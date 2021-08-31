31+ Great Activities In Switzerland for Teenagers and Kids

Activities and Excursions for Teenagers & Children All Over Switzerland

If you’ve got bored teenagers or children on your hands and want to organise a family day out, check out these great suggestions. Please note that we have included activities all over Switzerland, not just in the Zurich area. Do check their opening hours (and opening dates too) as some only open on specific days or are closed during Winter, whilst others are open all year round.

Technorama Swiss Science Center in Winterthur

The Swiss Science Center is a fantastic opportunity for a hands-on technological experience for the whole family. Technorama offers a fun time whilst learning about a variety of natural phenomena and new technologies.

Find out more about Technorama here

Tierpark Arth Goldau

The Tierpark Arth Goldau is one of the most beautiful wild-life parks in all of Switzerland. The whole family can enjoy the sight of owls, foxes and bears with Mount Rigi in the background.

Find out more about Tierpark Goldau here

Wildnis Park Langenberg

This free outdoor park is located in a beautiful area not far from Zurich in Langnau am Albis. It comprises the Sihlwald forest, the biggest mixed deciduous and coniferous forest in the Switzerland’s “Mittelland”, and the Langenberg Wildlife Park, the oldest Swiss wildlife park.

Find out more about the Wildnis Park Langenberg here

Papiliorama – Butterfly Museum

The Papiliorama Butterfly Museum is located near the Swiss capital and it is an amazing experience for the whole family, the visitors are able to see hundreds of different insects, birds, mammals and of course, butterflies.

Find out more about Papiliorama Butterfly Museum

The Communications Museum in Bern / Museum für Kommunikation

The Communications Museum in Bern gives you intriguing insights into the world of communication and has some extremely interesting exhibits. It also has many interactive parts and you can take part in a karaoke film or a hacking game and get to learn all about the importance of communication.

Find out more about the Museum für Kommunikation here

Hergiswil Glass Museum Near Lucerne

The Glass Museum in Hergiswil is a great place to explore and learn about the history of glass-making practice in Switzerland. The museum is located in the old glass factory opened in 1817.It has many exciting exhibitions and workshops as well as a playground area for smaller children.

Find out more about Hergiswil Glass Museum here

Lindt Chocolate Museum in Zurich

Visiting the Lindt Chocolate Museum is a very unique experience as it is designated completely to chocolate, its history, manufacturing and significance. You can explore the museum by yourself or in a group, or alternatively at a hands-on chocolate workshop.

Find out more about Lindt Home of Chocolate here

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

Take a look at all these Chocolate Factories that you can visit (and taste chocolate!) all over Switzerland

Find out more about Swiss Chocolate Factories here

Alpamare Water Park

Alpamare is the largest water park in Switzerland. Located only 30 minutes from the centre of Zurich, it provides visitors with a wide range of fun family activities. The park has its part both inside and outside, which makes it accessible in all weather conditions. Different slides and pools make the whole experience of the water park very entertaining and enjoyable for both children and adults.

Find out more about Alpamare here

Chaplin’s World in Vevey

Chaplin’s World Vevey will walk you through the breathtaking cinematographic treasures collected throughout the life of the famous actor and comic, Charlie Chaplin. There are displays of costumes and props from his most famous movies as well as photos, posters and his original films and personal memorabilia. This interactive museum in Vevey is one of the most engaging, fascinating and memorable museums in Switzerland.

Find out more about Chaplin’s World here

Ballenberg Open Air Museum Near Brienz

Ballenberg is an open-air Swiss museum, full of learning experiences, workshops and hands-on creative activities. It’s a great opportunity to have fun outside and learn at the same time.

Find out more about Ballenberg Open Air Museum here

Lenzburg Castle

Photo by Sebastian Andrei

The lovely Lenzburg Schloss is a magical historical place that has been inhabited by dukes, counts, poets and adventurers from all over the world, throughout the centuries. It offers tours, exhibitions, and interactive activities for children as well as a beautiful rose garden and houses a replica of a knight’s house.

Read all about Lenzburg Castle here

Kyburg Castle Winterthur

The award winning Kyburg Castle is located not far from Zurich, close to Winterthur. It is packed with interesting things to see including some very painful looking torture devices. It also has a beautiful garden.

Read all about Kyburg Castle here

Conny-Land

Photo courtesy of Conny-Land

Conny-Land is a leisure park for families. It offers a range of roller coasters, water rides and live shows. It is a perfect place to spend a day out with lots of exciting attractions. It is located in Lipperswil, not far from Lake Constance and is around an hour or so away from Zurich.

