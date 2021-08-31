31+ Great Activities In Switzerland for Teenagers and Kids
Activities and Excursions for Teenagers & Children All Over Switzerland
If you’ve got bored teenagers or children on your hands and want to organise a family day out, check out these great suggestions. Please note that we have included activities all over Switzerland, not just in the Zurich area. Do check their opening hours (and opening dates too) as some only open on specific days or are closed during Winter, whilst others are open all year round.
Technorama Swiss Science Center in Winterthur
The Swiss Science Center is a fantastic opportunity for a hands-on technological experience for the whole family. Technorama offers a fun time whilst learning about a variety of natural phenomena and new technologies.
Find out more about Technorama here
Tierpark Arth Goldau
The Tierpark Arth Goldau is one of the most beautiful wild-life parks in all of Switzerland. The whole family can enjoy the sight of owls, foxes and bears with Mount Rigi in the background.
Find out more about Tierpark Goldau here
Wildnis Park Langenberg
This free outdoor park is located in a beautiful area not far from Zurich in Langnau am Albis. It comprises the Sihlwald forest, the biggest mixed deciduous and coniferous forest in the Switzerland’s “Mittelland”, and the Langenberg Wildlife Park, the oldest Swiss wildlife park.
Find out more about the Wildnis Park Langenberg here
Papiliorama – Butterfly Museum
The Papiliorama Butterfly Museum is located near the Swiss capital and it is an amazing experience for the whole family, the visitors are able to see hundreds of different insects, birds, mammals and of course, butterflies.
Find out more about Papiliorama Butterfly Museum
The Communications Museum in Bern / Museum für Kommunikation
The Communications Museum in Bern gives you intriguing insights into the world of communication and has some extremely interesting exhibits. It also has many interactive parts and you can take part in a karaoke film or a hacking game and get to learn all about the importance of communication.
Find out more about the Museum für Kommunikation here
Hergiswil Glass Museum Near Lucerne
The Glass Museum in Hergiswil is a great place to explore and learn about the history of glass-making practice in Switzerland. The museum is located in the old glass factory opened in 1817.It has many exciting exhibitions and workshops as well as a playground area for smaller children.
Find out more about Hergiswil Glass Museum here
Lindt Chocolate Museum in Zurich
Visiting the Lindt Chocolate Museum is a very unique experience as it is designated completely to chocolate, its history, manufacturing and significance. You can explore the museum by yourself or in a group, or alternatively at a hands-on chocolate workshop.
Find out more about Lindt Home of Chocolate here
Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit
Take a look at all these Chocolate Factories that you can visit (and taste chocolate!) all over Switzerland
Find out more about Swiss Chocolate Factories here
Alpamare Water Park
Alpamare is the largest water park in Switzerland. Located only 30 minutes from the centre of Zurich, it provides visitors with a wide range of fun family activities. The park has its part both inside and outside, which makes it accessible in all weather conditions. Different slides and pools make the whole experience of the water park very entertaining and enjoyable for both children and adults.
Find out more about Alpamare here
Chaplin’s World in Vevey
Chaplin’s World Vevey will walk you through the breathtaking cinematographic treasures collected throughout the life of the famous actor and comic, Charlie Chaplin. There are displays of costumes and props from his most famous movies as well as photos, posters and his original films and personal memorabilia. This interactive museum in Vevey is one of the most engaging, fascinating and memorable museums in Switzerland.
Find out more about Chaplin’s World here
Ballenberg Open Air Museum Near Brienz
Ballenberg is an open-air Swiss museum, full of learning experiences, workshops and hands-on creative activities. It’s a great opportunity to have fun outside and learn at the same time.
Find out more about Ballenberg Open Air Museum here
Lenzburg Castle
Photo by Sebastian Andrei
The lovely Lenzburg Schloss is a magical historical place that has been inhabited by dukes, counts, poets and adventurers from all over the world, throughout the centuries. It offers tours, exhibitions, and interactive activities for children as well as a beautiful rose garden and houses a replica of a knight’s house.
Read all about Lenzburg Castle here
Kyburg Castle Winterthur
The award winning Kyburg Castle is located not far from Zurich, close to Winterthur. It is packed with interesting things to see including some very painful looking torture devices. It also has a beautiful garden.
Read all about Kyburg Castle here
Conny-Land
Photo courtesy of Conny-Land
Conny-Land is a leisure park for families. It offers a range of roller coasters, water rides and live shows. It is a perfect place to spend a day out with lots of exciting attractions. It is located in Lipperswil, not far from Lake Constance and is around an hour or so away from Zurich.
Find out more about Conny-Land here
Atzmännig
Photo courtesy of Atzmännig
In Atzmännig, there is a fantastic adventure park for kids. With toboggan runs, high rope courses, adventure trails and beautiful hikes, Atzmännig is a perfect excursion for the whole family to enjoy.
Find out more about Atzmännig here
Swiss Museum of Transport / Verkehrshaus der Schweiz
Photo courtesy of Verkehrshaus der Schweiz
The Swiss Transport Museum based in Lucerne is the most popular museum in Switzerland. It displays developing everything and anything to do with transport – cars, ships, aircrafts, technology and much more.
Find out more about the Swiss Transport Museum / Verkehrshaus
Bruno Weber Sculpture Park
The Bruno Weber Sculpture Park is an amazing place bursting with colourful sculptures and strange animal forms in a large park in Dietikon on the outskirts of Zurich.
