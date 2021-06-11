What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2021 Onwards
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. Football fever is running high so do check out the great locations we have listed where you can view all the action in Zurich. Hope you’re enjoying all the sunshine. Have fun whatever you do!
WHERE TO VIEW EM2020 IN ZURICH: Check out these great locations to view the EM2020 football in Zurich. Take a look here.
CHECK OUT THE ZURICH ART WEEKEND 11th – 13th JUNE: Find out all about Zurich Art Weekend here.
FIGURA THEATRE FESTIVAL BADEN ONLINE / OFFLINE 11th 13th JUNE: Checkmating out the online and offline program for the Figura Theatre Festival (in German) here.
SAVOY BAUR EN VILLE CLASSICAL CONCERTS 13th JUNE – 13th NOVEMBER: A series of classical concerts beginning on Sunday 13th June in the Grand Salon at the Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville and continuing until 13th November. Tickets include a Flying Dinner and a drink. Read all about the concerts here.
MALA HASSETT NOSTALGIE ART EXHIBITION 16th JUNE – 12th AUGUST: Don’t miss local artist Mala Hassett’s beautiful “Colours of Nostalgia” exhibition which takes place at the Goldbach Center, Seestrasse 39, 8700 Küsnacht. Find out more here.
NOTRE DAME OUTDOOR OPERA IN ST GALLEN 25th JUNE – 9th JULY: Enjoy the magical experience of the Opera of Notre Dame, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, enacted in the open air in the courtyard of the Klosterhof in St Gallen. The performances begin at 9pm till 10.50pm and it should be a really memorable experience. Please check the notes about having a Schnelltest if you aren’t already vaccinated. Find out all about it (in German) here.
CAP FOTOSCHULE EXHIBITION 26th & 27TH JUNE STADELHOFEN: Why not visit the CAP Photo School Graduate exhibition which is taking place on 26th & 27th June near Stadelhofen train station at Stadelhoferstrasse 28.2, 8001. Keep your eye out for some great work by Bruno Wildi! Open both days from 1pm till 7pm.
photoSCHWEIZ PHOTO EXHIBITION 2nd – 11th JULY HALLE 550 OERLIKON ZURICH: One of my favourite photo exhibitions is taking place in Zurich from 2nd – 11th July at Halle 550 in Oerlikon. Find out all about it here.
BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park are looking stunning right now and should continue until July. Find out all about it here.
RAPPERSWIL – CITY OF ROSES: How about a trip to beautiful Rapperswil and a visit to the rose garden. See what else you can do in Rapperswil here.
SWIMMING POOLS IN ZURICH: Let’s hope the hot and sunny weather stay!And why not head to one of these swimming pools in Zurich to cool down.
ICE CREAM PLACES IN ZURICH: Another tip for warm weather is our Ice Cream list so that you can enjoy a great ice cream. Check out these recommended ice cream places.
URANIA OBSERVATORY GUIDED TOURS: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings you can go for guided tours of the Urania Observatory in the centre of Zurich. You need to book tickets here before you go.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: With the weather forecast being not very encouraging this weekend, we put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.
GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP ROOFTOP TERRACES IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.
SIGN UP FOR THE SARCOMA STRONG 5KM CHALLENGE 14th AUG: Sign up to take part in the 5km Sacroma Strong Charity Challenge. It begins at 9am on Saturday 14th August outside the Landesmuseum. However, you can take part virtually from 13th – 15th August wherever in the world you are. See details here.
PAVILLON LE CORBUSIER: Why not visit the Pavillon Le Corbusier in China Gardens? Find out all about it here.
CHINA GARDEN TEMPLE: Access to the China Garden Temple area is free of charge right now. Find out all about it here.
FLOATING DOWN THE LIMMAT ON A DINGY: How about keeping cool this weekend by floating down the Limmat on a rubber dinghy or inflatable. Find out where to go and all the details here.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND
Lausanne
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO LAUSANNE?: Find out all about the exciting city of Lausanne and the top things to see and do when you visit. Take a look here.
HOW ABOUT A GOLF DAY IN GRAUBÜNDEN WITH A FREE CADDIE?: Did you know that Graubünden is Switzerland’s top golfing region? Why not play golf on one of 12 beautiful courses in the Canton with a FREE caddie? This new offer is a great way to improve your golf and learn more about the region too. Read all about it here.
HIKING ALONG THE KLÖNTALERSEE: How about a hike near the beautiful Klöntalersee? See all the details here.
FANCY SOME ADVENTURE IN VILLARS & LES DIABLERETS?: If you’re up for paragliding, mountains carting, walking across the Peak Walk by Tissot at Glacier 3000 or riding the Alpine Coaster then take a look here at some adrenalin inducing activities in the Villars & Les Diablerets region of Switzerland .
FREE ACCESS CARD TO EXPLORE VILLARS, GRYON & LES DIABLERETS: If you ‘re considering visiting the Villars, Gryon and Les Diablerets this Summer (see photo above) you will be able to take advantage of their Free Access Card which enables you to benefit from a number of great free transport and leisure facilities – all aimed at families. Valid from 5th June. Find out all about it here.
