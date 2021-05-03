Guide To Restaurants With Outdoor Terraces in Zurich

Discover some of your favourite restaurants in Zurich with outdoor terraces.

I’ve always loved the fact that in the Spring and Summer (and even early Autumn) Zurich is so alive with everyone eating out in pavement cafes and outdoor terraces. It’s one of things that my mother always raved about on her trips over here and you can see why. After weeks of having restaurants closed in the city due to the pandemic it was so wonderful to see the whole city come alive with colour and commotion when they opened. It was hard to believe what a difference they made – but they really did.

So where’s the best place to eat out on an outdoor terrace? Well, if you’re looking for rooftops then you need to look here – but for outdoor terraces, pavement restaurants and garden restaurants you’re in the right place. If we’ve missed off any of your favourites, be sure to add them in the comments box at the bottom !

Cantinetta Antinori, Augustinergasse, 8001 Zurich

Surely this restaurant has one of the most beautiful settings in Zurich, right in the heart of Augustinergasse? With the parasols, the starched white tablecloths and the lovely Italian cuisine, this really is la dolce vita.

Address: Augustinergasse 25, 8001 Zürich

Tel: 044 211 72 10

Visit the Cantinetta Antinori website here.

Münsterhöfli 8001 Zürich

With its parasols and outdoor seating in a beautiful spot on the cobbled stones of the Münsterhof, you feel as if you’re a tourist in your own town dining here.

Address: Münsterhof 6, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 262 33 00

Visit the Münsterhöfli website here

Die Terrasse, 8001 Zurich

There’s a certain elegance about dining in the garden of die Terrasse in Bellevue. The beautiful sculptures, the green plants, the high domed ceilings of the interior, all make dining here such a joy.

Address: Limmatquai 3, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 251 10 74

Visit die Terrasse website here

Brasserie Schiller, 8001 Zurich

Conveniently located right next to Zurich Opera House and just a few paces from Stafelhofen station.

Address: Sechseläutenplatz 10, 8001 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 222 20 30

Visit the Brasserie Schiller website here.

Milchbar, 8001 Zurich

Hidden behind Paradeplatz is the lovely Milchbar. Great food and a little fountain in the middle of this beautiful square.

Address: Kappelergasse 16, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 211 90 12

Visit the Milchbar Website here

Puro, 8001 Zurich

Another cute restaurant with a lovely outdoor terrace in central Zurich.

Address: Fraumünsterstrasse 25, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 221 99 33

Visit the Puro Website here

Hotel Bourbon, 8001 Zurich

Located in a beautiful and secluded square just 3 minutes from the Grossmünster in the Niederdorf, this lovely restaurant has a great menu.

Address: Obere Zäune 19, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 043 251 20 20

Visit the Hotel Bourbon Website here.

Bauschänzli

This beer garden and grill restaurant occupies a wonderful location on the River Limmat.

Address: Stadthausquai 2, 8001 Zurich

Visit the Bauschänzli website here.

Dolder Grand Panoramic Sun Terrace

The Dolder has a wonderful panoramic sun terrace with a number of seating options, a great dining card from the Restaurant Salz, and fabulous views over the city.

Address: Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zurich

Tel: 044 456 60 00

Visit the Dolder Grand Website here.

Hotel Storchen, 8001 Zurich

The outdoor terrace on Weinplatz is right in the centre of Weinplatz and a perfect place to watch the world go by.

Address: Weinplatz 2, 8001 Zürich

Tel: 044 227 27 27

Visit the Hotel Storchen Website here.

Baur Au Lac Garden, 8001 Zurich

The green terrace at the Baur au Lac is green and beautiful and a wonderful place to dine or have a drink in Summer.

Address: Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich

Tel: 044 220 50 20

Visit the Baur au Lac website here.

Park Hyatt, 8002 Zurich

The Park Hyatt Hotel has a cute little outdoor terrace restaurant where you can enjoy a great menu.

Address: Beethovenstrasse 21, 8002 Zurich

Tel: 0423 883 1234

Visit the Park Hyatt Zurich Website here

Le Cèdre Bellevue

Enjoy Lebanese cuisine in the open air just off Limmatquai.

Address: Schifflände 5, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 252 83 70

Visit the Le Cedre Website here.

Frau Gerolds Garten, 8005 Zurich

Frau Gerolds Garten offers a colourful, relaxed outdoor garden where you can find a restaurant and bar as well as a few shops too.

Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zurich

Tel: 078 971 67 64

Visit the Frau Gerolds Garten website here

Fischers Fritz

This lakeside spot is a really popular spot in Summer and with its lakeside garden you have amazing views of Lake Zurich. Great food and a wonderful ambiance with seating right down to the lakeside.

Address: Seestrasse 557, 8038 Zurich

Tel: 044 482 16 12

Visit the Fischers Fritz website here

Chuchi Am Wasser

This laid back bar and restaurant close to the Dynamo is located directly on the Limmat offers a great vegetarian and vegan menu.

Address: Wasserwerkstrasse 21, 8006 Zürich

Tel: 044 415 76 90

A Little Further Along The Lake

Restaurant Falken Küsnacht

Delicious Mediterranean cuisine and fabulous home made pasta dishes are served on the lovely terrace and garden in Küsnacht.

Address: Dorfstrasse 22, 8700 Küsnacht

Tel: 044 910 66 88

Visit the Restaurant Falken Küsnacht

Hotel Sonne Küsnacht

The Hotel Sonne in Küsnacht has a charming little Beer garden right on the lake as well as outdoor seating for its restaurant.

Tel: 044 914 18 18

Address: Seestrasse 120, 8700 Küsnacht am Zürichsee

Visit the Hotel Sonne Küsnacht website here

Portofino Am See

A touch of Italy on the lake in this beautiful lakeside restaurant. Perfectly located right on the lake.

Address: Seestrasse 100, 8800 Thalwil

Tel: 044 720 32 40

Visit the Portofino Website here

Restaurant Alex at Hotel Alex Thalwil

You can dine right on the lake in the gorgeous location at Alex Restaurant in Thalwil.

Address: Seestrasse 182, 8800 Thalwil

Tel: 044 552 99 99

Visit the Restaurant Alex Website here

Strozzis Strandhaus Herrliberg

Lakeside vibes at the lovely Strozzis Strandhaus in Herrliberg. Arrive by car or by boat.

Address: Seestrasse 146, 8704 Herrliberg

Tel: 044 915 14 18

Visit Strozzis Standhaus Herrliberg Website here.

L’O Horgen

One of our favourite restaurants right on the waters edge in Horgen with fabulous lakeside views and wonderful cuisine.

Address: Bahnhofstrasse 29, 8810 Horgen

Tel: 044 725 25 25

Visit the L’O Website here.

Hotel Belvoir

With a wonderful sun terrace with panoramic views over Lake Zurich the Hotel Belvoir in Rüschlikon occupies a stunning location.

Address: Säumerstrasse 37, 8803 Rüschlikon

Tel: 044 723 83 83

Visit the Hotel Belvoir Website here

**** Please do call or reserve in advance whenever possible. Some restaurants do not open in bad weather ****

