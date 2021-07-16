What’s On in Zurich Late July 2021
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead and let’s hope we see some sun. In the hope that Summer and sunshine will be returning soon, this week we have a contest to win one of 3 pairs of Cerjo® Floating Sunglasses. They are perfect for protecting your eyes and for water sports! Read all about the Cerjo® Floating sunglasses and enter the contest here.
PASCAL SCHMUTZ & VALSER POP UP CAPUNSERIA ZURICH ENDS 17TH JULY: Check out Pascal Schmutz’s Pop Up “Capunseria” serving Graubünden “Capuns” at the Summerbar, Kanzleistrasse 56, 8004 Zurich. Opens daily 5.30pm. See more here.
KUNST AN DER GLATT EXHIBITION ENDS SAT 17TH JULY: Don’t miss this colourful art exhibition in Dübendorf from 4pm till 9pm on Friday 16th & Saturday 17th July. See details here.
LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION WOMENS’S RIGHTS ENDS 18th JULY: The Landesmuseum has some great exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland until 18th July – see details here.
SECRET ISLAND TIEFENBRUNNEN 16TH JULY – 29TH AUG: A beach atmosphere in Tiefenbrunnen Zurich with yoga workshops and bootcamps by day and DJs and music by night. Find out more here.
SEE A MOVIE IN ZURICH: If you fancy going to the cinema and want to know what’s currently on and where to see your film take a look here.
ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL AT ZURICH HB ENDS 18th JULY: Zurich Street Food Park Festival EM Edition is currently taking place at Zurich main station until 18th July. See details here.
STREETFOOD FESTIVAL MICA’S GARTEN 8th – 21st JULY: Don’t miss the Street Food Festival in Mica’s Garten in Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich – see details here.
PELATI ITALIAN POP UP 7th – 24th JULY: Enjoy true Italian specialities from 5pm Wednesday to Saturday from 7th – 24th July at the Kulturhaus Helferi in Zurich. Reserve your table now on 077 226 00 69.
THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL RAPPERSWIL UNTIL 1st AUGUST: From 2nd July – 1st August there is a Ferris Wheel with views right over the lake. Why not pop over and visit this beautiful location. Open Monday till Thursday 11am till 10pm, Friday from11am till 11pm, Saturday from10am till 11pm & Sunday from 10am til 10pm. Location: Fischmarktplatz square right on the lakefront in Rapperswil.
BODYWORLDS / KÖRPERWELTEN EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This great exhibition called BodyWorlds has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.
TICKETS TO ZURICH OPEN AIR ON SALE: Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase tickets for Zurich Open Air. It’s taking place on 2 separate weekends – 20th – 22nd August and 26th – 28th August. See details here.
SAVOY BAUR EN VILLE CLASSICAL CONCERTS ALL SUMMER LONG: A series of classical concerts in the “Concerts Grand Salon” series at the Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville are taking place this summer and continuing until 13th November. Read all about the concerts here.
MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL ENDS SAT 17th JULY: The Montreux Jazz Festival continues in Montreux until Saturday 17th July. See details here.
Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 18th September2021 till 11th June 2022. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary.
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
For more information click here.
VISIT A MARKET IN ZURICH: Check out all these markets you can visit in Zurich.See our list here.
FREE & CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH THIS SUMMER: Check out these ideas for things to do in Zurich this Summer without breaking the bank.Take a look here.
KIDS SUMMER FERIENPASS NOW ON SALE: The kid’s Summer Ferinepass is now on sale for children aged between 6 and 16 years. It costs just CHF 25 per child and is valid for 5 weeks during the Summer holidays. As well as offering unlimited travel on the ZVV Zurich network it also offers free access to lots of museums, Badis and other offers too. It is one of the best value things you can buy for children in the Summer! Read all about it here.
WHERE TO PICK STRAWBERRIES & BLUEBERRIES NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to pick soft fruit not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
BOOK YOUR 1st AUGUST FARMER’S BRUNCH: 1st August, the Swiss National Holiday, is rapidly approaching. A traditional way of celebrating is to go for a Farmer’s Brunch. It’s time to make your reservation now before they all get booked up. Find out all about the Farmer’s Brunches here.
HARALD NAEGELI AT MUSEE VISIONAIRE: Find out all about the work of Harald Naegeli the “Sprayer of Zurich” at an exhibition at the Musee Visionnaire in Zurich. Find out more here.
THE DOLDERWELLE KINO 6th – 22nd AUG: One of our favourite open air cinemas, the Dolderwelle, opens this year from 6th – 22nd August. You can buy your tickets from 2nd July. See here.
STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here .
TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS THIS SUMMER IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich this Summer. Take a look here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
DISCOVER THE STREET ART & GRAFFITI IN ZURICH: Zurich has a lot so cool Street Art and Grafitti worth discovering. Take a look here.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND
WHAT TO DO IN FLUMSERBERG IN SUMMER: Check out some of the great family friendly activities available in Flumserberg. Take a look here.
GLOBI HIKING TRAIL FOR KIDS IN LENZERHEIDE: The Globi hiking trail in Lenzerheide is very popular with children and is a lot of fun. Find out all about it here.
SWITZERLAND’S LARGEST POP UP “Sur le Pont” BERN 17th JUL – 29th AUG: Located on the Kornhausbrücke in Bern. Due to construction work, Bern’s Breitenquartier is closed to motorized traffic and trams for 6 weeks and the bridge will instead become a hub of culinary and cultural activity with a 30 m long bar and food trucks. There will also be yoga and fitness courses, an open-air cinema, concerts and a children’s program. Its solar panels make “Sur le Pont” the most sustainable festival in Switzerland. From 17th July – 29th August. See more here.
