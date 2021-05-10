Discover Villars, Gryon & Les Diablerets with

The Free Access Card This Summer!

The Free Access Card in Villars, Gryon & Les Diablerets

If you’re planning to visit the beautiful region around Villars, Gryon and Les Diablerets in Switzerland this Summer, you will definitely want to find out all about the Free Access Card. It is available when you stay as a guest in one of the hotels in the region or in an apartment or B&B and it opens up amazing leisure possibilities for the whole family.

Fun Family Activities and Well as Free Transport in The Region

To discover everything the mountains have to offer during summer, the Free Access Card is your key to many fun activities as well as a wide range of transport possibilities. Public transport options with the card even include cable cars and a cogwheel railway. When you have the ability to explore like this you’re really able to enjoy the cultural richness of this beautiful region. The Free Access Card is available for stays from 5th June to 31st October 2021 in the area around Villars, Gryon and Les Diablerets.

Photo © Roman Tyulyakov

So Much To Discover In The Region

There is so much to discover in this region from hikes in the mountains, excursions and guided tours to the vineyards. If you’re a water baby, there are plenty of lakes and swimming pools to discover.

There are also rope parks you can visit, caving tours you can go on – and if you are an adrenalin junkie, you may wish to whizz down the slopes on an off-road scooter ! Children’s activities also include mini-golf and a miniature train ride. Other suggestions include a “taster golf session” with a spectacular panoramic views of the Dents du Midi.

In total the Free Access Card gives you unlimited access to more than 30 activities and transport options. As well as saving you money, it also is quick, convenient and easy to use.

Free Access Card: The Access Card is FREE when staying as a guest in one of the hotels in the region or in an apartment or B&B.

When: 5th June to 31st October 2021

Examples of activities and transport included: Gondolas (Villars, Gryon and Les Diablerets), trains and buses in VGDB, as well as swimming pools, museums, golf introduction course, tennis, guided walks, etc.

If, however, you will be visiting as a regular day tripper during the summer you can also purchase the card for the whole season. It costs CHF 170 (for adults born in or before 2005), CHF 65 for children born between 2006 and 2011 and is free for children born in or after 2012. All pricing details can be found here.

This article is the result of a collaboration with Villars, Gyron & Les Diablerets Tourism

