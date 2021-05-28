What’s On In Zurich End of May Early June 2021
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. The latest Covid relaxations were announced on 26th May and come into place on Monday 31st May. One of the major changes is that restaurants will now be able to serve people inside – so no more shivering on the terrace when the weather gets cold! Also thermal spas will be re-opening as will many cultural and sporting events! See more details on Infographic here:
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.
LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.
IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 26th MAY – 3rd JUNE: The Iranian Film Festival goes online for Spring 2021 with 15 feature films, 17 short films and 10 animation films and lasts from 26th May – 3rd June. You can find out all about it here.
BLACK FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 28TH – 30TH MAY: The Black Film Festival Zurich is taking place at Houdini cinema in Zurich andyou can see all the details here.
BLUES FESTIVAL BADEN ENDS 29th MAY: Find out all about the Blues Festival Baden. Only limited tickets available but there are online options too. The festival ends on 29th May. Find out more (in German) here.
FLEA MARKET / FLOHMARKT RÖNTGENPLATZ ZURICH SAT 29th MAY: From 7am till 3pm there is a flea market this Saturday at Röntgenplatz Zurich. See details here.
KREISLAUF 345 29th & 30th MAY: On Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th the Kreislauf 345 is back. It’s a time when lots of little shops and ateliers in Kreis 3, 4 and 5 open their doors on both Saturday and on Sunday from 11am till 5pm. Visit the website here.
KART RACE AT HALLENSTADION 29th MAY – 6th JUNE: Where game meets reality! Kartrace Summer Edition is taking place at the Hallenstadion form 29th May till 6th June and you can book tickets on A fun activity for all the family! See details here.
THERMAL SPAS LIKE TAMINA THERME IN BAD RAGAZ REOPEN ON 31st MAY: For those of you dying to relax in a thermal spa the good news is that from 31st May they will be opening to the public again. Read all about A spa Day at the Dolder Grand here. Find out all about one of our favourites not far from Zurich, the Tamina Spa at Bad Ragaz here.
YESH! JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL 3rd – 10th JUNE: Find out all about this year’s Jewish Film Festival from 3rd – 10th June. Visit the website here.
NEXT BIKE FAIR / VELO BÖRSE AT HELVETIAPLATZ 5TH JUNE: The next bike fair at Helvetiaplatz takes place from 9am till 3pm on Saturday 5th June. Read all about it here.
FATHER’S DAY SWITZERLAND 6th JUNE: It’s Father’s Day in Switzerland on 6th June. Why not treat dad to a massage or treatment at Pure Beauty Spa at Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich. Email:info@purebeautyspa.ch.You can visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here. Or you may wish to check out InGoodCompany which also has a great online selection.Or if dad is sporty how about a voucher for Sport Shop Time Out in Uster? Or how about a poster of Zurich – you can get 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link. The new Leuchtturm1917 Edition 2 Bullet Journal has lots of very useful additions. You can also get the Bullet Journal personalised for an extra special present. Find out all about it here.
GO FOR A RIDE ON POLYBAHN UP BEFORE 31st MAY: The Polybahn funicular is closed for servicing from 31st May till 17th September – so go for a ride whilst you can! Read all about the Polybahn here.
URANIA OBSERVATORY GUIDED TOURS: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings you can go for guided tours of the Urania Observatory in the centre of Zurich. You need to book tickets here before you go.
WHAT TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH FOR BOTH ADULTS & CHILDREN: The weather has been quite mixed recently so it’s good to have some rainy day ideas to hand. Check out our list of things to do on a rainy day in Zurich here.
PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER: Why not visit the Pavillon Le Corbusier in China Gardens? Find out all about it here.
CHINA GARDEN TEMPLE: Access to the China Garden Temple area is free of charge right now. Find out all about it here. SWIMMING POOLS IN ZURICH: If the weather suddenly turns hot and sunny you will need to head to one of these swimming pools in Zurich to cool down.
ICE CREAM PLACES IN ZURICH: If it’s hot and sunny you may also want to enjoy a great ice cream. Check out these recommended ice cream places.
BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: With the weather forecast being not very encouraging this weekend, we put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look here.
Museums, Galleries, Music
ART FUSION ZURICH UNTIL 30th MAY AT PEYER GALLERY ZURICH: Check out this colourful exhibition at the Peyer Gallery in Zurich from 12 noon till 8pm until Sunday 30th May. See details here.
BANKSY EXHIBITION AT BASEL MESSE TILL 30th MAY: There is an unauthorised exhibition of the art work of Banksy taking place in Basel until 30th May. The exhibition is entitled “Building Castles In The Sky”. Please note, however, that it is extremely popular so make sure to book your tickets online first before travelling. Find out more here.
KÖRPERWELT EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 FROM UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This exhibition might not be for everybody – but Körperwelt has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.
LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE: Fancy a trip to the Lindt Home of Chocolate Museum? Find out all about it here.
SWISS CHOCOLATE FACTORIES YOU CAN VISIT: Here is a list of chocolate factories you can visit across Switzerland. Please check for any Covid restrictions & book in advance whenever possible.See the list here.
