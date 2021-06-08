Sherlock Holmes Adventure at The Reichenbach Falls &

The Sherlock Holmes Museum

For all Sherlock Holmes Fans, the Reichenbach Falls and the Sherlock Holmes Museum are “must sees” if you’re in the area of Meiringen in the Haslital. For it is here that British Author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle decided to enact the death of his key protagonist, Sherlock Holmes. (Or did he?)

The Reichenbach Funicular is located just 5 minutes by car from the centre of Meiringen. Here a modern but quaint looking red funicular wagon will take you up the steep mountainside to the base of this impressive 120 m waterfall. The funicular was originally used for the electricity works, and was built to plans by Franz Josef Bucher from Obwalden. However today it takes sightseers and tourists to this impressive 120m waterfall and to the the scene of the “Sherlock Holmes” incident. There is a viewing terrace above the powerful waters just as you alight the train and the journey takes just 7 minutes.

From here you have a great close up view of the thundering waterfall and the Hasli valley below.

There are in fact three waterfalls at the Reichenbach which join the Aare river and the scenery all around is so beautiful.

The most striking and famous is the highest of the three which is 120 metres high and is illuminated at night. The point from which the great fictional detective Sherlock Holmes and his archenemy Professor Moriarty fell to their deaths down the waterfall is marked by a silver star and is directly across from the platform.

However don’t stop at the first viewing point! There are footpaths and steps you can climb up the side of the falls and views it from many angles to really get an impression of the tremendous power of this waterfall. The hiking trails lead back to the Haslital valley, Aare Gorge or in the direction of the Rosenlaui Glacier Gorge and the historic hotel.

The Funicular

The funicular first opened in 1899 but was rebuilt to the same design in 1999. It operates between May and mid-October, every 15 minutes from 9am till 5pm.

The Sherlock Holmes Museum Meiringen

Once you have soaked up the ambiance of the Reichenbach Falls it’s time to visit the Sherlock Holmes Museum! Located in the tiny English church in the centre of Meiringen Conan Doyle Square, it is a treasure trove of interesting artefacts for all Sherlockers!

Inside you will find the world’s only replica of the master detective’s parlour at 221b Baker Street in London. Whilst you’re there you can follow the 60 puzzle clues on the bronze statue of Sherlock Holmes in front of the museum to find the solution inside the museum.

The museum is located in the centre of town, so once you have taken in all of the sights in the museum, why not head off to a nearby cafe and enjoy a coffee with a meringue or two? Fun fact: Meringues are said to originate from Meiringen so it is a very traditional speciality here.

Sherlock Holmes Museum Meiringen

Sherlock Holmes Museum – Ein Engagement der Alpen Energie Dorfgemeinde Meiringen

Address: Conan Doyle Square, Meiringen

Tel: +41 33 972 50 00

Further information: www.sherlockholmes.ch

You can get an overview of the Sherlock Holmes Museum and the Reichenbach Falls in this short video:

How To Get To Meiringen and the Reichenbach Cable Car:

By car it is just 5 minutes but there are only a few parking spaces at the Reichenbachfall cable car. Instead it is best to use the public Alpbach car park Alpbach. There is no visitor parking available at the top station of the Reichenbach Funicular.

By Train to Meiringen, on foot (20 minutes) or by bus to Willigen, funicular rail to the Reichenbach Falls

Tickets: You can purchase tickets for a one way trip or a round trip online or directly from the funicular staff in cash only. Dogs travel for FREE on the Reichenbach funicular. At time of going to press tickets cost CHF 8 for one way and CHF 12 return for adults.

Visit the Grimeslwelt Reichenbach Falls Website here.

There is a hiking map of the region here.

Places To Visit & Things To Do In The Area:

The Gelmerbahn and the Gelmersee Alpine Lake

The Handeck Hanging Bridge

Kayaking on Lake Brienz

A Trip To The Aare Gorge

This trip was organized in conjunction with Made in Bern www.madeinbern.com

With photos thanks to Haslital Tourism and Richard Fryer

