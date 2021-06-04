What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid June 2021
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. The weather is a little unsettled at the moment so you can find a mixture of in and outdoor things to do below. Have fun whatever you do!
ANUNDPFIRSICH IMPROV COMEDY IN ENGLISH FRIDAY 4th JUNE: Enjoy Improv Comedy in English in Zurich at Theater im Zollhaus, Zollstrasse 121, 8005 Zurich. Performance at 7.30pm Tickets CHF 30, CHF 35 & CHF 15. Performance at 9.15pm is FREE! Don’t miss! See details here.
YESH! JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL 3rd – 10th JUNE: Find out all about this year’s Jewish Film Festival from 3rd – 10th June. Visit the website here.
BIKE FAIR / VELO BÖRSE AT HELVETIAPLATZ 5TH JUNE: The next bike fair at Helvetiaplatz takes place from 9am till 3pm on Saturday 5th June. Read all about it here.
KART RACE AT HALLENSTADION ENDS 6th JUNE: Where game meets reality! Kartrace Summer Edition is taking place at the Hallenstadion until 6th June and you can book tickets on A fun activity for all the family! See details here.
FATHER’S DAY SWITZERLAND 6th JUNE: We have lots of suggestions for you – most of which can be organised quite last minute. See our Father’s Day Gift Ideas here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN: Situated just close to Prime Tower Frau Gerolds Garten is open on whether rain or shine as they have plenty of covered seating.Visit their Facebook site for details here.
CHECK OUT THE ZURICH ART WEEKEND 11th – 13th JUNE: Find out all about Zurich Art Weekend here.
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.
LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.
WHAT TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH FOR BOTH ADULTS & CHILDREN: The weather is looking quite mixed for the coming days so it’s good to have some rainy day ideas to hand. Check out our list of things to do on a rainy day in Zurich here.
THERMAL SPAS LIKE TAMINA THERME IN BAD RAGAZ NOW OPEN: For those of you dying to relax in a thermal spa the good news is that they are now open to the public again. Read all about A spa Day at the Dolder Grand here. Find out all about one of our favourites not far from Zurich, the Tamina Spa at Bad Ragaz here.
HOW ABOUT A GOLF DAY IN GRAUBÜNDEN WITH A FREE CADDIE?: Did you know that Graubünden is Switzerland’s top golfing region? Why not play golf on one of 12 beautiful courses in the Canton with a FREE caddie? This new offer is a great way to improve your golf and learn more about the region too. Read all about it here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Enjoy Live fast paced Improv Comedy at Theatre im Zollhouse Zurich!
Two Shows:
Friday 4th June 7.30 pm
& A FREE performance at 9.15pm!!!
How about completely different this Friday evening? Anundpfirsich presents Improv Comedy in English in Zurich! THE IMPROV COMEDY KITCHEN showcases some of the best improvisers from the whole of Switzerland. Enjoy hilarious moments & great entertainment with LIVE, fast-paced Improv comedy using your suggestions! Enjoy a night of joy, laughter and surprises at Theater im Zollhaus, Zollstrasse 121, 8005 Zurich.
First show (click here): Friday, 4th, 19.30 pm.
Second show (click here): Friday, 4h, 21.15 pm
Theater im Zollhaus, Zollstrasse 121, 8005 Zurich – See details here
URANIA OBSERVATORY GUIDED TOURS: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings you can go for guided tours of the Urania Observatory in the centre of Zurich. You need to book tickets here before you go.
LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE: Fancy a trip to the Lindt Home of Chocolate Museum? Find out all about it here.
SWISS CHOCOLATE FACTORIES YOU CAN VISIT: Here is a list of chocolate factories you can visit across Switzerland. Please check for any Covid restrictions & book in advance whenever possible.See the list here.
PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER: Why not visit the Pavillon Le Corbusier in China Gardens? Find out all about it here.
CHINA GARDEN TEMPLE: Access to the China Garden Temple area is free of charge right now. Find out all about it here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Bertabar Zurich is Open again!
The Bertabar is back!!!
Yes the lovely Bertabar in Kreis 3 is back with full bar service and a delicious menu of French Bistro Style Food! Why not visit this lively bar and meeting place in Idaplatz for a relaxing after work beer, friendly service and great music. What's more, you will be able to watch the Euro2020 on wide screens here!
Address: Bertastrasse 26, 8003
For more information please visit the Bertabar Facebook site here.
SWIMMING POOLS IN ZURICH: If the weather suddenly turns hot and sunny you will need to head to one of these swimming pools in Zurich to cool down.
ICE CREAM PLACES IN ZURICH: Another tip for warm weather is our Ice Cream list so that you can enjoy a great ice cream. Check out these recommended ice cream places.
BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: With the weather forecast being not very encouraging this weekend, we put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.
Museums, Galleries, Music
MALA HASSETT NOSTALGIE ART EXHIBITION 16th JUNE – 12th AUGUST: Don’t miss local artist Mala Hassett’s beautiful “Colours of Nostalgia” exhibition which takes place at the Goldbach Center, Seestrasse 39, 8700 Küsnacht.Find out more here.
KÖRPERWELT EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 FROM UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This exhibition might not be for everybody – but Körperwelt has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.
FIFA MUSEUM ZURICH: A great outing for football fans and a perfect rainy day activity. Find out more here.
WOW! MUSEUM ZURICH: If you’ve not visited the WOW! Museum yet, why not give it a try? Find out more here.
KUNSTMUSEUM WINTERTHUR PICASSO & ENSOR – MASQUERADES UNTIL 20th JUNE: There’s an interesting museum at the Art Exhibition in Winterthur until 20th June. See the details here.
