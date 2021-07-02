What’s On in Zurich Early July 2021

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. Exciting times ahead with the football – fingers crossed! Also this week’s contest is for 4 tickets to the Savoy Baur En Ville’s “Concerts Grand Salon” event on 18th July. See details here and below.

photoSCHWEIZ PHOTO EXHIBITION 2nd – 11th JULY HALLE 550 OERLIKON ZURICH: One of my favourite photo exhibitions is taking place in Zurich from 2nd – 11th July at Halle 550 in Oerlikon. Find out all about it here.

BERGAMOTTE POP UP PLANT STORE IN ZURICH TILL 3RD JULY: Looking for a plant for your home? Check out this great pop up at the Plaza Club, Badenerstrasse 109, in Zurich. See details here.

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY WITH ANKINUDE IN ZURICH 3rd JULY: From 10pm till 8am dance all night in Zurich at a house techno party (Covid certificate / test necessary). See details.

FAMILY CLEAN UP DAY IN ZURICH 4th JULY: A rubbish clearing day in Zurich starting at Uetliberg at 10am. Find out more here (in German).

SIGN UP FOR THE PINK RIBBON CHARITY WALK TILL 23rd JULY: Sign up by 23rd July for the virtual Pink Ribbon Charity Walk which takes place on 5th September. There are 3 categories to choose from Bronze, Silver and Gold. See details here.

WHERE TO VIEW EURO2020 / EM2020 IN ZURICH UNTIL 11th JULY: We’ve added more great locations to view the EM2020 football in Zurich. Take a look at all the Public Viewing areas here.

SAVOY BAUR EN VILLE CLASSICAL CONCERTS ALL SUMMER LONG: A series of classical concerts in the “Concerts Grand Salon” series at the Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville are taking place this summer and continuing until 13th November. We have four tickets to the next concert with Prof Bernd Goetzke and Jung Eun Séverine Kim on 18th July to be won. Read all about the concerts and enter the contest here.

Win a ticket to the concert on 18th July – see details here.

NOTRE DAME OUTDOOR OPERA IN ST GALLEN 25th JUNE – 9th JULY: Enjoy the magical experience of the Opera of Notre Dame, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, enacted in the open air in the courtyard of the Klosterhof in St Gallen. The performances begin at 9pm till 10.50pm and it should be a really memorable experience. Find out all about it here.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition begins on 24th June at the MAAG Halle. Thanks to everyone for taking part in the contest and all 3 winners have now been informed. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here .

HARALD NAEGELI AT MUSEE VISIONAIRE: Finf out all about the work of Harald Naegeli the “Sprayer of Zurich” at an exhibition at the Musee Visionnaire in Zurich. Find out more here.

BLOOM KINO OUTDOOR CINEMA AT LANDESMUSEUM 25th JUNE – 11th JULY: Enjoy outdoor cinema in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum in Zurich. Do check the language of individual films as many are not in English! See here.

LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION WOMENS’S RIGHTS TILL 18th JULY: The Landesmuseum has some great exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland until 18th July – see details here.

THE DOLDERWELLE KINO 6th – 22nd AUG: One of our favourite open air cinemas, the Dolderwelle, opens this year from 6th – 22nd August. You can buy your tickets from 2nd July. See here.

STREETFOOD FESTIVAL 8th – 21st JULY: A street food festival in Mica’s Garten in Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich – see details here.

*****************************************************************************************************************

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant? Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 18th September2021 till 11th June 2022. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary. Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here For more information click here.

***************************************************************************************************************

ALPAMARE WATER PARK NOW OPEN: Great news for all waterpark lovers! From 28th June the Alpamare Waterpark in Pfäffikon not far from Zurich is open again! Read all about it here.

WELTKLASSE ATHLETICS TICKETS WENT ON SALE FROM 29th JUNE: Tickets for the Weltklasse Athletics in early September go on sale from 29th June (for Weltklasse newsletter subscribers) and form 6th July for everyone else. See details here.

WHERE TO PICK STRAWBERRIES & BLUEBERRIES NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to pick soft fruit not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

BODYWORLDS / KÖRPERWELTEN EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This exhibition might not be for everybody – but BodyWorlds has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.

KIDS SUMMER FERIENPASS NOW ON SALE: The kid’s Summer Ferinepass is now on sale for children aged between 6 and 16 years. It costs just CHF 25 per child and is valid for 5 weeks during the Summer holidays. As well as offering unlimited travel on the ZVV Zurich network it also offers free access to lots of museums, Badis and other offers too. It is one of the best value things you can buy for children in the Summer! Read all about it here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

SIGN UP FOR THE SARCOMA STRONG 5KM CHALLENGE 14th AUG: Sign up to take part in the 5km Sacroma Strong Charity Challenge. It begins at 9am on Saturday 14th August outside the Landesmuseum. However, you can take part virtually from 13th – 15th August wherever in the world you are. See details here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomer here.

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.

Latest Covid Measures From 26th June

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules will come into effect from 26th June:

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

This Month’s NewInZurich Offers We have some offers for you: Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services at Coiffeur Arté in March when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33. FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here. Cheesecake – 10% off all Cheesecake orders from Cheesecake.love (use promo code NIZ) Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich (see below) using this link ******************************************** Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates! Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich? WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND? We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagram to Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Public Holidays in Zurich

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!