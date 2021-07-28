Zurich Street Food Festival at MICAS Garten

The Street Food Garden at MICAS GARTEN opened on 9th July and it has been extended up to and including Sunday August 1st at 9 pm. It’s a pop-up from “Frau Gerolds Garten” and is located at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich Altstetten. The name MICA comes the name of the ABB heritage brand MICAFIL, where the Food Festival is taking place.

The food festival is a lively place full of colourful bars and great street food from all over the world. There is comfortable seating, a sun terrace, an observation tower and a lush garden which can accommodate up to 900 guests.

There is even covered seating for up to 200 people, which as I’m sure you can imagine has been quite handy with all the rain we’ve had in July! At around 3,000 square meters, MICAS GARTEN is considerably larger than Frau Gerolds Garten and can accommodate the spectacular “hanging gardens”which were intended to have been built at Landiwiese last year as part of the 150th anniversary of Zürcher Kantonalbank.

For the “Street Food Festival Zurich” MICA is teaming up with more than 20 suppliers which will be changing over the course of the festival

MICAS GARTEN offers plenty of outdoor space to meet up with friends and family and have fun whilst enjoying food and drink from all over the globe. Why not pop over and try it out?

MICAS GARDEN

Address: Badenerstrasse 790, 8048 Zurich

Visit the website here

Opening Hours:

Mon – Fri: 4 pm – midnight

Saturday: 12 noon – midnight

Sunday: 12 noon – 10pm

Getting there: Public transport Tram 2 / Bus 31 – as there is no parking available

After the Street Food, Festival MICAS GARTEN will remain in Altstetten for another 2.5 years.

With photos courtesy of MICAS GARTEN