MONTE SAN SALVATORE IN TICINO: How about a trip to Monte San Salvatore in Ticino ? Read all about this stunning mountain here.
VISIT RAPPERSWIL CITY OF ROSES: Rapperswil is known for its castle, its roses and its beautiful lakefront location. There is a brand new MOXY Hotel which opened last week in the city and as you may have read earlier there is a giant Ferris wheel right by the lake until 1st August. Find out more about Rapperswil here.
GLACIER 3000 & THE PEAK WALK BY TISSOT: How about a trip to Glacier 3000 and the highest hanging bridge between two peaks? Find out more here.
HIKING THIS SEASON? DON’T FORGET TO GET A TICK VACCINE: Find out all about the situation with ticks in Switzerland. Read all about ticks and the tick vaccine here.
Food
SALIR MEDITERRANEAN / MIDDLE EASTERN FUSION: SALIR Restaurant is conveniently located just 4 minutes walk from the Kunsthaus in Zurich and offers fabulous Mediterranean / Middle Eastern Fusion cuisine with delicacies all the way from Lisbon to Lebanon. Read all about it here.
WINE & FOOD EXCURSION FROM HOTEL SCHWEIZERHOF TO LANDOLT VINEYARD: Read all about our recent excursion from Hotel Schweizerhof to the vineyards high above Tiefenbrunnen in the city of Zurich. See details and pictures here.
NEW SUMMER MENU AT RISTORANTE PIZZERIA MOLINO: There’s a new Summer Menu at the Ristrorante Pizzeria Molino restaurants in Zurich and we went to try it out. Read all about it here.
GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP ROOFTOP TERRACES IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.
KRUG TERRACE AT DOLDER GRAND: Press for champagne! Don’t miss out on a trip to the Krug Terrace at the Dolder Grand. Located just above Restaurant Salz this wonderful area offers stunning views of Lake Zurich, chilled vibes and along with the wonderful Krug champagne you can choose from a delightful menu of small dishes created by top Chef Heiko Nieder. Open from Thursday to Sunday from 12:00 pm to 10.00 pm weather permitting. Find out more here.
TOP ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Check out our recently updated Ice Cream list so that you can enjoy a great ice cream. Check out these recommended ice cream places.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.
HOTEL GUARDA VAL SPECIAL READER DISCOUNT: Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich. You can read about the hotel here. You can book the hotel here.
Lifestyle
CONTEST TO WIN FLOATING SUNGLASSES FROM CERJO®: We have a contest to win one of 3 pairs of Cerjo® Floating Sunglasses. They are perfect for protecting your eyes and for water sports! Contest closes Monday 26th July. Read all about the Cerjo® Floating sunglasses and enter the contest here.
BAUNAT DIAMOND JEWELLERY: If you’re looking for a very special piece of jewellery, maybe an engagement ring, an eternity ring or a piece to mark an important birthday or anniversary, you may be interested in finding out more about BAUNAT. This innovative jeweller operates online, but has showrooms all over Europe, including one in Zurich. Find out all BAUNAT fine jewellery here.
FOR FITSAKE FITNESS HUB IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND: Need some fitness motivation? There is a new expat friendly fitness hub in Zurich (and in cities all over Switzerland) called FORFITSAKE. Read all about it here.
LOVA SKIN PEDICURE KIT – GET PERFECT FEET IN TIME FOR YOUR HOLIDAY: If you’re feet are in need of some TLC find out about this great Lova Skin Pedicure Kit you can get at Pure Beauty Spa. Hard skin vanishes in minutes! Read all about it here.
FORMETTA: Formetta is a very pure, high quality Collagen drink which helps your skin, hair, nails, bones, joints and digestive system. It aims to minimise the negative signs of ageing by stimulating your collagen production to support your health. We’ve been using it for over 2 months now and we’re hooked! With the code NEWINZURICH you can get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. Find out all about the health benefits of Formettã here.
GREAT BOOKS TO READ: Looking for a great book? Take a look at all these recommendation here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & PERSONAL BRINDING: Need an up to date portrait for your CV, LinkedIn profile or your company website? Why not give Carmen a call and arrange a session at her studio in Zurich or at your company premises? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.
SIGN UP FOR THE SARCOMA STRONG 5KM CHALLENGE 14th AUG: Sign up to take part in the 5km Sacroma Strong Charity Challenge. It begins at 9am on Saturday 14th August outside the Landesmuseum. However, you can take part virtually from 13th – 15th August wherever in the world you are. See details here.
TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE BEGINS 18th SEPT: Foundations For Learning are running their successful Teaching Assistant Course beginning on 18th September. No prerequisites required. See details here.
EVENT PLANNING AHEAD: For your diary: Street Parade 2021 will not be taking place – it will next be on 13th August 2022. Zurich Marathon will next take place on 10th April 2022 and if you register before 30th June you get an early bird discount. Zurich Openair will next be taking place in its usual form from 24th – 27th August 2022 but there will be 2 mini versions taking place this August 21 on the 20th & 21st August and on 26th to 28th August. The Slow Up from Meilen to Rapperswil is still scheduled to take place on 26th September. The Limmatschwimmen is postponed till 20th August 2022.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomer here.
BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.
CORONA UPDATES
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.
LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.
Latest Covid Measures From 26th June
The latest relaxations to the Covid rules from 26th June:
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.
COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.
