Concerts Grand Salon at Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville Zurich

There hasn’t been much to make fans of live classical music smile over the past year, which perhaps explains the excitement in the Grand Salon as an intimate, socially-distanced audience of just 50 or so gathered to hear celebrated concert pianist Michel Dalberto play on a hot summer night in Zürich. After a brief introduction from musical director Haiou Zhang, mastermind of the entire series of Grand Salon concerts at the Savoy Baur en Ville, Monsieur Dalberto spoke with humour and passion about his programme for the evening, which included Debussy, Fauré and (the highlight for us) Robert Schuhmann’s Fantasiestücke opus 12.

Michel Dalberto At Hotel Savoy Baur En Ville Zurich

The performance was totally mesmerising and astonishingly skilful. Dalberto is the only living pianist to have recorded the complete piano works of Schubert, and the evening included Ravel’s famously challenging Gaspard de la Nuit. The music was made all the more magical by the elegant venue; half close your eyes and you could imagine the original composers playing here beneath the gold-embossed columns and glittering chandeliers. Fortunately for this modern audience, it was also blissfully air-conditioned.

As a finale to the evening, we enjoyed a delicious, summery dinner at the Savoy, full of light fresh flavours including a chilled tomato and mango appetizer and a perfect sweet-sharp berry dessert. There was a carefully chosen wine to compliment each course, and we loved the sparkling Franciacorta Cà del Bosco so much that we went home and ordered a case!

Grand Salon Concert Series at Savoy Baur en Ville Zurich

The Grand Salon concert series continues throughout the summer all the way into November. You can come along just for the music, or stay on for the special post-performance dinner as we did. And if you don’t live in Zürich, why not make a night of it and stay at the Savoy, a true Zürich landmark and one of the most renowned 5-star hotels in Switzerland. There are still a few tickets available, including for the next event on 18th July: an evening of Debussy performed by Professor Bernd Goetzke and young Seoul pianist Jung Eun Severine Kim. Also scroll down to see our Contest to win one of 4 tickets to this event!

Grand Salon Concert Dates For Your Diary

Photo courtesy of Hotel Savoy Baur En Ville

The Concert Calendar so far is as follows:

18th July 2021 – Prof. Bernd Goetzke, Jung Eun Séverine Kim

25th July 2021 – Haiou Zhang “My 2020”

8th August 2021 – Lydia Maria Bader “Chinese Dream”

22nd August 2021 – Federico Colli “Master Concert III”

12th September 2021 – Elea Nick & Richard Octaviano Kogima – Young Elite Zurich

3rd October 2021 – Onute Grazinyte, Ruben Micieli, Ingmar Lazar “Hommage à Chopin”

16th October 2021 – Markus Becker “Master Concert IV”

13th November 2021- Konstantin Lifschitz “Master Concert V”

Tickets for the concert are CHF 90 per person and for Concert and Dinner and drinks are CHF 195

See more details here

Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville

Address: Poststrasse 12, 8001 Zürich Tel: 044 215 25 25

For more information on all the concerts please visit the website here.

*** CONTEST ***

Win Tickets to the Concerts Grand Salon Event on Sunday 18th July 2021!

To enter the contest simply email us here with a) your name b) your telephone number and c) the word Grand Salon in the subject line of the email.

We have 4 of tickets (each ticket is worth CHF 90) available to the next event on 18th July 2021 which includes:

A Book launch

Claude Debussy – Letters to his Publishers

Prof. Bernd Goetzke

Jung Eun Séverine Kim, piano

Experience an exclusive concert series with world-class musicians at the Savoy Hotel Baur en Ville! Enjoy classical music up close and take the opportunity to meet the artists personally.

Find out more here: concertsgrandsalon.com

Information about Bernd Goetzke and Jung Eun Séveriene Kim

Information About The Event on 18th July

Bernd Goetzke

Bernd Goetzke is a professor at the Hanover University of Music, Theater and Media and is one of the leading and most sought-after piano teachers. He studied with Karl-Heinz Kämmerling, connected with Wilhelm Kempff and Claudio Arrau, and collaborated with Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli.

Jung Eun Séverine Kim

Praised for her “sensitive and exuberant playing” (Rye News), Jung Eun Séverine Kim has toured the world as an outstanding passionate musician. Born in 1994 in Seoul, South Korea, she joined Bernd Goetzke at the Hanover Conservatory of Music in the summer of 2011 after completing her Jung studies at the Korean National Institute for the Gifted in Arts with Daejin Kim, where she is currently enrolled in the concert exam program.

