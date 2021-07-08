Top Things For Children & Teenagers To Do In Zurich This Summer

The School Summer Holidays can sometimes seem long and drawn out but there are so many things for children and teenagers to do in Zurich in the Summertime.

ZVV Ferien Pass

One top tip for Children aged 6 to 16 years is to buy the ZVV Ferienpass for just CHF 25. This will buy them up to 5 weeks of FREE transport on the ZVV (Zurich Public Transport) network as well as free access to many swimming pools, museums, the Zoo and other offers! However, in addition we have listed 20+ activities below to make this year’s Summer holidays in Zurich a fun packed time!

List of 20+ Top Things For Children & Teenagers To Do In Zurich This Summer

Zurich Zoo

The Zurich Zoo is a great place to visit and appeals to all ages. Opened in 1979, Zurich Zoo has an impressive collection of 2,200 animals from more than 300 species. Walking through the zoo and admiring the beauty and diversity of nature is a fun activity for the whole family.

Wildnispark Zürich

Wildnispark Zürich offers a remarkable opportunity to see some of the Swiss native animals in their natural habitat. Animals such as bears, elks, wolves and boars can be seen in the Sihl Valley. Visiting the park can be an amazing experience for the whole family to enjoy, in the wild, yet very close to the city centre.

Urban Surf Zurich

If you fancy surfing, you don’t need to travel hundreds of kilometress, you can do it in Zurich instead! Zurich’s Urban Surf is a pool with an artificial surf wave in the heart of Hardbrucke. Complete beginners as well as advanced surfers can test their skills and enjoy a little surfing fun within the city.

Outdoor cinema

Allianz Cinema at Zurichhorn

The Allianz Cinema opens up every summer to welcome movie fans in Zurich. The outdoor cinema is known for its incredible atmosphere, breathtaking scenery and a lot of fun. The Allianz Cinema will be open from the 2nd to the 31st of August 2021. There will be a range of movies displayed at the event, so that anyone could find something to their liking.

Bloom Kino 26th June – 11th July

The Bloom Cinema is located in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum in Zurich and it’s open from the26th of June until the 11th of July. The cinema offers a range of movies in English and German, from the newest blockbusters to oscar-winning masterpieces.

The Dolder Wellenkino 6th – 22nd August

The Dolder Wellenkino is open to the public from the 6th to the 22nd of August 2021. The summer atmosphere and good-quality movies create an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Llama Trekking

Llama trekking is one of the less known outdoor activities that can be done in Zurich. However, just imagine how much fun it would be to go on a beautiful walk with a real-life llama? Trekking with llamas is an engaging, educational and enjoyable experience, which allows children (and adults) to connect with nature and spend some time enjoying the breathtaking Swiss scenery, with a cute and fluffy llama on your side.

Zurich – Find out more about Llama Trekking in Zuerich here

If you’re happy to go a little further afield here are two more suggestions in Lucerne and Toggenburg:

Lucerne – Giswil – Find out more

Toggenburg – Find out more `

Alpamare Water Park

Alpamare is the largest water park in Switzerland. Located only 30 minutes from the centre of Zurich, it provides visitors with a wide range of fun family activities. The park has both indoor and outdoor areas, which makes it accessible in all weather conditions. Different slides and pools make the whole experience of the water park very entertaining and enjoyable for both children and adults.

Badis in Zurich

We all long for a hot summer, however when the heat finally comes we need a little relief, which can be achieved by swimming in the refreshing waters of the Zurichsee. Going to a pool or one if the designated swimming and recreation areas called “Badis”, can be the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer’s day. There are various Badis all along the most lake side in Zurich and in the city there are some with swimming pools away from the lake.

Conny Land

Conny Land is a leisure park for families. It offers a range of roller coasters, water rides and live shows. It is a perfect place to spend a warm summer day, not far away from Zurich.

Tram Museum Zurich

The Tram Museum in Balgrist, Zurich is one of the most engaging and interesting museums in the city. It is a wonderful experience for both children and adults, and offers a lot of fun and learning for the whole family.

Technorama in Winterthur

Technorama, the Swiss Science Center, is a fantastic opportunity for a hands-on technological experience for the whole family. Technorama offers a fun time whilst learning about a variety of natural phenomena and new technologies.

