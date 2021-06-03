Lake Zurich – A Big Hit on Instagram in German-Speaking Switzerland

Lake Zurich Second Most Popular Lake

Did you know that Lake Zurich has been found to be one of the most popular lakes on Instagram in German-speaking Switzerland? According to a recent survey by the holiday home search engine Holidu.ch, Zuerisee is extremely popular on the popular social medium platform and has been mentioned in around 241,000 posts.

In fact, based on the number of posts mentioning one of the hashtags relating to the lake like #Zürichsee or #Zuerisee etc, they discovered that Lake Zurich was the second most popular lake on Instagram in German-speaking Switzerland.

Lake Konstanz Most Popular Lake

According to the report Lake Konstanz is the most popular lake on Instagram and Lake Zurich ranks second. However, the Zuerisee is more popular on Instagram than nearby Lake Lucerne!

Top 5 Lakes In German-Speaking Switzerland on Instagram

The top five lakes on Instagram in German Speakiing Switzerland are as follows:

Lake Konstanz Lake Zurich Lake Lucerne Lake Thun Blausee in the Bernese Oberland

Lake Zurich A Lake To Be Enjoyed All Year Round

As we all know, Lake Zurich is a truly beautiful stretch of water and one which can be enjoyed all year round. Originally it was an important route for traffic and transport, but today it is popular with locals and tourists alike for its wonderful Lake Cruises as well as for sailing, waterskiing, and Stand Up Paddleboarding.

The lake is shaped a little like a banana and is flanked on the southern side by the Albis and Zimmerberg hills and to the north by the Pfannenstiel. The northern coast extends from Zollikon to Feldmeilen and is often referred to as the Gold Coast and the southern side is often referred to as the Silver Coast.

The lake is 40km long with a shore length of 87.6km and is bordered by the cantons of Zurich, St.Gallen and Schwyz. At the western end lies Zurich, Switzerland’s largest city. It covers an area of 88.66 km² and at the western tip is the city of Zurich and at the eastern tip the city of Rapperswil.

Rapperswil

Here are some more photos of this beautiful lake:

