Incredible Flood Water Around Lake Zurich and Along the Limmat in July

The storm in Zurich on Monday 12th July 2021 produced some of the heaviest rainfalls on record. There was travel chaos on Tuesday morning as a result of more than 4 cm of rain having fallen overnight. Zurich’s bus, tram and train network were severely disrupted and some lines were stopped altogether due to fallen trees and flooded streets.

During the following week more rain fell and almost a week on, on Sunday 18th July, there are still areas of the city, particularly around the lakeside which are cordoned off or under water. All the photos seen here were taken around Bellevue and Limmatquai on Sunday afternoon.

As a result of the high water the riverboats have suspended service along the Limmat and boats and swimmers are forbidden from going in the rivers.

However, as you can see from the photos at least the children were having fun with the new wet look Zurich and the swans seemed to be enjoying the attention.

Further down along the Limmat there were more steps submerged under the water.

With more disruption to the embankment construction works along Limmatquai:

Luckily sunshine and fine weather is forecast for the following week so hopefully things will be soon getting back to normal.

You may also like to see this short video Instagram reel of the water in action:

Hoping that you have all managed to keep safe during this crazy weather.