Lindt Chocolate Museum

Visiting the Lindt Chocolate Museum is a very unique experience as it is dedicated completely to chocolate, its history, manufacturing and its significance in Switzerland and beyond. You can explore the museum by yourself or in a group, or alternatively why not book a hands-on chocolate workshop?

Find out about the Chocolate Courses here

Dinosaur Museum / Sauriermuseum

A day in the Dinosaur Museum in Aathal, just outside Zurich, is a perfect opportunity for the whole family, but it has an extra appeal for children. The museum offers an interesting and interactive experience for children and parents. The attractions include fossils, dinosaur bones and a themed playground for children.

Mühlerama Museum

This museum in the centre of Zurich close to Tiefenbrunnen located in an old mill, focuses on flour, bread and baking. They also run a number of courses from Sourdough to flatbreads and everything inbetween. The museum is located at Seefeldstrasse 231, 8008 Zurich.

Milandia Sport & Adventure Park Greifensee

A short distance outside Zurich is the Milandia Sport and Adventure Park. As well as an indoor climbing wall they also offer many other sports and activities for children and teenagers. The address is Im Grossriet 1, 8606 Greifensee.

WOW Museum

The WOW museum in Zurich is a fun place to visit with the whole family! The illusion based exhibition spread out across 4 floors of the museum provides infinite fun and wonder for both children and adults. Colour mirages, walking up-side down and getting lost in a room full of mirrors of the WOW museum is meant to entertain, amuse and educate you.

Skate Parks Zurich

Going to a skate park is a great way to spend time outside whilst riding scooters, skateboards and rollerblades. There are a few skatepark ramps in Zurich, which are surrounded by beautiful scenery and are open to the public any time of the day.

Sihlcity Skatepark – near Sihlcity shopping centre in Allmendstrasse

The Beast Skatepark – Sportweg 25, 8005 Zurich

Ghetto Skatepark Zurich – Hohlstrasse 59, 8004 Zurich

Kunsthaus Art Museum

The Kunsthaus in Zurich is well known all over Switzerland and far beyond. The impressive collection of over 4,000 artworks from different countries, cultures, artists and time periods, can be very enjoyed by the whole family. From Leonardo da Vinci, through Claude Monet to Andy Warhol, everyone will find something to their liking. Additionally, entrance to the art museum is free for all visitors every Wednesday.

Dolder Mini Golf

Mini Golf is a great time for the whole family to spend together during summer. The Dolder Mini Golf is very close to the city centre and it is a great opportunity for some outdoor fun. Even the Funicular ride up to the Dolder from Römerhof canoe a little adventure in its own right.

Fifa World Football Museum

The Fifa World Football Museum is full of fantastic exhibitions, interactive attractions and workshops all in the spirit of sport events. It is a great place to enjoy your time and even if you’re not a mad football fan you’re bound to find it interesting!

The Zoological Museum

The Zoological Museum in Zurich is a part of the ETH. It is a great opportunity to see a great variety of animal species from all over the world. In the museum there are many interactive exhibits as well as the displays themselves. Located in the heart of Zurich, it’s a place where you can learn all about the the whole planet.

Landesmuseum / Swiss National Museum

The Swiss National Museum is located next to the Zurich Main Station in the city centre. It is a wonderful place to learn about the Swiss history as well as to explore the temporary exhibitions. One permanent exhibition all about Zurich and its history is FREE of charge for all to view and is called Simply Zurich.

Escape Rooms

Going to an escape room is one of the most fun things to do in any city. Fortunately, Zurich offers several fantastic escape rooms around the city. There is a range of different options and levels of difficulty, which offers infinite fun for both children and adults.

ROOM Escape Room Zurich – Find out more here

The Escape Gmbh – Find out more

Hidden Games – Escape Room Zurich – Find out more

Sato Code – Outdoor Escape Room – Find out more

Summer Camps

Intersoccer run a number of Summer Football Camps – you can find out more here

Simply Theatre run a number of Theatre Camps in the Zurich area – you can find out more here

Best Ice Creams in Zurich

Of course one must have accessory for a hot Summer’s Day is a delicious ice cream!

Check out our list of top Ice Cream Destinations in Zurich here.

This article has been written by Marianna Sobotkowska, a grade 12 student at Inter-Community School Zurich.

