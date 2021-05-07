What’s On In Zurich Early To Mid May 2021

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. Just a reminder that this Sunday 9th May is Mother’s Day and if you’re searching for inspiration take a look here.

PUBLIC HOLIDAY THURSDAY 13th MAY: Don’t forget next Thursday 13th May is a Public Holiday for Ascension (Auffahrt) and all the shops are shut. You can see the all the public holidays in Zurich. Have fun wherever you do!

IMPROV COMEDY IN ENGLISH FRODAY 7th MAY 7.30 PM: Looking for a fun evening? If you see this in time you might just be able to get along to the Improv Comedy Show taking place in English on Friday 7th May at 7.30pm. See details of this and other productions here.

KÖRPERWELT EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 FROM 7th MAY: This exhibition might not be for everybody – but Körperwelt has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and from 7th May it is on in Zurich at Halle 622. Visit the website here.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET SATURDAY 8th MAY: The Bürkliplatz Flea Market reopens on Saturday 8th May, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Find out more here.

MOTHERS DAY 9th MAY: Some ideas for gift ideas including presents you can make yourself at home if you’ve let it too late. Take a look here.

LAST DAY TULIP FESTIVAL IN MORGES 9th MAY (FREE): The annual Tulip Festival at the Parc de L’Indéndence right by the lakeside in Morges ends on 9th May – don’t miss! This free and very colourful event is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary. Read all about it the Morges Tulip Festival here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look here.

THE CHRIESIWÄG CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: Just a reminder that the Cherry Blossom Trail (above) in Frick is also an excursion worth making. Find out more here

CINEMAS IN ZURICH ARE OPEN: Cinemas are now open again in Zurich with certain seating restrictions in place. See our list of Zurich cinemas here.

WHAT TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH FOR BOTH ADULTS & CHILDREN: The weather has been quite mixed recently so it’s good to have some rainy day ideas to hand. Check out our list of things to do on a rainy day in Zurich here.

FIFA MUSEUM ZURICH: A great outing for football fans and a perfect rainy day activity. Find out more here.

A TRIP ON THE UBS POLYBAHN: Have you ridden the UBS Polybahn? This cute little red funicular train takes you from Central in Zurich right up to the Polyterrasse. Please note it is closed on Sundays & on Public Holidays eg 1st May. Read all about it here.

SPRING IN ZURICH: More photos of Zurich at Springtime to inspire you with places to see in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: There is still some great blossom to be seen in Zurich, both in the parks and in certain Zurich streets. Read all about the blossoms in Zurich here.

VISIT SELEGER MOOR RHODEDENRDRON PARK: If you’re a fan of rhododendrons then make sure to visit the Seleger Moor Park in Rifferswil where they have a wonderful collection. Read all about it here.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

Latest Covid Measures From Monday 19th April

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules from Monday 19th April are as follow in the diagram below. The new rules throughout Switzerland allow outdoor eating at restaurants, small events and gyms and cinemas re-open (subject to certain regulations). See infographic:

HOW TO REGISTER FOR YOUR COVID VACCINATION: If you haven’t registered for the Covid vaccination yet, here are some step by step instructions on how to do so – take a look here.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.

TRAVEL AND CORONA: If you’re planning travelling do check the Swiss Governmen’s Travel List as it is changing frequently. Take a look here.

