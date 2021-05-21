What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late May 2021

Wishing you a great long weekend and week ahead. Don’t forget Monday, 24th May is Whit Monday so all the shops will be closed. You can find a list of all the Public Holidays in Zurich here.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.

URANIA OBSERVATORY GUIDED TOURS: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings you can go for guided tours of the Urania Observatory in the centre of Zurich. You need to book tickets here before you go.

AFRO-PFINGSTEN (ONLINE/HYBRID) FESTIVAL 22nd MAY: The annual Afro Pfingsten Festival is taking place mainly online this year – but it’s always a fun lively event so why not check it out here.

FREE ADMISSION OVER WHITSUN TO THE KUNSTHAUS EXTENSION 22nd – 24th MAY: A great opportunity to see the new extension of the Kunsthaus and the William Forsythe’s “The Sense of Things” for free. See details here.

BLUES FESTIVAL BADEN 22nd – 29th MAY: Find out all about the Blues Festival Baden. Only limited tickets available but there ae online options too. Find out more (in German) here.

RIGI MOUNTAIN RAILWAYS 150th ANNIVERSARY DAY 22nd MAY: Check out the numerous activities on offer at Mount Rigi for the 150th anniversary of their mountain railways. Tickets will go quickly but there are some fun vintage trains you can go on as well as other activities. Take a look here.

HARLEY MEET UP SUNDAY 23rd MAY 1pm AT LABOR 5 ZURICH: If you’re into Harleys why not join in this Harley Meet up at Labor 5 in Zurich. Limited ticket availability (and the Car meet up on Monday is already booked out) – so get your tickets here if you want to attend.

GREEN LAMP VIRTUAL FUNDRAISING EVENT 27th MAY: Virtual Fundraising Auction Event on Thursday, 27th May 27th 6pm to 7.30 pm. Silent bidding on the spectacular lots (which include a stay at the Chedi and some fabulous and unique experiences) began at noon on Thursday, May 20th and ends with a grand finale on Thursday, May 27th. See more information here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: With the weather forecast being not very encouraging this weekend, we put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look here.

WHAT TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH FOR BOTH ADULTS & CHILDREN: The weather has been quite mixed recently so it’s good to have some rainy day ideas to hand. Check out our list of things to do on a rainy day in Zurich here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

Support GreenLamp’s

“Bid for a Bright Future”

Virtual Fundraising Auction Event!

Thursday, May 27th 6.00 to 7.30 pm

Silent bidding on the spectacular lots begins at noon on Thursday, May 20th

and ends with a grand finale on Thursday, May 27th

You can register for free NOW and view all the amazing lots that are available: virtualauction.bid/greenlamp

All funds raised will help GreenLamps local partner to install twenty all-new, enhanced solar systems – which will provide light, refrigeration, and clean, sustainable power to rural Ethiopian health centers – improving the working conditions and lighting the nights of the courageous, skilled midwives and the patients in their care.

Thanks to generous event sponsors all proceeds of this auction will go directly to GreenLamp projects!

www.greenlamp.ch

*****************************************************************************************************************

SWIMMING POOLS IN ZURICH: If the weather suddenly turns hot and sunny you will need to head to one of these swimming pools in Zurich to cool down.

ICE CREAM PLACES IN ZURICH: If it’s hot and sunny you may also want to enjoy a great ice cream. Check out these recommended ice cream places.

VISIT SELEGER MOOR RHODEDENRDRON PARK: If you’re a fan of rhododendrons then make sure to visit the Seleger Moor Park in Rifferswil where they have a wonderful collection. Read all about it here.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.

VISIT THE WILDNIS ANIMAL PARK IN ZURICH: The Wildnis Park in Zurich is always worth a trip. Read all about it here.

SATO CODE ESCAPE ROOM ZURICH: Fancy trying out an outdoor escape room tour across Zurich ? Find out more here.

EXPATS

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

SPORT SHOP TIME NEW SEASON STOCK: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster now has its latest Spring & Summer ranges in stock. Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616. Please see website here.

CORONA UPDATES

Latest Covid Measures From Monday 19th April

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules from Monday 19th April are as follow in the diagram below. Further information is expected to be announced on 26th May. The new rules throughout Switzerland allow outdoor eating at restaurants, small events and gyms and cinemas re-open (subject to certain regulations). See infographic:

HOW TO REGISTER FOR YOUR COVID VACCINATION: If you haven’t registered for the Covid vaccination yet, here are some step by step instructions on how to do so – take a look here.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.

TRAVEL AND CORONA: If you’re planning travelling do check the Swiss Governmen’s Travel List as it is changing frequently. Take a look here.

