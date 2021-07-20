20+ Waterside Eateries In and Around Zurich
To Discover this Summer
20+ Waterside Eateries In and Around Zurich To Discover this Summer
There’s nothing nicer than enjoying a meal right by the water’s edge. Here in Zurich we’re lucky enough to have restaurants located both on the lakeside and next to the river. Below you can find a list of relaxed and laid back cafes and bars along with some very elegant restaurants. Some are right on the water whilst others have a view of the water. Take your pick and enjoy!
Fischer’s Fritz
Address: Seestrasse 557, 8038 Zurich,
Website: www.fischers‑fritz.ch
Fischerstube
Address: Bellerivestrasse 160, 8008 Zurich
Website: www.Fischerstube‑zuerich.ch
Bauschänzli
Address: Stadthausquai 2, 8001 Zurich
Website: www.bauschaenzli.com
Restaurant Kiosk
Address: Seefeldquai 51, 8008 Zurich
Website: www.restaurant‑kiosk.ch
Pumpstation
Address: Utoquai 10, 8008 Zurich
Website: www.pumpstation.ch
La Muña – Hotel La Réserve Eden au Lac
Address: Utoquai 45, 8008 Zurich
Website: www.lareserve‑zurich.com
You can find out more and see more photos of La Muña here
Ristorante Frascati
Address: Bellerivestrasse 2, 8008 Zürich
Website: www.molino.ch/en/restaurants/ristorante-frascati-zurich/
Hotel Storchen (& The Nest)
Address: Weinplatz 2, 8001 Zurich
Website: www.storchen.ch
Seebad Enge
Address: Mythenquai 9, 8002 Zurich
Website: www.seebadenge.ch
Badi Utoquai
Address: Utoquai 50, 8008 Zurich,
Website: www.bad‑utoquai.ch
Franzos
Address: Limmatquai 138, 8001 Zurich
Website: www.franzos.ch
Seerose
Address: Seestrasse 493, 8038 Zurich
Website: www.seerose.dinning.ch
Bar am Wasser
Address: Stadthausquai 1, 8001 Zurich
Website: www.baramwasser.ch
Haus zum Rüden
Address: Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zurich
Website: www.haus‑zum‑rueden.ch
Chuchi am Wasser
Address: Wasserwerkstrasse 21, 8006 Zurich
Website: www.dynamo.ch
Nude
Address: Wasserwerkstrasse 127A, 8037 Zurich
Website: www.nude‑zurich.ch
Alex Lake Zurich
Address: Seestrasse 182, 8800 Thalwil
Website: www.alexlakezurich.com/en
Wöschi
Address: Seestrasse 457, 8038 Zurich
Website: www.woeschi.ch
Hafen Enge Beiz
Address: Mythenquai 21, 8002 Zurich
Website: www.Hafen‑enge‑beiz.ch
L’O
Address: Bahnhofstrasse 29, 8810 Horgen
Website: www.lo-horgen.ch/
You can see more photos of L’O here
Strozzis
Address: Seestrasse 146, 8704 Herrliberg
Website: www.strozzis.ch
Samigo Amusement
Address: Mythenquai 59, 8002 Zurich
Website: www.samigo.ch
We hope you enjoy discovering some great restaurants close to the water’s edge in this guide and you might also be interested in our Guide To Rooftop Bars in Zurich and our Guide to Restaurants with Outdoor Terraces.
*** Articles You May Like ***
Restaurant SALIR Zurich – A Delicious Fusion of Mediterranean & Middle Eastern Food
A Luxurious Staycation at Hotel La Réserve Eden Au Lac Zurich
****************************