment which re-energises you and helps improve skin tone and the Biotec Facial is a very effective “lifting” facial which really plumps up the face. Read all about these great treatments here.
GREAT BOOKS TO READ: Looking for a great book? Take a look at all these recommendation here.
THINGS TO DO WHEN YOU’RE STUCK AT HOME: Why not check out this list of ideas for things to do if you find yourself getting bored or demotivated and stuck at home for any reason. Take a look at some ideas here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & SPRING PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait to treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air – especially with all the blossom right now. Why not give Carmen a call? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.
EXPATS
VIRTUAL OPEN DAY AT ICS PRIMARY WEDNESDAY 28th APRIL: Join the Primary Principal and the ICS Leadership team on 28th April for a virtual Open Day – open to all parents who have children of Grades 1 – 5 to find out more about the lifelong learning skills and teaching at ICS for Primary pupils. See details here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.
EXPAT SAVVY FOR YOUR EXPAT INSURANCE NEEDS: Expat Savvy will help you to find the best insurance plan for you and your family. Email Expat Savvy here. Call Expat Savvy on: +41 79 155 25 70 Visit the Expat Savvy website here.
SPORT SHOP TIME NEW SEASON STOCK: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster now has its latest Spring & Summer ranges in stock. Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616. Please see website here.
CORONA UPDATES
Latest Covid Measures From Monday 19th April
The latest relaxations to the Covid rules from Monday 19th April are as follow in the diagram below. The new rules throughout Switzerland allow outdoor eating at restaurants, small events and gyms and cinemas re-open (subject to certain regulations). See infographic:
HOW TO REGISTER FOR YOUR COVID VACCINATION: If you haven’t registered for the Covid vaccination yet, here are some step by step instructions on how to do so – take a look here.
COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.
COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.
LATEST TRAVEL QUARANTINE SITUATION: Please check the Government website for the latest announcements on the countries for which you do and don’t have to quarantine. It has just been updated and travellers from the UK and Ireland no longer have to quarantine when going into Switzerland (although they still have to when they go back – if indeed they are allowed to travel at all).
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich
- Sport Shop TimeOut – Spring & Summer Season Opening offers on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th April.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link
- Cheesecake – 10% off all Cheesecake orders from Cheesecake.love (use promo code NIZ)
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services at Coiffeur Arté in March when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
