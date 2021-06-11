Public Viewings Zurich –

Where To See the EM2020 – Euro 2020 Football

Although it’s 2021 the European Championship which starts on 11th June is known as the EM 2020 since it was postponed from last year. There will be plenty of restaurants and bars all over Zurich with public viewing facilities. We have listed as many as we know about as yet, but if we have missed some off, please just add a comment below or email us and we will add it to the list.

Please note that for many of them you do need to reserve in advance due to the Covid situation. Have fun and enjoy!

Public Viewings EM2020 in Zurich

Amboss Rampe, Zollstrasse 80, 8005 Zurich

Baur Au Lac, Lounge tents (need to be pre-booked), Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zurich

Bertabar, Bertastraase 26, Zurich 8003 Zurich

Brisket, Pfingstweidstrasse 6, 8005 Zurich

Le Calvados, am Idaplatz 4, 8004 Zurich

Don Weber, Heinrichstrasse 213, 8005 Zurich

EM Public Viewing Zürich Nord, Andreasstrasse 70, Oerlikon 8050 Zurich

FIFA Museum, Seestrasse 27, 8002 Zurich

Fischer’s Fritz, Beach Stadium, Seestrasse 559, 8038 Zurich

Fork & Bottle, Allmendstrasse 20, 8002 Zurich

Frau Gerolds Garten, Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 Zurich

Gotthard Bar, Landstrasse 63, 8004 Zurich

Hotel Bar, Feldstrasse 144, 8004 Zurich

Kater, Kanonengasse 33, 8004 Zurich

Leon’s Loft Zurich Airport

Piccolo Giardino, Schöneggplatz 9, 8004 Zurich

Urban Surf, Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005 Zurich

Zum Frischen Max, Max-Frisch-Platz 25a, 8050 Zurich

