What’s On In Zurich Beginning of August 2021

1st AUGUST SWISS NATIONAL DAY: 1st August is Swiss National Day – so take a look here for ideas on what to do and how to celebrate.

OPEN WINE CELLAR DAY 31st JULY & 1st AUGUST: The Open Cellar Days in the German speaking part of Switzerland are taking place on Saturday 31st July and Sunday 1st August. Find out all about this event here.

THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL RAPPERSWIL UNTIL 1st AUGUST: Until 1st August there will be a Ferris Wheel with views right over the lake. Why not pop over and visit this beautiful location. Open Monday till Thursday 11am till 10pm, Friday from11am till 11pm, Saturday from10am till 11pm & Sunday from 10am til 10pm. Location: Fischmarktplatz square right on the lakefront in Rapperswil.

ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL AT MICAS GARTEN: Check out the Zurich Street Food Festival taking place at MICAS Garten at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich. With space for up to 900 people and for 200 under cover and with street food from all over the world, it’s a great place to visit. Take a look here.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS FOR SUMMER OPEN AIR CINEMA: Check out our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich and book your tickets before they sell out. Take a look at all the Open Air Cinema offerings here.

SUMMER MUSIC & FREE STADT SOMMER CONCERTS: Check out our Guide to Open Air Summer Music Festivals including the FREE Stadt Sommer concerts in Zurich. See the Summer Music Guide here.

Please note as of 30th July sadly ZOALina has been cancelled for 2021 & will next take place in August 2022

TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.

20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great restaurants in Zurich – all either next to the lake or river or with a great view of the water. See the list here.

RUNDFUNK FM FESTIVAL AT LANDESMUSEUM 22nd JULY – 4th SEPT: Why not pop by the (free) Rundfunk FM Radio Festival taking place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum. Read all about it here.

IMPROV THEATRE AT THEATER IDA FROM 13th – 22nd AUGUST: Ella Galt and Stacey Smith are the Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich performing Close Quarters, a totally improvised show! Come and see how these amazing improvisers create stories that unfold spontaneously in front of your eyes. See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch

Book your tickets here

BODYWORLDS / KÖRPERWELTEN EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This great exhibition called BodyWorlds has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.

***

FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING Teaching Assistant COURSE 18th September 2021 – 11th June 2022 Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. Their Teacher Assistant Course in English begins18th Sept one Saturday a month. No prerequisites necessary. September 2021 – June 2022 (10 Modules) – Just One Saturday per month 9am – 1pm at Hull’s School, Zurich or Email Sylvia Leck on sylvia.leck@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here ==>> For more information click here.

FREE & CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH THIS SUMMER: Check out these ideas for things to do in Zurich this Summer without breaking the bank.Take a look here.

KIDS SUMMER FERIENPASS NOW ON SALE: The kid’s Summer Ferinepass is now on sale for children aged between 6 and 16 years. It costs just CHF 25 per child and is valid for 5 weeks during the Summer holidays. As well as offering unlimited travel on the ZVV Zurich network it also offers free access to lots of museums, Badis and other offers too. It is one of the best value things you can buy for children in the Summer! Read all about it here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: With the weather forecast not looking great for the upcoming week you may need this guide! Take a look here.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here.

GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.

THE DOLDERWELLE KINO 6th – 22nd AUG: One of our favourite open air cinemas, the Dolderwelle, opens this year from 6th – 22nd August. You can buy your tickets from 2nd July. See here.

SECRET ISLAND TIEFENBRUNNEN UNTIL 29TH AUG: A beach atmosphere in Tiefenbrunnen Zurich with yoga workshops and bootcamps by day and DJs and music by night. Find out more here.

From 13th to 22nd August, Ella Galt and Stacey Smith are the Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich. Over 7 nights they perform Close Quarters, a totally improvised show in which they explore different characters, all under one roof. Come and see how these amazing improvisers create stories that unfold spontaneously in front of your eyes! In addition, the 10-day program includes other shows, open jams, a Q&A session and two weekend workshops. See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch

Book your tickets here

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS THIS SUMMER IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich this Summer. Take a look here.

A VISIT TO THE LINDS CHOCOLATE MUSEUM: Check out Lindt’s Home of Chocolate Museum in Zurich. A great day out for all chocolate lovers. Take a look here.

SEE A MOVIE IN ZURICH: If the weather’s wet and you fancy going to the cinema and want to know what’s currently on and where to see your film take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

E-BIKING IN AND AROUND ZURICH: How about e-biking in and around Zurich? Take a look here.

BIKING ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Take a look at these popular cycle routes around Zurich here.

TOP ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Check out our Ice Cream list so that you can enjoy a great ice cream in Zurich. Check out these recommended ice cream places.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomer here.

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

Have a great week ahead!