Find out more about the Bruno Weber Sculpture Park here
Dinosaur Museum – Sauriermuseum in Aathal
Photos courtesy of Dinosaur Museum – Sauriermuseum in Aathal
A day in the Dinosaur Museum in Aathal is an interesting outing for the whole family. The museum offers an interesting and interactive experience for children and parents. The attractions include fossils, dinosaur bones and a themed playground for children.
Find out more about the Dinosaur Museum here
Swiss Textile Museum in St Gallen
This museum is likely to appeal to those with an interest in fashion and style. Amongst the exhibits are items of clothing from Princess Diana, Jackie O and other influential women throughout history. It also tells the story of the Swiss Textile industry throughout the ages.
Find out more about the Swiss Textile Museum here.
Urban Surf – Surfing
Try your hand at surfing in the special surf pool at Urban Surf in Zurich. Located close to Frau Gerolds Garten near to Hardbrücke they also run courses too.
Find out more about Urban Surf here
Trotti Bikes – Various Mountain Locations
Trotti bikes can make a day hiking in the wonderful Swiss mountains even more enjoyable. Renting trotti bikes is a great way to travel through the breathtaking mountain pathways.
There are various locations all over Switzerland. Here are a few suggestions:
Flumserberg – Find out more
Grindelwald – Find out more
Hasliberg – Find out more
Elm – Find out more
Rope Parks – Seilparks
Seilpark Monte Tamaro in Ticino
There is no such fun as a high ropes course as an outdoor activity, it is a great physical activity that will get your muscles working, but most importantly it’s a lot of fun! Climbing on ropes and ladders and going down zip lines, all whilst hanging meters above the ground in beautiful scenery is possible in a few places only a short ride from the centre of Zurich.
Seilpark Kloten – Find out more
Seilpark Rigi – Find out more
Seilpark Interlaken – Find out more
Seilpark Villars – Find out more
Seilpark Monte Tamaro in Ticino – Find out more here – and read about our experiences here
Rodelbahn / Toboggan Rides
A toboggan run is a great and exciting ride in the beautiful Swiss scenery. The attraction resembles a roller coaster in a theme park, but it is set in the Swiss mountains, surrounded by nature and greenery.
The toboggan run can be found here:
Flumserberg – Find out more
Grindelwald – Find out more
Atzmannig – Find out more
Oeschinensee – Find out more
Climbing Via Ferrata
Climbing on a Via Ferrata, which literally translates to “iron path” can be one of the most thrilling activities available for the whole family. The experience is all about walking on a pathway located on a rocky side of a mountain by using ladders, harnesses and metal rings. Although rock climbing in a harness might sound pretty dangerous, there are many children-profiled “iron paths” to enjoy with children.
Braunwald – Find out more here
Flims – Find out more here
Furenwand – Find out more here
Brunnistockli – Find out more
Lama Trekking Switzerland
Llama trekking is one of the lesser known outdoor activities that yo can do in Switzerland. However, imagine how much fun it is to go on a trek with a real-life llama? Trekking with llamas is an engaging, educational and enjoyable experience, which allows children (and adults) to connect with nature and spend some time enjoying the breathtaking Swiss scenery, in the company of a cute and fluffy llama.
You can do lama trekking in a few places not far from Zurich
Zurich – Find out more
Lucerne – Giswil – Find out more
Toggenburg – Find out more `
Family Friendly Hikes
The Zurich surroundings are full of breathtaking mountain trails and pathways. Below, there is a list of the ones especially designed for families with children. They include playgrounds or fox trails with clues and other interactive attractions.
– Lenzerheide Globing hiking trail – Find out more
– Heidiland – Find out more
– Toggenburg Tone Trail – Find out more
– Elm “Giants” Trail & Mountain Scooters – Find out more
– Mooraculum Alpine Playground & Theme Trail – Find out more
EXPLORiT Kindercity Volketswil
EXPLORiT Kindercity in Volketswil is an unforgettable learning experience for children from ages 2 to 12 years old . It offers a fun way to explore different aspects of various technologies and phenomena.
Find out more about EXPLORiT Kindercity here
Sensorium Museum
The Sensorium Museum allows its visitors to go back to basics and to rediscover themselves and their senses. The whole experience is very memorable and interesting, especially as an antidote for the digital era.
Find out more about the Sensorium Museum here
Aquatis Fresh Water Aquarium in Lausanne
The Aquatis fresh water Aquarium in Lausanne is the largest Aquarium – Vivarium in the whole of Europe and there is so much to see. As well as impressive fish and underwater creatures, they also have snakes and other animals in the Vivarium section. It has lots to entertain the whole family.
Read all about a trip to Aquatis here.
The Ebianum Bagger Museum
The Ebianum is a museum all about diggers. It’s only open on Wednesdays and at the weekend but if offers its visitors an insight into historical machinery displays and urban vehicles, over more than 100 years.
Find out more about the Ebanium Bagger Museum here
The Car & Tractor Museum Bodensee (in Germany)
The Car & Tractor Museum is technically not in Switzerland but over the border near Lake Constance. However, it has an amazing exhibition and is definitely worth a visit. It offers the opportunity to travel back in time through 100 years in the history of transportation. There are over 100 restored vehicles displayed in the museum.
Find out more about the Car & Tractor Museum Bodensee here
This article has been written and researched by Marianna Sobotkowska
