What’s On In Zurich Mid May 2021 Onwards

COVID UPDATES: In other news, there will be an announcement by the Swiss Government on 26th May about further relaxation of the Covid measures – so stay tuned!
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.
BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET SATURDAYS : The Bürkliplatz Flea Market is back in town and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Find out more here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: With the weather forecast being not very encouraging this weekend, we put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look here.
WHAT TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH FOR BOTH ADULTS & CHILDREN: The weather has been quite mixed recently so it’s good to have some rainy day ideas to hand. Check out our list of things to do on a rainy day in Zurich here.
ATELIER DAYS SHOPPING EVENT 18th & 19th MAY IN ZUG: Enjoy a relaxed day browsing and shopping at Atelier Days in Zug on Tuesday 18th May from 11am till 7pm and on Wednesday 19th May from 10am till 6pm. It takes place at the Siehbachsaal in Zug.See more information here.
GREEN LAMP VIRTUAL FUNDRAISING EVENT 27th MAY: Virtual Fundraising Auction Event on Thursday, 27th May 27th 6pm to 7.30 pm. Silent bidding on the spectacular lots begins at noon on Thursday, May 20th and ends with a grand finale on Thursday, May 27th. See more information here.
BANKSY EXHIBITION AT BASEL MESSE TILL 30th MAY: There is an unauthorised exhibition of the art work of Banksy taking place in Basel until 30th May. The exhibition is entitled “Building Castles In The Sky”. Please note, however, that it is extremely popular so make sure to book your tickets online first before travelling. Find out more here.
CINEMAS IN ZURICH ARE OPEN: Cinemas are now open again in Zurich with certain seating restrictions in place. See our list of Zurich cinemas here.
SPRING IN ZURICH: More photos of Zurich at Springtime to inspire you with places to see in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Much of the blossom is fading in Zurich, but there are quite a few parks with beautiful rhododendrons and other blooms. Read all about the blossom in Zurich here.
VISIT SELEGER MOOR RHODEDENRDRON PARK: If you’re a fan of rhododendrons then make sure to visit the Seleger Moor Park in Rifferswil where they have a wonderful collection. Read all about it here.
BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.
VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK IN ARTH GOLDAU: Why not visit the bears (and other animals) at the Goldau Animal Park. Read all about it here.
SATO CODE ESCAPE ROOM ZURICH: Fancy trying out an escape room across Zurich ? Find out more here.
Museums, Galleries, Music
KÖRPERWELT EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 FROM 7th MAY: This exhibition might not be for everybody – but Körperwelt has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and from 7th May it is on in Zurich at Halle 622. Read all about it here.
BRUNO WEBER PARK ZURICH: The Bruno Weber Park (above) is full of amazing and very colourful sculptures and is a great place to visit for all the family. It is open on Wednesdays and on Saturdays and Sundays. You can read all about it here.
LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE: Fancy a trip to the Lindt Home of Chocolate Museum? Find out all about it here.
SWISS CHOCOLATE FACTORIES YOU CAN VISIT: Here is a list of chocolate factories you can visit across Switzerland. Please check for any Covid restrictions & book in advance whenever possible.See the list here.
FIFA MUSEUM ZURICH: A great outing for football fans and a perfect rainy day activity. Find out more here.
JAZZ BARRAGE AT SCHIFFBAU: Every Weds 8pm, Moods, Schiffbauplatz, 8005. Live stream plus a small live audience. Find out more here.
WOW! MUSEUM ZURICH: If you’ve not visited the WOW! Museum yet, why not give it a try? Find out more here.
TECHNORAMA IN WINTERTHUR: Technorama is a science centre not far from Zurich in Winterthur and has so much to see and do for the whole family. It is a great place to visit on a rainy day. Find out all about it here.
CHAPLIN’S WORLD VEVEY: Find out all about the extraordinary and very talented life of Charlie Chaplin and see his Swiss home. Find out all about this unique attraction suitable for all the family. Take a look here.
KUNST MUSEUM WINTERTHUR PICASSO & ENSOR – MASQUERADES UNTIL 20th JUNE: There’s an interesting museum at the Art Exhibition in Winterthur until 20th June. See the details here.
LANDESMUSEUM NEW EXHIBITIONS: The Landesmuseum is open again with a great range of new exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland which is especially topical in this year which marks 50 years since women first got the vote – see details here.
