Swisswheel – The Biggest Ferris Wheel in Switzerland

by newinzurich
Swisswheel, Switzerland’s largest Ferris wheel is in Küsnacht village square until Sunday 6th June at 8pm.

The giant Ferris wheel is the biggest of its kind in Switzerland. It stands 46 meters high, has 36 gondolas and weighs 210 tons and is run by René and Anja Bourquin. To ensure it stands out it is also decorated with 35,000 LED lights.

Covered Gondolas & Disabled Access

All the cabins on the Swisswheel are covered so you don’t need to worry to much about rainy weather and it is the only ferris wheel in the country with a wheelchair-accessible gondola. The views over the town and across Lake Zurich are fabulous. The wheel is so high that you can actually see it from the Silver Coast.

Next Destination – Interlaken

The next destination for the giant wheel is Interlaken – so if you missed it in Küsnacht you know where to go next for a ride!

The Swisswheel ferris wheel is in Küsnacht until the 8pm in Sunday 6th June  and is open between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. and at the  weekend until 11 p.m.

For more information please visit the website here. 

If you’re technical and would like to look at the construction plan see here. 