KAYAKING ON LAKE BRIENZ: Lake Brienz is the perfect place to try your hand at kayaking and the beautiful turquoise lake is surrounded by fabulous scenery. Find out all about it here.
SHERLOCK HOLMES MUSEUM & REICHENBACH FALLS: Find out all about Sherlock Holmes and the mystery of the death at the Reichenbach Falls by visiting the museum in Meiringen and going for a hike to the stunning Falls. Read all about it here.
HIKING THIS SEASON? DON’T FORGET TO GET A TICK VACCINE: Find out all about the situation with ticks in Switzerland. Read all about ticks and the tick vaccine here.
HIKING FROM LUGANO TO MORCOTE IN TICINO: Find out all about this great hike in beautiful Ticino here.
Museums, Galleries, Music
KÖRPERWELT EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 FROM UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This exhibition might not be for everybody – but Körperwelt has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.
FIFA MUSEUM ZURICH: A great outing for football fans and as you can see from our list of Public Viewing places for the EM2020 they also have large screens here too. Find out more here.
WOW! MUSEUM ZURICH: If you’ve not visited the WOW! Museum yet, why not give it a try? Find out more here.
KUNSTMUSEUM WINTERTHUR PICASSO & ENSOR – MASQUERADES UNTIL 20th JUNE: There’s an interesting museum at the Art Exhibition in Winterthur until 20th June. See the details here.
LANDESMUSEUM NEW EXHIBITIONS: The Landesmuseum has some great exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland until 18th July – see details here.
Hotels and Food
BERGWELT GRINDELWALD ALPINE DESIGN HOTEL: We’ve just been to the pre-opening of a new luxury hotel in the centre of beautiful Grindelwald which opens on 11th June. More to follow shortly but in the meantime you can visit the website here.
FANCY A STAYCATION AT THE HYATT REGENCY ZURICH AIRPORT THE CIRCLE?: Fancy getting away but don’t want a travel? How about a relaxing stay at the new Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport The Circle? You get special discounts and offers and there’s wonderful dining at Restaurant Babel and a state of the art gym open 24 hours a day. Also included is a free personal stylist shopping experience at Jelmoli and special discounts on items you buy. Read all about it here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great home in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.
RECIPE FOR A LEMON TART: How about a recipe for a delicous tangy Lemon Tart? Perfect for Summer! See recipe here.
DESSERT & CAKE SPOTS IN ZURICH: Looking for some great cakes and desserts in Zurich – take a look here.
JAPANESE POP UP IN ZURICH TILL 19th JUNE: There’s a new Japanese pop up in Zurich running on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at the Kanoaengass Bar, Kanonengasse 4, 8004 until 19th June. Check it out here.
NAGAYA DOLDER GRAND POP UP EXTENDED TILL 1st AUGUST: Due to popular demand the Nagaya Pop Up at the Dolder Grand has been extended to the 1st August. Find out more here.
BRIDGE ZURICH MEDITERRANEAN THEME 3rd JUNE – 31st AUGUST: The latest food theme at BRIDGE in Zurich has changed from Peruvian to Mediterranean.Find out all about the BRIDGE dining and shopping complex in Europaallee here.
Lifestyle
VIVACE MICRONEEDLING SKIN REJUVENATION TREATMENT AT SKINAPART IN ZURICH: If you’ve ever thought of going for a non invasive treatment to rejuvenate your skin, Katja Block from SkinApart now offers the new Vivace Microneedling Treatment which combines microneedling with radio frequency energy. Find out all about this painless, low/no downtime treatment here.
LOVA SKIN PEDICURE KIT – GET PERFECT FEET IN TIME FOR YOUR HOLIDAY: If you’re feet are in need of some TLC find out about this great Lova Skin Pedicure Kit you can get at Pure Beauty Spa. Hard skin vanishes in minutes!Read all about it here.
FORMETTA: Formetta is a very pure, high quality Collagen drink which helps your skin, hair, nails, bones, joints and digestive system. It aims to minimise the negative signs of ageing by stimulating your collagen production to support your health. We’ve been using it for over 2 months now and we’re hooked! With the code NEWINZURICH you can get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
GREAT BOOKS TO READ: Looking for a great book? Take a look at all these recommendation here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait to treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air – especially with all the Spring flowers right now. Why not give Carmen a call? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.
EVENT PLANNING AHEAD: For your diary: Street Parade 2021 will not be taking place – it will next be on 13th August 2022. Zurich Marathon will next take place on 10th April 2022 and if you register before 30th June you get an early bird discount. Zurich Openair will next be taking place in its usual form from 24th – 27th August 2022 but there will be 2 mini versions taking place this August 21 on the 20th & 21st August and on 26th to 28th August. The Slow Up from Meilen to Rapperswil is still scheduled to take place on 26th September. The Limmatschwimmen is postponed till 20th August 2022.
EXPATS
BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.
TRAVELLING FROM THE UK TO SWITZERLAND? Bad news for those travelling back from the UK as Britain has been put on the risk list as of 6pm on 27th May which means a period of quarantine when you get back to Switzerland. See the official website here.
CORONA UPDATES
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.
LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.
Latest Covid Measures From Monday 31st May
The latest relaxations to the Covid rules will come into effect from Monday 31st May:
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.
COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.
