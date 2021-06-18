What’s On In Zurich Late June 2021

Check out the contest below to win one of 3 pairs of tickets to the Steve McCurry Photographic exhibition

WHERE TO VIEW EM2020 IN ZURICH: We’ve added more great locations to view the EM2020 football in Zurich. Take a look at all the Public Viewing areas here.

KUNSTMUSEUM WINTERTHUR PICASSO & ENSOR – MASQUERADES UNTIL 20th JUNE: Last chance to visit the Picasso & Ensor Art Exhibition in Winterthur until 20th June. See the details here.

SAVOY BAUR EN VILLE CLASSICAL CONCERTS ALL SUMMER LONG: A series of classical concerts in the Grand Salon at the Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville are taking place this summer and continuing until 13th November. The next one takes place on Sunday 27th June at 6pm and features Michel Dalberto. Tickets include a Flying Dinner and a drink. Read all about the concerts here.

NOTRE DAME OUTDOOR OPERA IN ST GALLEN 25th JUNE – 9th JULY: Enjoy the magical experience of the Opera of Notre Dame, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, enacted in the open air in the courtyard of the Klosterhof in St Gallen. The performances begin at 9pm till 10.50pm and it should be a really memorable experience. Find out all about it here.

WIN TICKETS TO WORLD OF STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition begins on 24th June at the MAAG Halle. Read all about it here and enter our contest to win one of 3 pairs of tickets.

Sharbat Gula, Afghan Girl. Peshawar, Pakistan, 1984.©Steve Mc Curry

CAP FOTOSCHULE EXHIBITION 26th & 27TH JUNE STADELHOFEN: Why not visit the CAP Photo School Graduate exhibition which is taking place on 26th & 27th June near Stadelhofen train station at Stadelhoferstrasse 28.2, 8001. Keep your eye out for some great work by Bruno Wildi! Open both days from 1pm till 7pm.

photoSCHWEIZ PHOTO EXHIBITION 2nd – 11th JULY HALLE 550 OERLIKON ZURICH: One of my favourite photo exhibitions is taking place in Zurich from 2nd – 11th July at Halle 550 in Oerlikon. Find out all about it here.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park are looking stunning right now and should continue until July. Find out all about it here.

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Bertabar Zurich is Open again!

The Bertabar is back!!!

The lovely Bertabar in Kreis 3 is back with full bar service and a delicious menu of French Bistro Style Food! To celebrate Summer every Wednesday there will be oysters, beef tartare along with delicious Sancerre, Chablis and Champagne. Why not visit this lively bar and meeting place in Idaplatz for a relaxing after work beer, friendly service and great music. What’s more, you will be able to watch the Euro2020 on screens here!

LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITIONS: The Landesmuseum has some great exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland until 18th July – see details here.

BODYWORLDS EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 FROM UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This exhibition might not be for everybody – but BOdyworlds has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.

MALA HASSETT NOSTALGIE ART EXHIBITION UNTIL12th AUGUST: Don’t miss local artist Mala Hassett’s beautiful “Colours of Nostalgia” exhibition which takes place at the Goldbach Center, Seestrasse 39, 8700 Küsnacht. Find out more here.

STAND UP PADDLEBOARDING ZURICH: Fancy taking to the water on a SUP? Find out where to do it and where you can hire equipment here.

SWIMMING POOLS IN ZURICH: Let’s hope the hot and sunny weather stays! So why not head to one of these swimming pools in Zurich to cool down.

ICE CREAM PLACES IN ZURICH: Another tip for warm weather is our Ice Cream list so that you can enjoy a great ice cream. Check out these recommended ice cream places.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: With the weather forecast being not very encouraging this weekend, we put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.

TOP ROOFTOP TERRACES IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant? Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 18th September2021 till 11th June 2022. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary. Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here For more information click here.

EXPATS

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.

Latest Covid Measures From Monday 31st May

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules will come into effect from Monday 31st May:

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