FIFA MUSEUM ZURICH: A great outing for football fans and a perfect rainy day activity. Find out more here.
WOW! MUSEUM ZURICH: If you’ve not visited the WOW! Museum yet, why not give it a try? Find out more here.
KUNSTMUSEUM WINTERTHUR PICASSO & ENSOR – MASQUERADES UNTIL 20th JUNE: There’s an interesting museum at the Art Exhibition in Winterthur until 20th June. See the details here.
LANDESMUSEUM NEW EXHIBITIONS: The Landesmuseum has some great exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland see details here.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND
HIKING ALONG THE WALENSEE: If you fancy a hike above the beautiful Walensee – take a look here for details.
FANCY SOME ADVENTURE IN VILLARS & LES DIABLERETS?: If you’re up for paragliding, mountains carting, walking across the Peak Walk by Tissot at Glacier 3000 or riding the Alpine Coaster then take a look here at some adrenalin inducing activities in the Villars & Les Diablerets region of Switzerland .
FREE ACCESS CARD TO EXPLORE VILLARS, GRYON & LES DIABLERETS: If you ‘re considering visiting the Villars, Gryon and Les Diablerets this Summer (see photo above) you will be able to take advantage of their Free Access Card which enables you to benefit from a number of great free transport and leisure facilities – all aimed at families. Valid from 5th June. Find out all about it here.
WHY NOT VISIT GLACIER 3000 & THE PEAK WALK?: There are lots of things to do at Glacier 3000 and it is definitely worth a trip walking across the hanging bridge between two peaks . Read all about it here.
HIKING THIS SEASON? DON’T FORGET TO GET A TICK VACCINE: Find out all about the situation with ticks in Switzerland. Read all about ticks and the tick vaccine here.
A TRIP TO THE BRISSAGO ISLANDS: How about going to Ticino and taking a boat trip to the Brissago Islands? Find out all about it here.
A TRIP TO GRINDELWALD FIRST: How about a trip to walk along the First Cliff Walk by Tissot at Grindelwald First (photo above). Read all about it here.
LAKE BRIENZ & ISELTWALD: How about a trip to Lake Brienz and Iseltwald ? Read all about this beautiful lakeside location here.
Hotels and Food
FANCY A STAYCATION AT THE HYATT REGENCY ZURICH AIRPORT THE CIRCLE?: Fancy getting away but don’t want a travel? How about a relaxing stay at the new Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport The Circle? You get special discounts and offers and there’s wonderful dining at Restaurant Babel and a state of the art gym open 24 hours a day. Also included is a free personal stylist shopping experience at Jelmoli and special discounts on items you buy. Read all about it here.
Restaurant Babel at Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport the Circle
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great home in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.
VEGAN CAKES IN ZURICH: Looking for the best vegan cakes in Zurich – take a look here.
JAPANESE POP UP IN ZURICH TILL 19th JUNE: There’s a new Japanese pop up in Zurich running on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at the Kanoaengass Bar, Kanonengasse 4, 8004 until 19th June. Check it out here.
RECIPE FOR CHICKEN BASQUE STYLE: How about a recipe for Chicken Basque style? See recipe here.
GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP ROOFTOP TERRACES IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.
Lifestyle
VIVACE MICRONEEDLING SKIN REJUVENATION TREATMENT AT SKINAPART IN ZURICH: If you’ve ever thought of going for a non invasive treatment to rejuvenate your skin, Katja Block from SkinApart now offers the new Vivace Microneedling Treatment which combines microneedling with radio frequency energy. Find out all about this painless, low/no downtime treatment here.
LOVA SKIN PEDICURE KIT – GET PERFECT FEET IN TIME FOR YOUR HOLIDAY: If you’re feet are in need of some TLC find out about this great Lova Skin Pedicure Kit you can get at Pure Beauty Spa. Hard skin vanishes in minutes! Read all about it here.
GREAT BOOKS TO READ: Looking for a great book? Take a look at all these recommendation here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & SPRING PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait to treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air – especially with all the Spring flowers right now. Why not give Carmen a call? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.
CINEMAS IN ZURICH ARE OPEN: Cinemas are now open again in Zurich with certain seating restrictions in place. See our list of Zurich cinemas here.
EVENT PLANNING AHEAD: For your diary: Street Parade 2021 will not be taking place – it will next be on 13th August 2022. Zurich Marathon will next take place on 10th April 2022 and if you register before 30th June you get an early bird discount. Zurich Openair will next be taking place in its usual form from 24th – 27th August 2022 but there will be 2 mini versions taking place this August 21 on the 20th & 21st August and on 26th to 28th August.
EXPATS
BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.
TRAVELLING FROM THE UK TO SWITZERLAND? Bad news for those travelling back from the UK as Britain has been put on the risk list as of 6pm on 27th May which means a period of quarantine when you get back to Switzerland. See the official website here.
CORONA UPDATES
Latest Covid Measures From Monday 31st May
The latest relaxations to the Covid rules will come into effect from Monday 31st May.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.
COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.
