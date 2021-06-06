Great Kayaking Fun on Lake Brienz Switzerland

Leisure Activities on Lake Brienz For All The Family

Looking for some fun activities in Switzerland for the whole family? There are so many leisure activities to be had in the area around the Brienzersee and one activity which you gives you a whole new perspective of the lake is to take a kayak tour on the water.

Gliding Across Lake Brienz with Hightide Kayaking

We went kayaking with Hightide Kayaking and despite the fact that some of us were novices, we had such a fun experience. After being kitted out with wet suit, life jacket and neoprene boots we were given a paddle and then shown to our canoe. They then adjusted the foot rest and we glided off into the lake.

View Brienzersee From A Different Perspective

The water was very calm and it was a relaxing experience as we explored the beautiful turquoise waters of the Brienzersee from a totally new perspective.

We began the tour at the Beach and Hightide base in Bönigen and to start with we went across to the the other side of the lake. It was a wonderful experience as the water was calm and the kayaks were easy to steer.

We paddled across to the north shore to view the beautiful cliffs, and discovered the 12th century Ringgenberg castle.

There are plenty of hidden beaches along the lake too and afterwards we crossed the lake and went across towards the river Lütschine.

Hightide Kayaking also run evening tours which are especially calming and relaxing as the sun goes down over the lake. The evening tour follows the same itinerary as the half day tours.

The colours and reflections along the lake are stunning.

We felt safe and confident on the water and really enjoyed the experience.

If you are interested in finding out more about Lake Brienz and Iseltwald area read all about it in our blogpost here.

If you would like to go kayaking, please find the details below:

Hightide Kayaking – Strandbad Bönigen – The Beach

Address: Lütschinenstrasse 24, 3806 Böningen

Tel: + 41 (0) 79 906 05 51

Email: info@hightide.ch

Hightide Kayaking run a number of tours. Some are aimed at children from the age of 5 and others are suited to children aged over 12. See the website below for full details.

Visit the website Hightide Website here

Instructions to get to High Tide Kayaking as follows:

Train to Interlaken Ost SBB

> Bus 103 Interlaken Ost to Bönigen See

> direction Iseltwald

> always :05 & :35 minutes after the hour

> Journey time approx. 5-10 min.

> timetable http://www.sbb.ch/fahrplan.html

> walk for approx. 3 minutes along the lake

Please see map here:

Summer Kayaking Tours available from May till October – see full details here.

Other things you might like not far from Lake Brienz include:

Where To Stay In the Area

There are plenty of hotels in the area and we stayed at the:

Boutique Hotel Bellevue in Interlaken

Address: Marktgasse 59, 3800 Interlaken

Tel: +41 33 822 44 31

The hotel has rooms with balconies overlooking Lake Brienz

Visit the Boutique Hotel Bellevue website here

and when we were in Meiringen visiting the Glemerbahn, the Gelmersee & the Aare Gorge we stayed at the:

Hotel Victoria

Address: Bahnhofplatz 9, 8630 Meiringen

Tel: +41 33 972 10 40

The hotel has a restaurant with 14 Gault Millau points

Visit the Hotel Victoria website here

This trip was organized in conjunction with Made in Bern www.madeinbern.com

With photos thanks to High Tide Kayaking and Richard Fryer

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************