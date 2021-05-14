What’s On In Zurich Mid May 2021 Onwards

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. We hope you enjoyed the holiday on Thursday and just a reminder that the next Public Holiday in Zurich is a week on Monday, the 24th May – Whit Monday. You can find a list of all the Public Holidays in Zurich here.

COVID UPDATES: In other news, there will be an announcement by the Swiss Government on 26th May about further relaxation of the Covid measures – so stay tuned!

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

BÜRKLIPLATZ FLEA MARKET SATURDAYS : The Bürkliplatz Flea Market is back in town and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Find out more here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: With the weather forecast being not very encouraging this weekend, we put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look here.

WHAT TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH FOR BOTH ADULTS & CHILDREN: The weather has been quite mixed recently so it’s good to have some rainy day ideas to hand. Check out our list of things to do on a rainy day in Zurich here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

Support GreenLamp’s

“Bid for a Bright Future”

Virtual Fundraising Auction Event!

Thursday, May 27th 6.00 to 7.30 pm

Silent bidding on the spectacular lots begins at noon on Thursday, May 20th

and ends with a grand finale on Thursday, May 27th

You can register for free NOW and view all the amazing lots that are available: virtualauction.bid/greenlamp

All funds raised will help GreenLamps local partner to install twenty all-new, enhanced solar systems – which will provide light, refrigeration, and clean, sustainable power to rural Ethiopian health centers – improving the working conditions and lighting the nights of the courageous, skilled midwives and the patients in their care.

Thanks to generous event sponsors all proceeds of this auction will go directly to GreenLamp projects!

www.greenlamp.ch

*****************************************************************************************************************

ATELIER DAYS SHOPPING EVENT 18th & 19th MAY IN ZUG: Enjoy a relaxed day browsing and shopping at Atelier Days in Zug on Tuesday 18th May from 11am till 7pm and on Wednesday 19th May from 10am till 6pm. It takes place at the Siehbachsaal in Zug.See more information here.

GREEN LAMP VIRTUAL FUNDRAISING EVENT 27th MAY: Virtual Fundraising Auction Event on Thursday, 27th May 27th 6pm to 7.30 pm. Silent bidding on the spectacular lots begins at noon on Thursday, May 20th and ends with a grand finale on Thursday, May 27th. See more information here.

BANKSY EXHIBITION AT BASEL MESSE TILL 30th MAY: There is an unauthorised exhibition of the art work of Banksy taking place in Basel until 30th May. The exhibition is entitled “Building Castles In The Sky”. Please note, however, that it is extremely popular so make sure to book your tickets online first before travelling. Find out more here.

CINEMAS IN ZURICH ARE OPEN: Cinemas are now open again in Zurich with certain seating restrictions in place. See our list of Zurich cinemas here.

SPRING IN ZURICH: More photos of Zurich at Springtime to inspire you with places to see in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Much of the blossom is fading in Zurich, but there are quite a few parks with beautiful rhododendrons and other blooms. Read all about the blossom in Zurich here.

VISIT SELEGER MOOR RHODEDENRDRON PARK: If you’re a fan of rhododendrons then make sure to visit the Seleger Moor Park in Rifferswil where they have a wonderful collection. Read all about it here.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.

VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK IN ARTH GOLDAU: Why not visit the bears (and other animals) at the Goldau Animal Park. Read all about it here.

SATO CODE ESCAPE ROOM ZURICH: Fancy trying out an escape room across Zurich ? Find out more here.

EXPATS

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPORT SHOP TIME NEW SEASON STOCK: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster now has its latest Spring & Summer ranges in stock. Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616. Please see website here.

CORONA UPDATES

Latest Covid Measures From Monday 19th April

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules from Monday 19th April are as follow in the diagram below. The new rules throughout Switzerland allow outdoor eating at restaurants, small events and gyms and cinemas re-open (subject to certain regulations). See infographic:

HOW TO REGISTER FOR YOUR COVID VACCINATION: If you haven’t registered for the Covid vaccination yet, here are some step by step instructions on how to do so – take a look here.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.

TRAVEL AND CORONA: If you’re planning travelling do check the Swiss Governmen’s Travel List as it is changing frequently. Take a look here.

This Month’s NewInZurich Offers We have some offers for you: Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services at Coiffeur Arté in March when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33. FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here. Cheesecake – 10% off all Cheesecake orders from Cheesecake.love (use promo code NIZ) Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link ******************************************** Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich? WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND? We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagram to Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Public Holidays in Zurich

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!