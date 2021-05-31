Enjoy a Golfing Day in Graubünden with a Caddie

If you enjoy playing golf you may be interested in a new offer from Graubünden Golf Clubs – a Golf Day on one of the golf courses in Graubünden with a local caddie! What’s more, the services of the caddie are completely free of charge!

Graubünden Is the Number One Golf Area in Switzerland

Graubünden has long been associated with golf ever since the British began playing golf in the region in 1889. Then in 1893 Switzerland’s first golf course was founded in Samedan. In fact the canton is the number one golf area in the whole of Switzerland and boasts a total of 15 golf courses.

Each one is very different, the landscape, the scenery and the terrain – so there is lots of variety. Many of the historic greens have recently undergone extensive redesigns and have been transformed into challenging, modern golf landscapes. Graubünden can also claim the highest tee in the entire Alpine region, in Arosa.

Golf Day With a Graubünden Caddie – A Complimentary Service!

The idea behind a day’s golfing in Graubünden with a caddie is that you get to really get to enjoy the experience and learn about Graubünden too. Your caddie is available to help you with your golf clubs, give you advice and tips on what club to use for which shot and information about the local terrain. In addition, all the caddies have an extensive knowledge of the area and can tell you all about the region of Graubünden, Switzerland in general, its people and of course, golf in Switzerland.

Golf Day With Flavia at the Engadin Golf Course in Samedan

We enjoyed a wonderful day with in late May on the Engadin Golf Club Samedan. The 18-hole course is located at 1700 m above sea level but luckily we had no steep inclines to contend with! Our caddie was Flavia and having grown up in the region and played golf there from a very young age, she knew the course like the back of her hand.

Flavia our Golf Caddie

She was able to guide us thought the 18 hole course, advising us of any troublesome water spots and other challenges which lay ahead. That doesn’t mean to say we didn’t lose any balls in the water – but at least we were forewarned!! 🙂

Flavia was great fun and told us all about many of the attractions in the local area, including Muttas Muragl and the Morteratsch Glacier – see more later on in this article.

The Bündner Caddie Service – A Free Service

The Bündner Caddie is a free service which is available on the following 12 Graubünden golf courses:

Engadin Golf Club – Golfanlage Samedan

Buna Vista Golf Sagogn

Engadin Golf Club – Golfanlage Zuoz- Madulain

Golf Club Davos

Golf Club Alvaneu Bad

Golfclub Lenzerheide

Golfclub Sedrun

Golfclub Vulpera

Golfidylle Brigels

Golfplatz Arosa

Golfplatz Doman/Ems

Golfplatz Klosters

Golfers can choose their caddie directly from the webpage (subject to availability) and there are eight caddies taking part. The Bündner Caddie Service is a free service – but please note that the Green fee and other extras are not included. We also decided to have a golf buggy which is an additional extra.

Exploring The Graubünden Area

The day after our Golf Day we made an excursion to the Morteratsch Glacier.

It was our second time of visiting, this time without snow underfoot as in our previous visit. It is such a scenic place that each time you visit you spot something new. You can read all about the Hike to the Mortertasch Glacier here.

After hiking in the morning we took the gondola up to Diavolezza which is located at an altitude of 2,958 metres between Munt Pers and Piz Trovatis. There is also a ski resort there, above Val Bernina. At the top we were able to enjoy a hearty mountain lunch at the Berghaus Diavolezza admiring the scenic alpine landscape. Even though it was late May there was still snow underfoot. The weather had clouded over a little but the views were still stunning.

After lunch we took the gondola back down and enjoyed visiting the VR Glacier Experience. This free interactive exhibition is set up with seven virtual reality stations and tells the story of how the Morteratsch glacier is melting. It is a small but very interesting exhibition highlighting the plight of glaciers everywhere. You can find out more here.

A Stay At Hotel Steffani in St Moritz

We stayed overnight at the Hotel Steffani in St Moritz and after a day on the golf course were able to relax and enjoy the wonderful swimming pool and sauna in the hotel.

After our swim we then had a delicious dinner in the hotel restaurant.

Hotel Steffani, Via Traunter plazzas 6, 7500 St. Moritz. Tel: 081 836 96 96. Visit the Hotel Steffani website here.

Stay Overnight in Selected Golf Hotels

Graubünden Tourism also offers the option to stay overnight for a number of nights, for example you might like to visit two golf courses and stay in two different hotels. With this offer from Graubünden Tourism you will get the standard green fee flat rate included when you stay two nights in selected golf hotels. Each day you tee off on a different green in Graubünden and you can make your own customised schedule to suit your requirements. Take a look here to find out more.

So why not explore the great Golfing Region of Graubünden with a caddie? With 12 great golf courses to choose from, 189 holes in total and some of the most scenic Swiss landscape all around, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some great golf! You can find out more about the Special Caddie Offer here.

All Golf Course photos are of Engadin Golf Club Samedan

