Great Gift Ideas For Father’s Day In Switzerland
Sunday 6th June 2021
It’s Father’s Day in Switzerland on 6th June. we’ve put together a small suggestion of gifts you can easily get in Zurich and around.
12 Suggestions For Father’s Day Presents
- Massage or Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa – why not treat dad to a massage or treatment at Pure Beauty Spa at Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich. Email:info@purebeautyspa.ch.You can visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here.
- In Good Company Online Gifts – you may wish to check out InGoodCompany which also has a great online selection.
- Sport Shop Time Out in Uster – if dad is sporty how about a voucher for Sport Shop Time Out in Uster? Sport Shop Time Out Uster, Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster.
- Poster of Zurich – how about a poster of Zurich? You can see this beautiful poster here. You can get 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link.
- Bullet Journal & Planner – The new Leuchtturm1917 Edition 2 Bullet Journal has lots of very useful additions. You can also get the Bullet Journal personalised for an extra special present. Find out all about it here.
- A Golf Day in Graubünden with a FREE Caddie – this is a great idea for fathers who enjoy playing golf – a round of golf on one of 12 golf courses in Graubünden with a free caddie. Read all about it here.
- Nespresso Vertuo Next – If dad loves coffee how about getting him the latest Nespresso coffee machine which enables you to make a whole carafe of coffee with just one capsule. You can find out all about the Vertuo Next Machine here.
- Nespresso Aeroccino Milk Frothing Machine – another popular coffee accessory is the Nespresso milk frothing machine. Read all about it here.
- Jelmoli Personal Styling – why not book a session with a Personal Stylist at Jelmoli (the session is free of charge and you can choose from the Jelmoli at the circle or the Jelmoli in Bahnhofstrasse). Any purchases made on the day are subject to a discount of 15%. Find out more here or contact Jelmoli on 044 220 44 11 at the Circle or 044 220 44 11 just off Bahnhofstrasse for more information. Please note that the Jelmoli at the Circle Zurich Airport is also open on Sundays!
- Lalique’s Latest Fragrance Black On White – Lalique’s latest fragrance for men is a powerful woody oriental scent called White in Black and has just recently been launched. See details here.
- A Good Book – we have a great list of books (which are not just for lockdown) – take a look here.
- Father’s Day Portrait – how about a Father’s Day portrait by www.Carmen.photo With the code NewInZurich you get 15% off the regular prices. Contact Carmen on 078 884 64 00 or email here here.
