What’s On in Zurich Late July 2021

PASCAL SCHMUTZ & VALSER POP UP CAPUNSERIA ZURICH ENDS 17TH JULY: Check out Pascal Schmutz’s Pop Up “Capunseria” serving Graubünden “Capuns” at the Summerbar, Kanzleistrasse 56, 8004 Zurich. Opens daily 5.30pm. See more here.

KUNST AN DER GLATT EXHIBITION ENDS SAT 17TH JULY: Don’t miss this colourful art exhibition in Dübendorf from 4pm till 9pm on Friday 16th & Saturday 17th July. See details here.

LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION WOMENS’S RIGHTS ENDS 18th JULY: The Landesmuseum has some great exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland until 18th July – see details here.

SECRET ISLAND TIEFENBRUNNEN 16TH JULY – 29TH AUG: A beach atmosphere in Tiefenbrunnen Zurich with yoga workshops and bootcamps by day and DJs and music by night. Find out more here.

SEE A MOVIE IN ZURICH: If you fancy going to the cinema and want to know what’s currently on and where to see your film take a look here.

ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL AT ZURICH HB ENDS 18th JULY: Zurich Street Food Park Festival EM Edition is currently taking place at Zurich main station until 18th July. See details here.

STREETFOOD FESTIVAL MICA’S GARTEN 8th – 21st JULY: Don’t miss the Street Food Festival in Mica’s Garten in Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich – see details here.

PELATI ITALIAN POP UP 7th – 24th JULY: Enjoy true Italian specialities from 5pm Wednesday to Saturday from 7th – 24th July at the Kulturhaus Helferi in Zurich. Reserve your table now on 077 226 00 69.

THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL RAPPERSWIL UNTIL 1st AUGUST: From 2nd July – 1st August there is a Ferris Wheel with views right over the lake. Why not pop over and visit this beautiful location. Open Monday till Thursday 11am till 10pm, Friday from11am till 11pm, Saturday from10am till 11pm & Sunday from 10am til 10pm. Location: Fischmarktplatz square right on the lakefront in Rapperswil.

BODYWORLDS / KÖRPERWELTEN EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This great exhibition called BodyWorlds has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.

TICKETS TO ZURICH OPEN AIR ON SALE: Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase tickets for Zurich Open Air. It’s taking place on 2 separate weekends – 20th – 22nd August and 26th – 28th August. See details here.

SAVOY BAUR EN VILLE CLASSICAL CONCERTS ALL SUMMER LONG: A series of classical concerts in the “Concerts Grand Salon” series at the Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville are taking place this summer and continuing until 13th November. Read all about the concerts here.

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL ENDS SAT 17th JULY: The Montreux Jazz Festival continues in Montreux until Saturday 17th July. See details here.

VISIT A MARKET IN ZURICH: Check out all these markets you can visit in Zurich.See our list here.

FREE & CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH THIS SUMMER: Check out these ideas for things to do in Zurich this Summer without breaking the bank.Take a look here.

KIDS SUMMER FERIENPASS NOW ON SALE: The kid’s Summer Ferinepass is now on sale for children aged between 6 and 16 years. It costs just CHF 25 per child and is valid for 5 weeks during the Summer holidays. As well as offering unlimited travel on the ZVV Zurich network it also offers free access to lots of museums, Badis and other offers too. It is one of the best value things you can buy for children in the Summer! Read all about it here.

WHERE TO PICK STRAWBERRIES & BLUEBERRIES NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to pick soft fruit not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

BOOK YOUR 1st AUGUST FARMER’S BRUNCH: 1st August, the Swiss National Holiday, is rapidly approaching. A traditional way of celebrating is to go for a Farmer’s Brunch. It’s time to make your reservation now before they all get booked up. Find out all about the Farmer’s Brunches here.

HARALD NAEGELI AT MUSEE VISIONAIRE: Find out all about the work of Harald Naegeli the “Sprayer of Zurich” at an exhibition at the Musee Visionnaire in Zurich. Find out more here.

THE DOLDERWELLE KINO 6th – 22nd AUG: One of our favourite open air cinemas, the Dolderwelle, opens this year from 6th – 22nd August. You can buy your tickets from 2nd July. See here.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here .

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS THIS SUMMER IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich this Summer. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomer here.

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.

Latest Covid Measures From 26th June

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules from 26th June:

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

