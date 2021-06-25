What’s On In Zurich End of June Early July 2021
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. You have probably seen the latest relaxation of Covid measures which come into force from 26th June. The key points are that there is no quarantine or tests for vaccinated visitors (even from UK or USA), no masks outdoors, clubs & discos are to re-open to vaccinated guests and events up to 10,000 people are allowed if all attendees are vaccinated. Here is a helpful Infographic:
CAP FOTOSCHULE EXHIBITION 26th & 27TH JUNE STADELHOFEN: Why not visit the CAP Photo School Graduate exhibition which is taking place on 26th & 27th June at CAP Fotoschule near Stadelhofen train station at Stadelhoferstrasse 28.2, 8001 Zurich. Keep your eye out for some great work by Bruno Wildi! Open both days from 1pm till 7pm.
KIDS SUMMER FERIENPASS NOW ON SALE: The kid’s Summer Ferinepass is now on sale for children aged between 6 and 16 years. It costs just CHF 25 per child and is valid for 5 weeks during the Summer holidays. As well as offering unlimited travel on the ZVV Zurich network it also offers free access to lots of museums, Badis and other offers too. It is one of the best value things you can buy for children in the Summer! Read all about it here.
WHERE TO VIEW EUO2020 / EM2020 IN ZURICH UNTIL 11th JULY: We’ve added more great locations to view the EM2020 football in Zurich. Take a look at all the Public Viewing areas here.
SAVOY BAUR EN VILLE CLASSICAL CONCERTS ALL SUMMER LONG: A series of classical concerts in the Grand Salon at the Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville are taking place this summer and continuing until 13th November. The next one takes place on Sunday 27th June at 6pm and features Michel Dalberto. Tickets include a Flying Dinner and a drink. Read all about the concerts here.
NOTRE DAME OUTDOOR OPERA IN ST GALLEN 25th JUNE – 9th JULY: Enjoy the magical experience of the Opera of Notre Dame, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, enacted in the open air in the courtyard of the Klosterhof in St Gallen. The performances begin at 9pm till 10.50pm and it should be a really memorable experience. Find out all about it here.
STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION 24th JUNE – AUGUST: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition begins on 24th June at the MAAG Halle. Thanks to everyone for taking part in the contest and all 3 winners have now been informed. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here .
BLOOM KINO OUTDOOR CINEMA AT LANDESMUSEUM 25th JUNE – 11th JULY: Enjoy outdoor cinema in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum in Zurich. Do check the language of individual films as many are not in English! See here.
ALPAMARE WATER PARK REOPENS 28th JUNE: Great news for all waterpark lovers! From 28th June the Alpamare Waterpark in Pfäffikon not far from Zurich re-opens its doors again! Read all about it here.
WELTKLASSE ATHLETICS TICKETS GO ON SALE FROM 29th JUNE: Tickets for the Weltklasse Athletics in early September go on sale from 29th June (for Weltklasse newsletter subscribers) and form 6th July for everyone else. See details here.
photoSCHWEIZ PHOTO EXHIBITION 2nd – 11th JULY HALLE 550 OERLIKON ZURICH: One of my favourite photo exhibitions is taking place in Zurich from 2nd – 11th July at Halle 550 in Oerlikon. Find out all about it here.
LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION WOMENS’S RIGHTS TILL 18th JULY: The Landesmuseum has some great exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland until 18th July – see details here.
THE DOLDERWELLE KINO 6th – 22nd AUG: One of our favourite open air cinemas, the Dolderwelle, opens this year from 6th – 22nd August. You can buy your tickets from 2nd July. See here.
MALA HASSETT NOSTALGIE ART EXHIBITION UNTIL 12th AUGUST: Don’t miss local artist Mala Hassett’s beautiful “Colours of Nostalgia” exhibition which takes place at the Goldbach Center, Seestrasse 39, 8700 Küsnacht. Find out more here.
BODYWORLDS EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This exhibition might not be for everybody – but BodyWorlds has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 18th September2021 till 11th June 2022. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.
SIGN UP FOR THE SARCOMA STRONG 5KM CHALLENGE 14th AUG: Sign up to take part in the 5km Sacroma Strong Charity Challenge. It begins at 9am on Saturday 14th August outside the Landesmuseum. However, you can take part virtually from 13th – 15th August wherever in the world you are. See details here.
TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE BEGINS 18th SEPT: Foundations For Learning are running their successful Teaching Assistant Course beginning on 18th September. No prerequisites required. See details here.
STAND UP PADDLEBOARDING ZURICH: Fancy taking to the water on a SUP? Find out where to do it and where you can hire equipment here.
SWIMMING POOLS IN ZURICH: Let’s hope the hot and sunny weather stays! So why not head to one of these swimming pools in Zurich to cool down.
FLOATING DOWN THE LIMMAT ON A DINGHY: How about keeping cool by floating down the Limmat on a rubber dinghy or inflatable? We have updated the article to reflect the latest rules from Stadt Zurich Polizei. Find out where to go and all the details here.
MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL 2nd – 17th JULY: Don’t miss this year’s Montreux Festival. Tickets are selling fast. You can visit the website here.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND
BEAUTIFUL MORCOTE: We visited the beautiful village of Morcote in Ticino last week and it still is as stunning as the last time we were there. You can drive, take a boat or take a bus to get there. Find out all about it here.
BRISSAGO ISLANDS TICINO: We also revisited the Brissago Islands by taking a boat from Ascona. It’s only a short trip by boat but the collection of flora and fauna in the botanical contains specimens from all over the world and you can even book a FREE short guided tour too. Read all about it here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN AARAU: Aarau is amazingly close to Zurich and is a great place to explore, offering something to see and do for the whole family. Find out all about our top tips here.
A TRIP TO THE ÄSCHER BERGHAUS EBENALP: The iconic Aescher Berghaus built into the cliff is a great place for a family excursion. Find out all about it here.
EXPLORE LE NOIRMONT & PORRENTRUY IN JURA: How about a trip to the pretty towns of Le Noirmont and Porrentruy in the Jura region of Switzerland. Read all about these towns here.
HOW ABOUT A GOLF DAY IN GRAUBÜNDEN WITH A FREE CADDIE?: Did you know that Graubünden is Switzerland’s top golfing region? Why not play golf on one of 12 beautiful courses in the Canton with a FREE caddie? This new offer is a great way to improve your golf and learn more about the region too. Read all about it here.
ISELTWALD: Have you visited the beautiful town of Iseltwald on Lake Brienz? It is definitely worth an excursion. Find out all about it here.
BEX SALT MINES: We revisited the Salt mines (above) in Bex near Villars and had a great time. You get to travel underground on a little train, have a guided tour and learn all about the importance of salt both in the past and today. Find out more here.
FANCY SOME ADVENTURE IN VILLARS & LES DIABLERETS?: If you’re up for paragliding, mountains carting, walking across the Peak Walk by Tissot at Glacier 3000 or riding the Alpine Coaster then take a look here at some adrenalin inducing activities in the Villars & Les Diablerets region of Switzerland .
FREE ACCESS CARD TO EXPLORE VILLARS, GRYON & LES DIABLERETS: If you ‘re considering visiting the Villars, Gryon and Les Diablerets this Summer (see photo above) you will be able to take advantage of their Free Access Card which enables you to benefit from a number of great free transport and leisure facilities – all aimed at families. Valid from 5th June. Find out all about it here.
HIKING THIS SEASON? DON’T FORGET TO GET A TICK VACCINE: Find out all about the situation with ticks in Switzerland. Read all about ticks and the tick vaccine here.
Hotels, Restaurants & Food
NEW MENU AT THE BEER GARDEN AT SONNE AM SEE KÜSNACHT: The Hotel Sonne Am See in Küsnacht has had its Beer Garden menu the lake revamped by none other than the talented Heiko Nieder. You will find some great dishes to enjoy at this wonderful lakeside location. Find out more here.
KRUG TERRACE AT DOLDER GRAND: Press for champagne! Don’t miss out on a trip to the Krug Terrace at the Dolder Grand. Located just above Restaurant Salz this wonderful area offers stunning views of Lake Zurich, chilled vibes and along with the wonderful Krug champagne you can choose from a delightful menu of small dishes created by top Chef Heiko Nieder. Open from Thursday to Sunday from 12:00 pm to 10.00 pm weather permitting. Find out more here.
