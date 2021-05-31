31 Ideas For Family Excursions Not Far From Zurich

25 Ideas For Excursions Not Far From Zurich
If you’re unsure of what to do when you next have a public holiday or a long weekend in Zurich, here are 25 ideas for excursions not far from Zurich. Some of them are in Zurich, some further afield – and one or two are probably further than a day trip. Wherever possible, please do check the website of the places you are considering visiting to check they are open (or not overbooked) and do try and buy tickets online in advance, if applicable. Have fun!
31 Ideas For Excursions Not Far From Zurich
- Belvoir Park – Belvoir Park is a beautiful place to visit anytime of year – but in Spring you really should visit their Iris Collection. Read all about it here.
- Visit Zurich Zoo – a great outing for all the family.
- Castle Kyburg – not far from Zurich and very close to Winterthur – it makes for a great half day excursion.
- Or instead go for an easy Circular Walk around Kyburg.
- Walk round Zurich seeing what Street Art you can spot and start off by going for a walk over the new Negrellisteg bridge near Zurich HB.
- Rapperswil – the beautiful Medieval town with its Castle, charming cobbled streets and lakeside location is always worth a visit. Read all about it here.
- Or you might like to take a walk along the Wooden Bridge from Rapperswil to Hurden.
- Or you could walk from Bürkliplatz to Wollishofen and along the wooden bridge near the Rote Fabrik.
- Visit one of the exhibitions which are taking place in Zurich at the moment – for example the Body Worlds / Körperwelten exhibition. Please note this might not be suitable for young children.
- Visit the Pagoda at China Gardens (entry is free at the time of writing due to Covid).
- You might also like to visit the Pavilion Le Corbusier.
- Go for a hike. Here are 6 ideas for circular hikes not to far from Zurich. Take a look here.
- Go for a boat cruise on Lake Zurich. There are plenty of options from Bürkliplatz.
- Take a day trip to Zug. Take a look here.
- Go for a hike at Uetliberg along the Felsenegg Ridge.
- Rent a Pedallo on Lake Zurich. There are plenty to hire when you walk along the lake promenade from Opera towards China Gardens.
- Go to the Cinema. Choose a cinema here.
- Make an excursion to Grindelwald-First and walk along the First Cliff Walk. Take a look here.
- Visit the beautiful city of Geneva. Read all about it here.
- Walk along the Klöntalersee. Read all about it here.
- Visit the Paxmal Monument (hike up the or go by car to the nearest car park). Read all about it here.
- Visit the city of Lucerne. Read all about it here.
- Visit a Chocolate Factory – take a look here.
- Visit the Lindt Home of Chocolate Museum – take a look here.
- Take a trip to Chateau Chillon-in Montreux – (possibly a bit far) – read all about it here.
- Visit Chaplin’s World outside Montreux- read all about it here.
- A visit to Morges in Springtime – take a look here.
- A visit to Papiliorama Butterfly Museum – take a look here.
- A trip to Lauterbrunnen – read all about it here.
- A ride on the Belle Epoque Train – read all about it here.
- A trip to Mount Rigi- take a look here.
*** Related Articles ***
Things to do on a rainy day in Zurich
Check out the latest What’s On article
Looking for a hotel – check our list here
*** Have fun whatever you do & don’t forget to Subscribe to the Blog for more ideas! ***