Body Worlds – Körperwelten Exhibition at Halle 622 Zürich

It has hardly been more acutely relevant to reflect on the relationship with our bodies than in our pandemic-stricken times. Over the last year many of us learnt more about our respiratory system than we had ever done at biology class back in the school days. The new Body Worlds / Körperwelten exhibition at Halle 622 invites us to another, yet much more entertaining lesson in anatomy reminding us about how resilient yet vulnerable our physical frame can be.

Gunther von Hagens’ Body Worlds / Körperwelten exhibition

After 12 years, 50 million visitors worldwide and a number of highly publicized controversies Gunther von Hagens’ Body Worlds / Körperwelten exhibition returns to Zürich with a new array of installations of dead bodies preserved by plastination. The conservation technique pioneered by von Hagens replaces the water and fat content of the deceased donors’ bodies with a special blend of plastic which allows the bodies to be transformed into unusual pieces of educational art.

Body World & The Impact of 21st Modern Living

The exhibition takes us for a journey under the skin presenting the human body’s complex structure and explaining how our functional systems and organs work in synchrony. As an addition to the previous iterations of the exhibition, this latest edition of Body Worlds focuses on how our modern, fast-paced lifestyle, inconsiderate dietary choices and harmful addictions keep on stretching our bodily systems beyond their limits, leading to imbalances, sicknesses and death. The thematic rooms offer great insight about how conscious tweaks of our daily routine and an optimistic shift in our mindset can help to balance out the adverse impact of our environment and lead to a healthier and more wholesome life.

Exhibition in German and English & Multilingual Audio Guides

The exhibition labels are in German and English – in case of bigger installations look for the English texts at the backside of the glass cabinets. Multilingual audio guides are available at the main hall next to the wardrobe for CHF 4 providing intriguing additions to the display labels. Younger children can work their way through the exhibition by filling out entertaining anatomy quizzes and worksheets available at the event’s website (in German only).

Special Discounted Tickets

Benefit from reduced ticket prices from Monday to Friday as well as from discounted options for families and groups above 10 people. Students can make the most out of their visit on Mondays where they get two tickets for the price of one.

Book Your Tickets Online

As the number of visitors is limited due to Covid-19-related restrictions, the organisers recommend booking tickets in advance via the online ticket shop.

Body Worlds – Körperwelten Exhibition at Halle 622 Zürich

Where: Halle 622, Zürich

Address: Therese-Giehse-Strasse 10, 8050 Zürich

When: from 7th May 2021 until 15th August 2021

Tickets: Prices vary based on the day of the visit with various discounted ticket options available for families, groups and students. Check the Körperwelt website for full details.

Article written by Peter Toller

An IT Manager by profession, Peter loves the great outdoors and is an avid explorer of Switzerland and enjoys hiking and discovering new places in his free time.

Peter’s Instagram account is @ptoller

