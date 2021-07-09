What’s On in Zurich Mid July 2021

STREETFOOD FESTIVAL 8th – 21st JULY: Don’t miss the Street Food Festival in Mica’s Garten in Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich – see details here.

ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL AT ZURICH HB TILL 11th JULY: Zurich Street Food Park Festival EM Edition is currently taking place at Zurich main station until 11th July. It then restarts on 13th July until 18th July. See details here.

PASCAL SCHMUTZ & VALSER POP UP CAPUNSERIA ZURICH TILL 17TH JULY: Check out Pascal Schmutz’s Pop Up “Capunseria” serving Graubünden “Capuns” at the Summerbar, Kanzleistrasse 56, 8004 Zurich. Opens daily 5.30pm. See more here.

PELATI ITALIAN POP UP 7th – 24th JULY: Enjoy true Italian specialities from 5pm Wednesday to Saturday from 7th – 24th July at the Kulturhaus Helferi in Zurich. Reserve your table now on 077 226 00 69.

NOTRE DAME OUTDOOR OPERA IN ST GALLEN ENDS 9th JULY: Last chance to enjoy the magical experience of the Opera of Notre Dame, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, enacted in the open air in the courtyard of the Klosterhof in St Gallen. The performance begins at 9pm till 10.50pm. Find out all about it here.

BRITISH CLASSIC CAR MEETING ST MORITZ 9th – 11th JULY: St Moritz is hosting the British Classic Car Meeting from 9th – 11th July. Visit the website here to find out all about it.

VELO BOURSE SATURDAY 10th JULY 9am – 3pm: Looking to buy a bike? Don’t miss the next Ver Bourse taking place at Helvetiaplatz on Saturday 10th July from 9am – 3pm. See details here.

THE FINALS EURO2020 / EM2020 IN ZURICH: Don’t miss the finals! Check our list to plan (and reserve in advance) where you’re going to view the final match! Take a look at all the Public Viewing areas here.

BLOOM KINO OUTDOOR CINEMA AT LANDESMUSEUM ZUIRCH ENDS 11th JULY: Enjoy outdoor cinema in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum in Zurich. Do check the language of individual films as many are not in English! See here.

photoSCHWEIZ PHOTO EXHIBITION ENDS 11th JULY HALLE 550 OERLIKON ZURICH: One of my favourite photo exhibitions is taking place in Zurich from 2nd – 11th July at Halle 550 in Oerlikon. Find out all about it here.

SAVOY BAUR EN VILLE CLASSICAL CONCERTS ALL SUMMER LONG: A series of classical concerts in the “Concerts Grand Salon” series at the Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville are taking place this summer and continuing until 13th November. We have four tickets to the next concert with Prof Bernd Goetzke and Jung Eun Séverine Kim on 18th July to be won. Contest ends Monday 12th at 10pm. Read all about the concerts and enter the contest here.

Win a ticket to the concert on 18th July – see details here.

LANDESMUSEUM EXHIBITION WOMENS’S RIGHTS TILL 18th JULY: The Landesmuseum has some great exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland until 18th July – see details here.

Enjoy French Bistro Cuisine at the Bertabar Zurich on Wednesday Nights!

French Bistro Style Food at the Bertabar!

The lovely Bertabar in Kreis 3 is back with full bar service and a delicious menu of French Bistro Style Food! To celebrate Summer every Wednesday there will be oysters, beef tartare along with delicious Sancerre, Chablis and Champagne. Why not visit this lively bar and meeting place in Idaplatz for a relaxing after work beer, friendly service and great music.

SIGN UP FOR THE PINK RIBBON CHARITY WALK TILL 23rd JULY: Sign up by 23rd July for the virtual Pink Ribbon Charity Walk which takes place on 5th September. There are 3 categories to choose from Bronze, Silver and Gold. See details here.

TICKETS TO ZURICH OPEN AIR ON SALE: Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase tickets for Zurich Open Air. It’s taking place on 2 separate weekends – 20th – 22nd August and 26th – 28th August. See details here.

WELTKLASSE ATHLETICS TICKETS ON SALE FOR ALL: Tickets for the Weltklasse Athletics in early September went on sale for all from 6th July. See details here.

BODYWORLDS / KÖRPERWELTEN EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This great exhibition called BodyWorlds has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant? Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. They have been running a Teacher Assistant Course for over 10 years with great success and the latest course has just opened for enrolments. The course takes place in central Zurich one Saturday a month from 18th September2021 till 11th June 2022. The course is in English and no prerequisites are necessary. Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here For more information click here.

HARALD NAEGELI AT MUSEE VISIONAIRE: Find out all about the work of Harald Naegeli the “Sprayer of Zurich” at an exhibition at the Musee Visionnaire in Zurich. Find out more here.

WHERE TO PICK STRAWBERRIES & BLUEBERRIES NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to pick soft fruit not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

THE DOLDERWELLE KINO 6th – 22nd AUG: One of our favourite open air cinemas, the Dolderwelle, opens this year from 6th – 22nd August. You can buy your tickets from 2nd July. See here.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here .

KIDS SUMMER FERIENPASS NOW ON SALE: The kid’s Summer Ferinepass is now on sale for children aged between 6 and 16 years. It costs just CHF 25 per child and is valid for 5 weeks during the Summer holidays. As well as offering unlimited travel on the ZVV Zurich network it also offers free access to lots of museums, Badis and other offers too. It is one of the best value things you can buy for children in the Summer! Read all about it here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS THIS SUMMER IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich this Summer. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

SIGN UP FOR THE SARCOMA STRONG 5KM CHALLENGE 14th AUG: Sign up to take part in the 5km Sacroma Strong Charity Challenge. It begins at 9am on Saturday 14th August outside the Landesmuseum. However, you can take part virtually from 13th – 15th August wherever in the world you are. See details here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomer here.

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

CORONA UPDATES

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LOOKING FOR A COVID VACCINATION AND FINDING NO AVAILABLE SLOTS WITH VAC.ME? : If you’re having problems booking a slot with Vac.Me we have details of a great website which actually shows the latest updates for the vaccinations on a site by site basis for vaccination centres in Zurich and Bern. Once you have found a centre with free slots you can then go to Vac.me and book the appropriate centre. Check it out here with details of how to book.

Latest Covid Measures From 26th June

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules will come into effect from 26th June:

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

