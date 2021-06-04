What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid June 2021

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. The weather is a little unsettled at the moment so you can find a mixture of in and outdoor things to do below. Have fun whatever you do!

ANUNDPFIRSICH IMPROV COMEDY IN ENGLISH FRIDAY 4th JUNE: Enjoy Improv Comedy in English in Zurich at Theater im Zollhaus, Zollstrasse 121, 8005 Zurich. Performance at 7.30pm Tickets CHF 30, CHF 35 & CHF 15. Performance at 9.15pm is FREE! Don’t miss! See details here.

YESH! JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL 3rd – 10th JUNE: Find out all about this year’s Jewish Film Festival from 3rd – 10th June. Visit the website here.

BIKE FAIR / VELO BÖRSE AT HELVETIAPLATZ 5TH JUNE: The next bike fair at Helvetiaplatz takes place from 9am till 3pm on Saturday 5th June. Read all about it here.

KART RACE AT HALLENSTADION ENDS 6th JUNE: Where game meets reality! Kartrace Summer Edition is taking place at the Hallenstadion until 6th June and you can book tickets on A fun activity for all the family! See details here.

FATHER’S DAY SWITZERLAND 6th JUNE: We have lots of suggestions for you – most of which can be organised quite last minute. See our Father’s Day Gift Ideas here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN: Situated just close to Prime Tower Frau Gerolds Garten is open on whether rain or shine as they have plenty of covered seating.Visit their Facebook site for details here.

CHECK OUT THE ZURICH ART WEEKEND 11th – 13th JUNE: Find out all about Zurich Art Weekend here.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.

WHAT TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH FOR BOTH ADULTS & CHILDREN: The weather is looking quite mixed for the coming days so it’s good to have some rainy day ideas to hand. Check out our list of things to do on a rainy day in Zurich here.

THERMAL SPAS LIKE TAMINA THERME IN BAD RAGAZ NOW OPEN: For those of you dying to relax in a thermal spa the good news is that they are now open to the public again. Read all about A spa Day at the Dolder Grand here. Find out all about one of our favourites not far from Zurich, the Tamina Spa at Bad Ragaz here.

HOW ABOUT A GOLF DAY IN GRAUBÜNDEN WITH A FREE CADDIE?: Did you know that Graubünden is Switzerland’s top golfing region? Why not play golf on one of 12 beautiful courses in the Canton with a FREE caddie? This new offer is a great way to improve your golf and learn more about the region too. Read all about it here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Enjoy Live fast paced Improv Comedy at Theatre im Zollhouse Zurich!

Two Shows:

Friday 4th June 7.30 pm

& A FREE performance at 9.15pm!!!

How about completely different this Friday evening? Anundpfirsich presents Improv Comedy in English in Zurich! THE IMPROV COMEDY KITCHEN showcases some of the best improvisers from the whole of Switzerland. Enjoy hilarious moments & great entertainment with LIVE, fast-paced Improv comedy using your suggestions! Enjoy a night of joy, laughter and surprises at Theater im Zollhaus, Zollstrasse 121, 8005 Zurich.

Theater im Zollhaus, Zollstrasse 121, 8005 Zurich – See details here

***************************************************************************************************************

URANIA OBSERVATORY GUIDED TOURS: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings you can go for guided tours of the Urania Observatory in the centre of Zurich. You need to book tickets here before you go.

LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE: Fancy a trip to the Lindt Home of Chocolate Museum? Find out all about it here.

SWISS CHOCOLATE FACTORIES YOU CAN VISIT: Here is a list of chocolate factories you can visit across Switzerland. Please check for any Covid restrictions & book in advance whenever possible.See the list here.

PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER: Why not visit the Pavillon Le Corbusier in China Gardens? Find out all about it here.

CHINA GARDEN TEMPLE: Access to the China Garden Temple area is free of charge right now. Find out all about it here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Bertabar Zurich is Open again!

The Bertabar is back!!!

Yes the lovely Bertabar in Kreis 3 is back with full bar service and a delicious menu of French Bistro Style Food! Why not visit this lively bar and meeting place in Idaplatz for a relaxing after work beer, friendly service and great music. What’s more, you will be able to watch the Euro2020 on wide screens here!

***************************************************************************************************************

SWIMMING POOLS IN ZURICH: If the weather suddenly turns hot and sunny you will need to head to one of these swimming pools in Zurich to cool down.

ICE CREAM PLACES IN ZURICH: Another tip for warm weather is our Ice Cream list so that you can enjoy a great ice cream. Check out these recommended ice cream places.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: With the weather forecast being not very encouraging this weekend, we put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

EXPATS

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

TRAVELLING FROM THE UK TO SWITZERLAND? Bad news for those travelling back from the UK as Britain has been put on the risk list as of 6pm on 27th May which means a period of quarantine when you get back to Switzerland. See the official website here.

CORONA UPDATES

Latest Covid Measures From Monday 31st May

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules will come into effect from Monday 31st May:

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

