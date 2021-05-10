Home » Family Travel » Discover Villars, Gryon & Les Diablerets with The Free Access Card This Summer!
FamilyFamily TravelSwitzerlandThings To DoTravel

Discover Villars, Gryon & Les Diablerets with The Free Access Card This Summer!

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Discover Villars, Gryon & Les Diablerets with

The Free Access Card This Summer!

Countryside near Villars Switzerland

The Free Access Card in Villars, Gryon & Les Diablerets

If you’re planning to visit the beautiful region around Villars, Gryon and Les Diablerets in Switzerland this Summer, you will definitely want to find out all about the Free Access Card. It is available when you stay as a guest in one of the hotels in the region or in an apartment or B&B and it opens up amazing leisure possibilities for the whole family.

Nature in Villars sur Ollon

Fun Family Activities and Well as Free Transport in The Region

To discover everything the mountains have to offer during summer, the Free Access Card is your key to many fun activities as well as a wide range of transport possibilities. Public transport options with the card even include cable cars and a cogwheel railway. When you have the ability to explore like this you’re really able to enjoy the cultural richness of this beautiful region. The Free Access Card is available for stays from 5th June to 31st October 2021 in the area around Villars, Gryon and Les Diablerets.

Chalet near Villars

Photo © Roman Tyulyakov

So Much To Discover In The Region

There is so much to discover in this region from hikes in the mountains, excursions and guided tours to the vineyards. If you’re a water baby, there are plenty of lakes and swimming pools to discover.

There are also rope parks you can visit, caving tours you can go on – and if you are an adrenalin junkie, you may wish to whizz down the slopes on an off-road scooter ! Children’s activities also include mini-golf and a miniature train ride. Other suggestions include a “taster golf session” with a spectacular panoramic views of the Dents du Midi.

Vineyards near Villars

In total the Free Access Card gives you unlimited access to more than 30 activities and transport options. As well as saving you money, it also is quick, convenient and easy to use.

Pricing of The Access Card

Free Access Card: The Access Card is FREE when staying as a guest in one of the hotels in the region or in an apartment or B&B.

When: 5th June  to 31st October  2021

Examples of activities and transport included: Gondolas (Villars, Gryon and Les Diablerets), trains and buses in VGDB, as well as swimming pools, museums, golf introduction course, tennis, guided walks, etc.

If, however, you will be visiting as a regular day tripper during the summer you can also purchase the card for the whole season. It costs CHF 170 (for adults born in or before 2005), CHF 65 for children born between 2006 and 2011 and is free for children born in or after 2012. All pricing details can be found here. 

For more information please visit the Free Access Card website here. 

*** Articles You May Like ***

Hidden Gems in Villars, Gryon, Les Diablerets and Bex

Two Wonderful Hikes Near Villars-Les Diablerets In Vaud

Top Things To Do On A Rainy Day Near Villars & Les Diablerets

An Interesting Visit to the Salt Mines at Bex Switzerland

This article is the result of a collaboration with Villars, Gyron & Les Diablerets Tourism

***************************

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Body Worlds – Körperwelten Exhibition at Halle 622...

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid May...

Guide To Restaurants With Outdoor Terraces in Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Early May 2021

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular...

Mother’s Day Switzerland 2021 – Gift Ideas and...

A Trip To Paxmal The Amazing Peace Monument...

The Impressive Negrellisteg Bridge near Zurich Main Station

What’s On In Zurich End of April 2021...

Top Things To Do In Morges When Visiting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security