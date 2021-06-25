What’s On In Zurich End of June Early July 2021

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. You have probably seen the latest relaxation of Covid measures which come into force from 26th June. The key points are that there is no quarantine or tests for vaccinated visitors (even from UK or USA), no masks outdoors, clubs & discos are to re-open to vaccinated guests and events up to 10,000 people are allowed if all attendees are vaccinated. Here is a helpful Infographic:

CAP FOTOSCHULE EXHIBITION 26th & 27TH JUNE STADELHOFEN: Why not visit the CAP Photo School Graduate exhibition which is taking place on 26th & 27th June at CAP Fotoschule near Stadelhofen train station at Stadelhoferstrasse 28.2, 8001 Zurich. Keep your eye out for some great work by Bruno Wildi! Open both days from 1pm till 7pm.

KIDS SUMMER FERIENPASS NOW ON SALE: The kid’s Summer Ferinepass is now on sale for children aged between 6 and 16 years. It costs just CHF 25 per child and is valid for 5 weeks during the Summer holidays. As well as offering unlimited travel on the ZVV Zurich network it also offers free access to lots of museums, Badis and other offers too. It is one of the best value things you can buy for children in the Summer! Read all about it here.

WHERE TO VIEW EUO2020 / EM2020 IN ZURICH UNTIL 11th JULY: We’ve added more great locations to view the EM2020 football in Zurich. Take a look at all the Public Viewing areas here.

SAVOY BAUR EN VILLE CLASSICAL CONCERTS ALL SUMMER LONG: A series of classical concerts in the Grand Salon at the Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville are taking place this summer and continuing until 13th November. The next one takes place on Sunday 27th June at 6pm and features Michel Dalberto. Tickets include a Flying Dinner and a drink. Read all about the concerts here.

NOTRE DAME OUTDOOR OPERA IN ST GALLEN 25th JUNE – 9th JULY: Enjoy the magical experience of the Opera of Notre Dame, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, enacted in the open air in the courtyard of the Klosterhof in St Gallen. The performances begin at 9pm till 10.50pm and it should be a really memorable experience. Find out all about it here.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION 24th JUNE – AUGUST: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition begins on 24th June at the MAAG Halle. Thanks to everyone for taking part in the contest and all 3 winners have now been informed. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here .

BLOOM KINO OUTDOOR CINEMA AT LANDESMUSEUM 25th JUNE – 11th JULY: Enjoy outdoor cinema in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum in Zurich. Do check the language of individual films as many are not in English! See here.

ALPAMARE WATER PARK REOPENS 28th JUNE: Great news for all waterpark lovers! From 28th June the Alpamare Waterpark in Pfäffikon not far from Zurich re-opens its doors again! Read all about it here.

WELTKLASSE ATHLETICS TICKETS GO ON SALE FROM 29th JUNE: Tickets for the Weltklasse Athletics in early September go on sale from 29th June (for Weltklasse newsletter subscribers) and form 6th July for everyone else. See details here.

photoSCHWEIZ PHOTO EXHIBITION 2nd – 11th JULY HALLE 550 OERLIKON ZURICH: One of my favourite photo exhibitions is taking place in Zurich from 2nd – 11th July at Halle 550 in Oerlikon. Find out all about it here.

LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION WOMENS’S RIGHTS TILL 18th JULY: The Landesmuseum has some great exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland until 18th July – see details here.

THE DOLDERWELLE KINO 6th – 22nd AUG: One of our favourite open air cinemas, the Dolderwelle, opens this year from 6th – 22nd August. You can buy your tickets from 2nd July. See here.

MALA HASSETT NOSTALGIE ART EXHIBITION UNTIL 12th AUGUST: Don’t miss local artist Mala Hassett’s beautiful “Colours of Nostalgia” exhibition which takes place at the Goldbach Center, Seestrasse 39, 8700 Küsnacht. Find out more here.

BODYWORLDS EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This exhibition might not be for everybody – but BodyWorlds has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant? Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 18th September2021 till 11th June 2022. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary. Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here For more information click here.

***************************************************************************************************************

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

SIGN UP FOR THE SARCOMA STRONG 5KM CHALLENGE 14th AUG: Sign up to take part in the 5km Sacroma Strong Charity Challenge. It begins at 9am on Saturday 14th August outside the Landesmuseum. However, you can take part virtually from 13th – 15th August wherever in the world you are. See details here.

EXPATS

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.

Latest Covid Measures From 26th June

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules will come into effect from 26th June:

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

This Month’s NewInZurich Offers We have some offers for you: Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services at Coiffeur Arté in March when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33. FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here. Cheesecake – 10% off all Cheesecake orders from Cheesecake.love (use promo code NIZ) Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich (see below) using this link ******************************************** Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates! Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich? WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND? We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagram to Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Public Holidays in Zurich

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!