SALIR MEDITERRANEAN / MIDDLE EASTERN FUSION: SALIR Restaurant is conveniently located just 4 minutes walk from the Kunsthaus in Zurich and offers fabulous Mediterranean / Middle Eastern Fusion cuisine (pictured above) with delicacies all the way from Lisbon to Lebanon. As well as a stylish restaurant they also have a relaxed dining area in the garden. Enjoy the taste of the Mediterranean in Zurich. Visit the website here.
GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Check out our recently updated Ice Cream list so that you can enjoy a great ice cream. Check out these recommended ice cream places.
TOP ROOFTOP TERRACES IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.
NAGAYA DOLDER GRAND POP UP EXTENDED TILL 1st AUGUST: Due to popular demand the Nagaya Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has been extended to the 1st August. Find out more here.
BERGWELT GRINDELWALD ALPINE DESIGN HOTEL: We’ve just been to the pre-opening of a new luxury hotel in the centre of beautiful Grindelwald which opened on 11th June. More to follow shortly but in the meantime you can visit the website here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great home in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.
RECIPE FOR TURKISH PISTACHIO PESTO: This recipe for Pistachio Pesto makes a nice change from the usual pesto. Why not give it a go? See recipe here.
WHERE TO PICK STRAWBERRIES & BLUEBERRIES NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to pick soft fruit not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
DESSERT & CAKE SPOTS IN ZURICH: Looking for some great cakes and desserts in Zurich – take a look here.
BRIDGE ZURICH MEDITERRANEAN THEME 3rd JUNE – 31st AUGUST: The latest food theme at BRIDGE in Zurich has changed from Peruvian to Mediterranean.Find out all about the BRIDGE dining and shopping complex in Europaallee here.
Lifestyle
FOR FITSAKE FITNESS HUB IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND: Need some fitness motivation? There is a new expat friendly fitness hub in Zurich (and in cities all over Switzerland) called FORFITSAKE. Read all about it here.
PRIORI LED FACE MASKS: LED Face masks are a big trend at the moment and rightly so as masks like the Priori Unveiled have been clinically proven to reduce lines and wrinkles and to plump the skin. It’s a non invasive treatment which takes a maximum of just 10 minutes a day (though you don’t have to do it every day) and if done regularly should lead to visible improvements to your skin. You can purchase the masks at Pflegbar in Zurich. More information to follow shortly.
VIVACE MICRONEEDLING SKIN REJUVENATION TREATMENT AT SKINAPART IN ZURICH: If you’ve ever thought of going for a non invasive treatment to rejuvenate your skin, Katja Block from SkinApart now offers the new Vivace Microneedling Treatment which combines microneedling with radio frequency energy. Find out all about this painless, low/no downtime treatment here.
LOVA SKIN PEDICURE KIT – GET PERFECT FEET IN TIME FOR YOUR HOLIDAY: If you’re feet are in need of some TLC find out about this great Lova Skin Pedicure Kit you can get at Pure Beauty Spa. Hard skin vanishes in minutes!Read all about it here.
FORMETTA: Formetta is a very pure, high quality Collagen drink which helps your skin, hair, nails, bones, joints and digestive system. It aims to minimise the negative signs of ageing by stimulating your collagen production to support your health. We’ve been using it for over 2 months now and we’re hooked! With the code NEWINZURICH you can get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
GREAT BOOKS TO READ: Looking for a great book? Take a look at all these recommendation here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait to treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air – especially with all the Spring flowers right now. Why not give Carmen a call? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.
EVENT PLANNING AHEAD: For your diary: Street Parade 2021 will not be taking place – it will next be on 13th August 2022. Zurich Marathon will next take place on 10th April 2022 and if you register before 30th June you get an early bird discount. Zurich Openair will next be taking place in its usual form from 24th – 27th August 2022 but there will be 2 mini versions taking place this August 21 on the 20th & 21st August and on 26th to 28th August. The Slow Up from Meilen to Rapperswil is still scheduled to take place on 26th September. The Limmatschwimmen is postponed till 20th August 2022.
EXPATS
BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.
CORONA UPDATES
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.
LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.
Latest Covid Measures From 26th June
The latest relaxations to the Covid rules will come into effect from 26th June:
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.
COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services at Coiffeur Arté in March when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Cheesecake – 10% off all Cheesecake orders from Cheesecake.love (use promo code NIZ)
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich (see below) using this link
