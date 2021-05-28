What’s On In Zurich End of May Early June 2021

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. The latest Covid relaxations were announced on 26th May and come into place on Monday 31st May. One of the major changes is that restaurants will now be able to serve people inside – so no more shivering on the terrace when the weather gets cold! Also thermal spas will be re-opening as will many cultural and sporting events! See more details on Infographic here:

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 26th MAY – 3rd JUNE: The Iranian Film Festival goes online for Spring 2021 with 15 feature films, 17 short films and 10 animation films and lasts from 26th May – 3rd June. You can find out all about it here.

BLACK FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 28TH – 30TH MAY: The Black Film Festival Zurich is taking place at Houdini cinema in Zurich andyou can see all the details here.

BLUES FESTIVAL BADEN ENDS 29th MAY: Find out all about the Blues Festival Baden. Only limited tickets available but there are online options too. The festival ends on 29th May. Find out more (in German) here.

FLEA MARKET / FLOHMARKT RÖNTGENPLATZ ZURICH SAT 29th MAY: From 7am till 3pm there is a flea market this Saturday at Röntgenplatz Zurich. See details here.

KREISLAUF 345 29th & 30th MAY: On Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th the Kreislauf 345 is back. It’s a time when lots of little shops and ateliers in Kreis 3, 4 and 5 open their doors on both Saturday and on Sunday from 11am till 5pm. Visit the website here.

KART RACE AT HALLENSTADION 29th MAY – 6th JUNE: Where game meets reality! Kartrace Summer Edition is taking place at the Hallenstadion form 29th May till 6th June and you can book tickets on A fun activity for all the family! See details here.

THERMAL SPAS LIKE TAMINA THERME IN BAD RAGAZ REOPEN ON 31st MAY: For those of you dying to relax in a thermal spa the good news is that from 31st May they will be opening to the public again. Read all about A spa Day at the Dolder Grand here. Find out all about one of our favourites not far from Zurich, the Tamina Spa at Bad Ragaz here.

YESH! JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL 3rd – 10th JUNE: Find out all about this year’s Jewish Film Festival from 3rd – 10th June. Visit the website here.

NEXT BIKE FAIR / VELO BÖRSE AT HELVETIAPLATZ 5TH JUNE: The next bike fair at Helvetiaplatz takes place from 9am till 3pm on Saturday 5th June. Read all about it here.

FATHER’S DAY SWITZERLAND 6th JUNE: It’s Father’s Day in Switzerland on 6th June. Why not treat dad to a massage or treatment at Pure Beauty Spa at Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich. Email:info@purebeautyspa.ch.You can visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here. Or you may wish to check out InGoodCompany which also has a great online selection.Or if dad is sporty how about a voucher for Sport Shop Time Out in Uster? Or how about a poster of Zurich – you can get 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link. The new Leuchtturm1917 Edition 2 Bullet Journal has lots of very useful additions. You can also get the Bullet Journal personalised for an extra special present. Find out all about it here.

GO FOR A RIDE ON POLYBAHN UP BEFORE 31st MAY: The Polybahn funicular is closed for servicing from 31st May till 17th September – so go for a ride whilst you can! Read all about the Polybahn here.

URANIA OBSERVATORY GUIDED TOURS: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings you can go for guided tours of the Urania Observatory in the centre of Zurich. You need to book tickets here before you go.

WHAT TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH FOR BOTH ADULTS & CHILDREN: The weather has been quite mixed recently so it’s good to have some rainy day ideas to hand. Check out our list of things to do on a rainy day in Zurich here.

PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER: Why not visit the Pavillon Le Corbusier in China Gardens? Find out all about it here.

CHINA GARDEN TEMPLE: Access to the China Garden Temple area is free of charge right now. Find out all about it here. SWIMMING POOLS IN ZURICH: If the weather suddenly turns hot and sunny you will need to head to one of these swimming pools in Zurich to cool down.

ICE CREAM PLACES IN ZURICH: If it’s hot and sunny you may also want to enjoy a great ice cream. Check out these recommended ice cream places.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: With the weather forecast being not very encouraging this weekend, we put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look here.

EXPATS

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

TRAVELLING FROM THE UK TO SWITZERLAND? Bad news for those travelling back from the UK as Britain has been put on the risk list as of 6pm on 27th May which means a period of quarantine when you get back to Switzerland. See the official website here.

CORONA UPDATES

Latest Covid Measures From Monday 31st May

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules will come into effect from Monday 31st May.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Public Holidays in Zurich

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!