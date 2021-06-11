Home » Sports » Public Viewings Zurich – Where To See the EM2020 – Euro 2020 Football
SportsThings To DoWhat's On

Public Viewings Zurich – Where To See the EM2020 – Euro 2020 Football

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Public Viewings Zurich –

Where To See the EM2020 – Euro 2020 Football

Although it’s 2021 the European Championship which starts on 11th June is known as the EM 2020 since it was postponed from last year.  There will be plenty of restaurants and bars all over Zurich with public viewing facilities. We have listed as many as we know about as yet, but if we have missed some off, please just add a comment below or email us and we will add it to the list.

Please note that for many of them you do need to reserve in advance due to the Covid situation. Have fun and enjoy!

Public Viewings EM2020 in Zurich

Amboss Rampe, Zollstrasse 80, 8005 Zurich

Baur Au Lac, Lounge tents (need to be pre-booked), Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zurich

Bertabar, Bertastraase 26, Zurich 8003 Zurich

Brisket, Pfingstweidstrasse 6, 8005 Zurich

Le Calvados, am Idaplatz 4, 8004 Zurich

Don Weber, Heinrichstrasse 213, 8005 Zurich

EM Public Viewing Zürich Nord, Andreasstrasse 70, Oerlikon 8050 Zurich

FIFA Museum, Seestrasse 27, 8002 Zurich

Fischer’s Fritz, Beach Stadium, Seestrasse 559, 8038 Zurich

Fork & Bottle, Allmendstrasse 20, 8002 Zurich

Frau Gerolds Garten, Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 Zurich

Gotthard Bar, Landstrasse 63, 8004 Zurich

Hotel Bar, Feldstrasse 144, 8004 Zurich

Kater, Kanonengasse 33, 8004 Zurich

Leon’s Loft Zurich Airport

Piccolo Giardino, Schöneggplatz 9, 8004 Zurich

Urban Surf, Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005 Zurich

Zum Frischen Max, Max-Frisch-Platz 25a, 8050 Zurich

*** Articles You May Like ***

Guide to Best Rooftop Bars in Zurich

Guide To Restaurants With Outdoor Terraces in Zurich

Floating Your Rubber Boat Down River in Zurich

Great Kayaking Fun on Lake Brienz Switzerland

Day Trip to Aarau – Top 10 Things to Do in the Capital of Canton Aargau

****************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2021 Onwards

Day Trip to Aarau – Top 10 Things...

Sherlock Holmes Adventure at The Reichenbach Falls &...

Great Kayaking Fun on Lake Brienz Switzerland

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid June...

Swisswheel – The Biggest Ferris Wheel in Switzerland

Great Gift Ideas For Father’s Day In Switzerland

Enjoy a Golfing Day in Graubünden with a...

What’s On In Zurich End of May Early...

What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late May...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security