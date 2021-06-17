Home » Health and Fitness » FORFITSAKE: The Expat-Friendly Fitness Hub on a Mission to Change the World
Health and Fitness

FORFITSAKE: The Expat-Friendly Fitness Hub on a Mission to Change the World

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

FORFITSAKE:

The Expat-Friendly Fitness Hub on a Mission to Change the World

FORFITSAKE: The Expat-friendly Fitness Hub on a Mission to Change the World

Did you miss the gym during lockdown? Classes and venues across the canton reopened at the end of May, but if you’re finding it hard to get going again, we think you’ll find all the motivation, inspiration and information you need at brand new FORFITSAKE.

FORFITSAKE: The Expat-friendly Fitness Hub on a Mission to Change the World

FORFITSAKE is a unique, one-stop fitness hub that lets you search for classes and studios in Zürich and the other main Swiss cities by type, location and language. No annoying logins or sign ups required, and all the trainers have been personally recommended, chosen for their skills, professionalism and warm welcome. The site has detailed bios for each instructor, so you can easily find your perfect match, whether it’s Pilates, yoga, Crossfit, a spin class or a personalised programme to suit your time and goals. And they’re not just great trainers but changemakers and charity supporters too, committed to promoting active lifestyles and sharing the multiple benefits of exercise in their communities.

FORFITSAKE: The Expat-friendly Fitness Hub on a Mission to Change the World

FORFITSAKE is more than just a directory however. Set up by an experienced international team, the concept is a collaborative and holistic approach to fitness that brings together people and products to help you on your fitness journey and make you feel fabulous inside and out. The site has a helpful miniguide for each city to help newcomers find their feet, plus a marketplace of wellness items and gifts.

FORFITSAKE: The Expat-friendly Fitness Hub on a Mission to Change the World

We particularly love LYLA, a beautifully understated collection of athletic loungewear designed to be worn all day long. Each piece is created to your exact measurements; just submit two photos and your piece is made for you at a private atelier in Italy. A flattering, comfortable and far more sustainable alternative to mass produced kit, LYLA is available exclusively via FORFITSAKE.

FORFITSAKE: The Expat-friendly Fitness Hub on a Mission to Change the World

Still need a push to get going? FORFITSAKE has a mission to help everyone to better health through physical activity. Every marketplace purchase supports a FORFITSAKE initiative to provide free classes for communities in need. Check out Nazarena Gonzalez Russo’s project in Buenos Aires, where women are offered not just free classes but also childcare and transport from nearby villages to make participation as easy as possible. The past 18 months have been very tough for gyms and trainers (and lots of other industries too of course) so now’s the time to show some love for fitness instructors and get yourself back out there. No more excuses…FORFITSAKE!

FORFITSAKE: The Expat-friendly Fitness Hub on a Mission to Change the World

FORFITSAKE

For more information please visit the website here. 

Article written by Heather Moore 

Heather is an English-language copy and content writer based in Zurich.

She can can create copy for websites, blogs, e-shots, brochures, reports, newsletters, social media posts and lots more

www.moorecopyandcontent.com

*** Articles You May Like ***

Where To Find Great Yoga and Pilates Classes in Zurich

Stand Up Paddle Boarding in Zurich

Public Viewings Zurich – Where To See the EM2020 – Euro 2020 Football

Great Kayaking Fun on Lake Brienz Switzerland

Floating Your Rubber Boat Down River in Zurich

****************************

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Best Places for Covid Testing In Zurich

Useful Tips on Cold Water Swimming in Lake...

Where To Find Great Yoga and Pilates Classes...

Kick Start Your Fitness in Zurich With Personal...

Spa Hopping with Swiss Deluxe Hotels

3 Top Spa Hotels in Switzerland We Know...

Running Events In and Around Zurich 2019

la pura Healthy Lifestyle Talk at Hiltl Akademie...

Silvesterlauf Zurich – A Winter Fun Run Through...

Swiss Firm Pharmalp and Super Food Spirulina

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security