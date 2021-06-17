FORFITSAKE:

The Expat-Friendly Fitness Hub on a Mission to Change the World

Did you miss the gym during lockdown? Classes and venues across the canton reopened at the end of May, but if you’re finding it hard to get going again, we think you’ll find all the motivation, inspiration and information you need at brand new FORFITSAKE.

FORFITSAKE is a unique, one-stop fitness hub that lets you search for classes and studios in Zürich and the other main Swiss cities by type, location and language. No annoying logins or sign ups required, and all the trainers have been personally recommended, chosen for their skills, professionalism and warm welcome. The site has detailed bios for each instructor, so you can easily find your perfect match, whether it’s Pilates, yoga, Crossfit, a spin class or a personalised programme to suit your time and goals. And they’re not just great trainers but changemakers and charity supporters too, committed to promoting active lifestyles and sharing the multiple benefits of exercise in their communities.

FORFITSAKE is more than just a directory however. Set up by an experienced international team, the concept is a collaborative and holistic approach to fitness that brings together people and products to help you on your fitness journey and make you feel fabulous inside and out. The site has a helpful miniguide for each city to help newcomers find their feet, plus a marketplace of wellness items and gifts.

We particularly love LYLA, a beautifully understated collection of athletic loungewear designed to be worn all day long. Each piece is created to your exact measurements; just submit two photos and your piece is made for you at a private atelier in Italy. A flattering, comfortable and far more sustainable alternative to mass produced kit, LYLA is available exclusively via FORFITSAKE.

Still need a push to get going? FORFITSAKE has a mission to help everyone to better health through physical activity. Every marketplace purchase supports a FORFITSAKE initiative to provide free classes for communities in need. Check out Nazarena Gonzalez Russo’s project in Buenos Aires, where women are offered not just free classes but also childcare and transport from nearby villages to make participation as easy as possible. The past 18 months have been very tough for gyms and trainers (and lots of other industries too of course) so now’s the time to show some love for fitness instructors and get yourself back out there. No more excuses…FORFITSAKE!

FORFITSAKE

For more information please visit the website here.

Article written by Heather Moore

Heather is an English-language copy and content writer based in Zurich.

She can can create copy for websites, blogs, e-shots, brochures, reports, newsletters, social media posts and lots more

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************