What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2021 Onwards

WHERE TO VIEW EM2020 IN ZURICH: Check out these great locations to view the EM2020 football in Zurich. Take a look here.

CHECK OUT THE ZURICH ART WEEKEND 11th – 13th JUNE: Find out all about Zurich Art Weekend here.

FIGURA THEATRE FESTIVAL BADEN ONLINE / OFFLINE 11th 13th JUNE: Checkmating out the online and offline program for the Figura Theatre Festival (in German) here.

SAVOY BAUR EN VILLE CLASSICAL CONCERTS 13th JUNE – 13th NOVEMBER: A series of classical concerts beginning on Sunday 13th June in the Grand Salon at the Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville and continuing until 13th November. Tickets include a Flying Dinner and a drink. Read all about the concerts here.

MALA HASSETT NOSTALGIE ART EXHIBITION 16th JUNE – 12th AUGUST: Don’t miss local artist Mala Hassett’s beautiful “Colours of Nostalgia” exhibition which takes place at the Goldbach Center, Seestrasse 39, 8700 Küsnacht. Find out more here.

NOTRE DAME OUTDOOR OPERA IN ST GALLEN 25th JUNE – 9th JULY: Enjoy the magical experience of the Opera of Notre Dame, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, enacted in the open air in the courtyard of the Klosterhof in St Gallen. The performances begin at 9pm till 10.50pm and it should be a really memorable experience. Please check the notes about having a Schnelltest if you aren’t already vaccinated. Find out all about it (in German) here.

CAP FOTOSCHULE EXHIBITION 26th & 27TH JUNE STADELHOFEN: Why not visit the CAP Photo School Graduate exhibition which is taking place on 26th & 27th June near Stadelhofen train station at Stadelhoferstrasse 28.2, 8001. Keep your eye out for some great work by Bruno Wildi! Open both days from 1pm till 7pm.

photoSCHWEIZ PHOTO EXHIBITION 2nd – 11th JULY HALLE 550 OERLIKON ZURICH: One of my favourite photo exhibitions is taking place in Zurich from 2nd – 11th July at Halle 550 in Oerlikon. Find out all about it here.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park are looking stunning right now and should continue until July. Find out all about it here.

RAPPERSWIL – CITY OF ROSES: How about a trip to beautiful Rapperswil and a visit to the rose garden. See what else you can do in Rapperswil here.

Bertabar Zurich is Open again!

The Bertabar is back!!!

The lovely Bertabar in Kreis 3 is back with full bar service and a delicious menu of French Bistro Style Food! To celebrate Summer every Wednesday there will be oysters, beef tatar along with delicious Sancerre, Chablis and Champagne. Why not visit this lively bar and meeting place in Idaplatz for a relaxing after work beer, friendly service and great music. What’s more, you will be able to watch the Euro2020 on screens here!

SWIMMING POOLS IN ZURICH: Let’s hope the hot and sunny weather stay!And why not head to one of these swimming pools in Zurich to cool down.

ICE CREAM PLACES IN ZURICH: Another tip for warm weather is our Ice Cream list so that you can enjoy a great ice cream. Check out these recommended ice cream places.

URANIA OBSERVATORY GUIDED TOURS: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings you can go for guided tours of the Urania Observatory in the centre of Zurich. You need to book tickets here before you go.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: With the weather forecast being not very encouraging this weekend, we put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.

TOP ROOFTOP TERRACES IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.

Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant? Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 18th September2021 till 11th June 2022. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary. Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here For more information click here.

EXPATS

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

TRAVELLING FROM THE UK TO SWITZERLAND? Bad news for those travelling back from the UK as Britain has been put on the risk list as of 6pm on 27th May which means a period of quarantine when you get back to Switzerland. See the official website here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.

Latest Covid Measures From Monday 31st May

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules will come into effect from Monday 31st May:

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