KUNSTHAUS ZURICH: The Kunsthaus art gallery is open! Check out their latest exhibitions here.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND
A TRIP TO GRINDELWALD FIRST: How about a trip to walk along the First Cliff Walk by Tissot at Grindelwald First (photo above). Read all about it here.
SBB DISCOUNT OFFERS ON TICKETS: Check the SBB website to see what special offer train ticket offers they have.Take a look here.
FREE ACCESS CARD TO EXPLORE VILLARS, GRYON & LES DIABLERETS: If you ‘re considering visiting the Villars, Gryon and Les Diablerets this Summer (see photo above) you will be able to take advantage of their Free Access Card which enables you to benefit from a number of great free transport and leisure facilities – all aimed at families. Valid from 5th June. Find out all about it here.
HIKING THIS SEASON? DON’T FORGET TO GET A TICK VACCINE: Find out all about the situation with ticks in Switzerland. Read all about ticks and the tick vaccine here.
HIKING AROUND AMDEN: Spring is a beautiful time to explore the area above the Walensee. Take a look at this Spring Hike to Amden here.
HIKING NEAR LAKE PALPUOGNA: If you fancy an excursion and a hike about hiking around the beautiful Lake Palpuogna in Graubünden? Take a look here for details.
FANCY A STAYCATION AT THE NEW REGENCY HYATT AT THE CIRCLE: Fancy getting away but don’t want a travel? How about a relaxing stay at the new Regency Hyatt at The Circle at Zurich Airport? You get the full luxury hotel experience, dining in the restaurant, enjoying drinks at the bar and there’s a state of the art gym open 24 hours a day. You’ve also got the amenities of the shops at The Circle just a few steps away. Contact the hotel to find out all about their special offers here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES: How about a trip to the beautiful town of Morges and maybe a trip to Audrey Hepburn’s village, Tolochenaz? Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO MONTE BRE: How about at trip to Monte Bre in Ticino? Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO BADEN: If you’ve not visited the town of Baden it is definitely worth taking a look. Find out all about it here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Hotels in Switzerland are open and hotel guests are allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.
Food
RECIPE FOR LEMON POLENTA CAKE: This is a recipe for a delicious lemon polenta cake which is verylemony and not over sweet. See recipe here.
BON BON ZURICH: Check out Bon Bon Zurich for delicious fresh homemade breads, pastries, cakes and more. Visit the website here.
ERICH MEIER WINE TASTING AT THE VINEYARDS: Erich Meier is running wine tastings and sales at his vineyard in Uetikon am See every 1st and and 3rd Saturday of the Month from 10am – 12 and from 1pm till 3pm. Visit the website here for more information.
GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terrace in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP ROOFTOP TERRACES IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.
Lifestyle
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Pure Beauty Spa offers a premium range of professional beauty and spa treatments for both men and women ranging from facials, waxing, nails, massage to spa body treatments, non-surgical face lifting, microdermabrasion, permanent hair removal, cellulite and body contouring treatments to red vein and pigmentation treatments. Get 20% Off Your 1st Treatment* with Pure Beauty Spa Zurich on all appointments Weds-Fri. Address: Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich Email: info@purebeautyspa.ch. You can visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here
LOVA SKIN PEDICURE KIT – GET PERFECT FEET IN TIME FOR YOUR HOLIDAY: If you’re feet are in need of some TLC find out about this great Lova Skin Pedicure Kit you can get at Pure Beauty Spa. Hard skin vanishes in minutes! Read all about it here.
LEUCHTTURM1917 BULLET JOURNAL EDITION 2: The Leuchtturm1917 Edition 2 Bullet Journal is now out with lots of new and very useful additions. You can also get the Bullet Journal personalised for an extra special present. Find out all about it here.
GREAT BOOKS TO READ: Looking for a great book? Take a look at all these recommendation here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & SPRING PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait to treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air – especially with all the Spring flowers right now. Why not give Carmen a call? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.
CORONA UPDATES
Latest Covid Measures From Monday 19th April
The latest relaxations to the Covid rules from Monday 19th April are as follow in the diagram below. The new rules throughout Switzerland allow outdoor eating at restaurants, small events and gyms and cinemas re-open (subject to certain regulations). See infographic:
HOW TO REGISTER FOR YOUR COVID VACCINATION: If you haven’t registered for the Covid vaccination yet, here are some step by step instructions on how to do so – take a look here.
COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.
COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.
TRAVEL AND CORONA: If you’re planning travelling do check the Swiss Governmen’s Travel List as it is changing frequently. Take a look here.