LANDESMUSEUM NEW EXHIBITIONS: The Landesmuseum has some great exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland until 18th July – see details here.SIGN UP FOR THE SARCOMA STRONG 5KM CHALLENGE 14th AUG: Sign up to take part in the 5km Sacroma Strong Charity Challenge. It begins at 9am on Saturday 14th August outside the Landesmuseum. However, you can take part virtually from 13th – 15th August wherever in the world you are. See details here.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND
HIKING ALONG THE KLÖNTALERSEE: How about a hike near the beautiful Klöntalersee? See all the details here.
HIKING ALONG THE WALENSEE: If you fancy a hike above the beautiful Walensee – take a look here for details.
FANCY SOME ADVENTURE IN VILLARS & LES DIABLERETS?: If you’re up for paragliding, mountains carting, walking across the Peak Walk by Tissot at Glacier 3000 or riding the Alpine Coaster then take a look here at some adrenalin inducing activities in the Villars & Les Diablerets region of Switzerland .
FREE ACCESS CARD TO EXPLORE VILLARS, GRYON & LES DIABLERETS: If you ‘re considering visiting the Villars, Gryon and Les Diablerets this Summer (see photo above) you will be able to take advantage of their Free Access Card which enables you to benefit from a number of great free transport and leisure facilities – all aimed at families. Valid from 5th June. Find out all about it here.
GELMERBAHN FUNICULAR- 106% GRADIENT: The Glemerbahn near Meiringen in the Bernese Oberland is the the steepest passenger funicular in the whole of Europe! Read all about it here.
THE HANDECK SUSPENSION BRIDGE: If you’re going for a ride on the Gelmerbahn (you need to book your slot online in advance) you should also take a walk on the Handeck Suspension Bridge. Find out all about it here.
HIKING THIS SEASON? DON’T FORGET TO GET A TICK VACCINE: Find out all about the situation with ticks in Switzerland. Read all about ticks and the tick vaccine here.
A TRIP TO MORCOTE ONE OF THE PRETTIEST VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND: How about going to Ticino and taking a trip to the beautiful village of Morcote? Find out all about it here.
Hotels and Food
FANCY A STAYCATION AT THE HYATT REGENCY ZURICH AIRPORT THE CIRCLE?: Fancy getting away but don’t want a travel? How about a relaxing stay at the new Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport The Circle? You get special discounts and offers and there’s wonderful dining at Restaurant Babel and a state of the art gym open 24 hours a day. Also included is a free personal stylist shopping experience at Jelmoli and special discounts on items you buy. Read all about it here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great home in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.
BRIDGE ZURICH MEDITERRANEAN THEME 3rd JUNE – 31st AUGUST: The latest food theme at BRIDGE in Zurich has changed from Peruvian to Mediterranean.Find out all about the BRIDGE dining and shopping complex in Europaallee here.
VEGAN CAKES IN ZURICH: Looking for the best vegan cakes in Zurich – take a look here.
JAPANESE POP UP IN ZURICH TILL 19th JUNE: There’s a new Japanese pop up in Zurich running on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at the Kanoaengass Bar, Kanonengasse 4, 8004 until 19th June. Check it out here.
NAGAYA DOLDER GRAND POP UP EXTENDED TILL 1st AUGUST: Due to popular demand the Nagaya Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has been extended to the 1st August. Find out more here.
RECIPE FOR A FRESH SUMMERY SALAD: How about a recipe for Spinach, Strawberry & Nut Salad?. It’s a vegan salad but if you prefer you can add, cubes of feta cheese or even crispy bacon! See recipe here.
GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP ROOFTOP TERRACES IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.
Lifestyle
VIVACE MICRONEEDLING SKIN REJUVENATION TREATMENT AT SKINAPART IN ZURICH: If you’ve ever thought of going for a non invasive treatment to rejuvenate your skin, Katja Block from SkinApart now offers the new Vivace Microneedling Treatment which combines microneedling with radio frequency energy. Find out all about this painless, low/no downtime treatment here.
LOVA SKIN PEDICURE KIT – GET PERFECT FEET IN TIME FOR YOUR HOLIDAY: If you’re feet are in need of some TLC find out about this great Lova Skin Pedicure Kit you can get at Pure Beauty Spa. Hard skin vanishes in minutes!Read all about it here.
FORMETTA: Formetta is a very pure, high quality Collagen drink which helps your skin, hair, nails, bones, joints and digestive system. It aims to minimise the negative signs of ageing by stimulating your collagen production to support your health. We’ve been using it for over 2 months now and we’re hooked! With the code NEWINZURICH you can get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
GREAT BOOKS TO READ: Looking for a great book? Take a look at all these recommendation here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & SPRING PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait to treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air – especially with all the Spring flowers right now. Why not give Carmen a call? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.
EVENT PLANNING AHEAD: For your diary: Street Parade 2021 will not be taking place – it will next be on 13th August 2022. Zurich Marathon will next take place on 10th April 2022 and if you register before 30th June you get an early bird discount. Zurich Openair will next be taking place in its usual form from 24th – 27th August 2022 but there will be 2 mini versions taking place this August 21 on the 20th & 21st August and on 26th to 28th August.
EXPATS
BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.
TRAVELLING FROM THE UK TO SWITZERLAND? Bad news for those travelling back from the UK as Britain has been put on the risk list as of 6pm on 27th May which means a period of quarantine when you get back to Switzerland. See the official website here.
CORONA UPDATES
Latest Covid Measures From Monday 31st May
The latest relaxations to the Covid rules will come into effect from Monday 31st May:
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.
COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.
