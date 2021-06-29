The Number One Spot For Fine Diamond Jewellery: BAUNAT

Diamonds are and always have been a symbol of celebration, commitment and love. Giving someone a diamond is a very special statement – so you want to get it right and buy a jewel offering the best possible quality within your budget.

The 4 Cs of Diamond Selection

You probably know that when choosing a diamond, you need to be aware of the “4 C’s”: the colour, the cut, the clarity and carat. The 4C’s determine the quality of a diamond and thus its price. So you will be pleased to hear, that there is a revolutionary company offering high quality diamond jewellery that does not break the bank!

BAUNAT is Revolutionizing Buying Diamond Jewellery

BAUNAT, a brand that was backed by 4th generation “diamantaires” from Antwerp in 2008, has come up with a new and very innovative proposition, setting it apart from many well-known diamond jewellery retailers in Switzerland. BAUNAT’s top quality diamond jewellery is handcrafted in Belgium and sold online. Primarily being an online jeweller allows BAUNAT to offer the best quality diamond jewellery at very attractive prices.

Online Top Quality

Now I know many of you will be thinking that for something as important as a diamond, you wouldn’t contemplate buying online. However, BAUNAT also offers its services offline. The brand has a number of showrooms, including one in Zurich. Thanks to the e-boutique, the brand can offer competitive pricing as it eliminates the operational costs of running a high street store. And on the other hand, BAUNAT offers a very personal service by welcoming customers in its showrooms.

Personal Service at BAUNAT’s Zurich Showroom

I visited BAUNAT’s Zurich showroom, located near Paradeplatz. Prior to your appointment, a sales advisor establishes what type of jewellery you are interested in and prepares everything for your visit. Upon arrival, you are welcomed in the showroom where you can see and try on the diamond jewellery. The highly trained staff are friendly and welcoming and immediately put you at ease.

I had a wonderful time with Nathalie, looking at all the jewellery, finding out why certain diamond cuts are more expensive than others and learning about diamonds in general. There were so many options and it was really fun to try on different styles and designs. Not only that, but you really get the opportunity to explain what you are looking for and have your questions answered in person.

Personal Service In the Heart of Zurich

Another advantage of having an appointment in a showroom is that you’re able to experience the personal service, without being rushed or having to queue up in a shop. There is a vast range of diamond jewellery available for viewing at the showroom, extending from engagement rings to eternity rings, diamond earrings and exquisite necklaces.

Bespoke Jewellery

In addition to a huge number of designs, BAUNAT also offers a bespoke jewellery service. This is perfect if you have a very special piece of jewellery in mind.

Top Certified Natural Diamonds

With BAUNAT you can be sure that all its diamonds are 100% natural and certified. The brand only works with the world’s top certification companies: GIA, HRD and IGI. For every diamond over 0.30 ct you receive a certificate from one of these independent laboratories.

Peace of Mind

When purchasing diamond jewellery at BAUNAT you can have the peace of mind that if you are not 100% satisfied, there is a 30 days return policy and a money back guarantee. On top of that, the company also offers a 20-year guarantee along with all the unique hallmarks and official certificates.

Fast Secure Delivery

Once you have chosen your jewellery and placed your order, your jewel is produced and dispatched as quickly as possible (usually within two weeks for standard designs) and it is sent to your address fully insured. It’s a fast, secure service.

Top Quality Certified Diamond Jewellery at Great Prices

So whether you’re contemplating a very special engagement ring, an eternity ring, or maybe a special piece of jewellery for a birthday or anniversary, you will be amazed at the remarkable value for money you can achieve by purchasing top quality certified diamond jewellery at BAUNAT.

However, don’t take my word for it, why not head over to the BAUNAT website yourself. With over 3,000 positive reviews, they must be doing something right!

Address: Talstrasse 20, 8001 Zurich (by appointment only)

Contact: Gudrun Malik

To Organise a Personal Consultation: please email BAUNAT here or call on +41 44 500 22 72

Locations: As well as Zurich, BAUNAT also has showrooms in: Amsterdam, Antwerp, Düsseldorf, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, Munich, Paris and Shanghai.

Online: Visit the BAUNAT website here.

This article was written in collaboration with BAUNAT but all opinions expressed are my own.

