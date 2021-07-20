20+ Waterside Eateries In and Around Zurich

To Discover this Summer

20+ Waterside Eateries In and Around Zurich To Discover this Summer

There’s nothing nicer than enjoying a meal right by the water’s edge. Here in Zurich we’re lucky enough to have restaurants located both on the lakeside and next to the river. Below you can find a list of relaxed and laid back cafes and bars along with some very elegant restaurants. Some are right on the water whilst others have a view of the water. Take your pick and enjoy!

Fischer’s Fritz

Address: Seestrasse 557, 8038 Zurich,

Website: www.fischers‑fritz.ch

Fischerstube

Address: Bellerivestrasse 160, 8008 Zurich

Website: www.Fischerstube‑zuerich.ch

Bauschänzli

Address: Stadthausquai 2, 8001 Zurich

Website: www.bauschaenzli.com

Restaurant Kiosk

Address: Seefeldquai 51, 8008 Zurich

Website: www.restaurant‑kiosk.ch

Pumpstation

Address: Utoquai 10, 8008 Zurich

Website: www.pumpstation.ch

La Muña – Hotel La Réserve Eden au Lac

Address: Utoquai 45, 8008 Zurich

Website: www.lareserve‑zurich.com

You can find out more and see more photos of La Muña here

Ristorante Frascati

Address: Bellerivestrasse 2, 8008 Zürich

Website: www.molino.ch/en/restaurants/ristorante-frascati-zurich/

Hotel Storchen (& The Nest)

Address: Weinplatz 2, 8001 Zurich

Website: www.storchen.ch

Seebad Enge

Address: Mythenquai 9, 8002 Zurich

Website: www.seebadenge.ch

Badi Utoquai

Address: Utoquai 50, 8008 Zurich,

Website: www.bad‑utoquai.ch

Franzos

Address: Limmatquai 138, 8001 Zurich

Website: www.franzos.ch

Seerose

Address: Seestrasse 493, 8038 Zurich

Website: www.seerose.dinning.ch

Bar am Wasser

Address: Stadthausquai 1, 8001 Zurich

Website: www.baramwasser.ch

Haus zum Rüden

Address: Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zurich

Website: www.haus‑zum‑rueden.ch

Chuchi am Wasser

Address: Wasserwerkstrasse 21, 8006 Zurich

Website: www.dynamo.ch

Nude

Address: Wasserwerkstrasse 127A, 8037 Zurich

Website: www.nude‑zurich.ch

Alex Lake Zurich

Address: Seestrasse 182, 8800 Thalwil

Website: www.alexlakezurich.com/en

Wöschi

Address: Seestrasse 457, 8038 Zurich

Website: www.woeschi.ch

Hafen Enge Beiz

Address: Mythenquai 21, 8002 Zurich

Website: www.Hafen‑enge‑beiz.ch

L’O

Address: Bahnhofstrasse 29, 8810 Horgen

Website: www.lo-horgen.ch/

You can see more photos of L’O here

Strozzis

Address: Seestrasse 146, 8704 Herrliberg

Website: www.strozzis.ch

Samigo Amusement

Address: Mythenquai 59, 8002 Zurich

Website: www.samigo.ch

We hope you enjoy discovering some great restaurants close to the water’s edge in this guide and you might also be interested in our Guide To Rooftop Bars in Zurich and our Guide to Restaurants with Outdoor Terraces.

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************