Public Viewings Zurich –
Where To See the EM2020 – Euro 2020 Football
Although it’s 2021 the European Championship which starts on 11th June is known as the EM 2020 since it was postponed from last year. There will be plenty of restaurants and bars all over Zurich with public viewing facilities. We have listed as many as we know about as yet, but if we have missed some off, please just add a comment below or email us and we will add it to the list.
Please note that for many of them you do need to reserve in advance due to the Covid situation. Have fun and enjoy!
Public Viewings EM2020 in Zurich
Amboss Rampe, Zollstrasse 80, 8005 Zurich
Baur Au Lac, Lounge tents (need to be pre-booked), Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zurich
Bertabar, Bertastraase 26, Zurich 8003 Zurich
Brisket, Pfingstweidstrasse 6, 8005 Zurich
Le Calvados, am Idaplatz 4, 8004 Zurich
Don Weber, Heinrichstrasse 213, 8005 Zurich
EM Public Viewing Zürich Nord, Andreasstrasse 70, Oerlikon 8050 Zurich
FIFA Museum, Seestrasse 27, 8002 Zurich
Fischer’s Fritz, Beach Stadium, Seestrasse 559, 8038 Zurich
Fork & Bottle, Allmendstrasse 20, 8002 Zurich
Frau Gerolds Garten, Geroldstrasse 23/23a, 8005 Zurich
Gotthard Bar, Landstrasse 63, 8004 Zurich
Hotel Bar, Feldstrasse 144, 8004 Zurich
Kater, Kanonengasse 33, 8004 Zurich
Piccolo Giardino, Schöneggplatz 9, 8004 Zurich
Urban Surf, Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005 Zurich
Zum Frischen Max, Max-Frisch-Platz 25a, 8050 Zurich