Find out more about Conny-Land here

Atzmännig

Photo courtesy of Atzmännig

In Atzmännig, there is a fantastic adventure park for kids. With toboggan runs, high rope courses, adventure trails and beautiful hikes, Atzmännig is a perfect excursion for the whole family to enjoy.

Find out more about Atzmännig here

Swiss Museum of Transport / Verkehrshaus der Schweiz

Photo courtesy of Verkehrshaus der Schweiz

The Swiss Transport Museum based in Lucerne is the most popular museum in Switzerland. It displays developing everything and anything to do with transport – cars, ships, aircrafts, technology and much more.

Find out more about the Swiss Transport Museum / Verkehrshaus

Bruno Weber Sculpture Park

The Bruno Weber Sculpture Park is an amazing place bursting with colourful sculptures and strange animal forms in a large park in Dietikon on the outskirts of Zurich.

Find out more about the Bruno Weber Sculpture Park here

Dinosaur Museum – Sauriermuseum in Aathal

Photos courtesy of Dinosaur Museum – Sauriermuseum in Aathal

A day in the Dinosaur Museum in Aathal is an interesting outing for the whole family. The museum offers an interesting and interactive experience for children and parents. The attractions include fossils, dinosaur bones and a themed playground for children.

Find out more about the Dinosaur Museum here

Swiss Textile Museum in St Gallen

This museum is likely to appeal to those with an interest in fashion and style. Amongst the exhibits are items of clothing from Princess Diana, Jackie O and other influential women throughout history. It also tells the story of the Swiss Textile industry throughout the ages.

Find out more about the Swiss Textile Museum here.

Urban Surf – Surfing

Try your hand at surfing in the special surf pool at Urban Surf in Zurich. Located close to Frau Gerolds Garten near to Hardbrücke they also run courses too.

Find out more about Urban Surf here

Trotti Bikes – Various Mountain Locations

Trotti bikes can make a day hiking in the wonderful Swiss mountains even more enjoyable. Renting trotti bikes is a great way to travel through the breathtaking mountain pathways.

There are various locations all over Switzerland. Here are a few suggestions:

Flumserberg – Find out more

Grindelwald – Find out more

Hasliberg – Find out more

Elm – Find out more

Rope Parks – Seilparks

Seilpark Monte Tamaro in Ticino

There is no such fun as a high ropes course as an outdoor activity, it is a great physical activity that will get your muscles working, but most importantly it’s a lot of fun! Climbing on ropes and ladders and going down zip lines, all whilst hanging meters above the ground in beautiful scenery is possible in a few places only a short ride from the centre of Zurich.

Seilpark Kloten – Find out more

Seilpark Rigi – Find out more

Seilpark Interlaken – Find out more

Seilpark Villars – Find out more

Seilpark Monte Tamaro in Ticino – Find out more here – and read about our experiences here

Rodelbahn / Toboggan Rides

A toboggan run is a great and exciting ride in the beautiful Swiss scenery. The attraction resembles a roller coaster in a theme park, but it is set in the Swiss mountains, surrounded by nature and greenery.

The toboggan run can be found here:

Flumserberg – Find out more

Grindelwald – Find out more

Atzmannig – Find out more

Oeschinensee – Find out more

Climbing Via Ferrata

Climbing on a Via Ferrata, which literally translates to “iron path” can be one of the most thrilling activities available for the whole family. The experience is all about walking on a pathway located on a rocky side of a mountain by using ladders, harnesses and metal rings. Although rock climbing in a harness might sound pretty dangerous, there are many children-profiled “iron paths” to enjoy with children.

Braunwald – Find out more here

Flims – Find out more here

Furenwand – Find out more here

Brunnistockli – Find out more

Lama Trekking Switzerland

Llama trekking is one of the lesser known outdoor activities that yo can do in Switzerland. However, imagine how much fun it is to go on a trek with a real-life llama? Trekking with llamas is an engaging, educational and enjoyable experience, which allows children (and adults) to connect with nature and spend some time enjoying the breathtaking Swiss scenery, in the company of a cute and fluffy llama.

You can do lama trekking in a few places not far from Zurich

Zurich – Find out more

Lucerne – Giswil – Find out more

Toggenburg – Find out more `

Family Friendly Hikes

The Zurich surroundings are full of breathtaking mountain trails and pathways. Below, there is a list of the ones especially designed for families with children. They include playgrounds or fox trails with clues and other interactive attractions.

– Lenzerheide Globing hiking trail – Find out more

– Heidiland – Find out more

– Toggenburg Tone Trail – Find out more

– Elm “Giants” Trail & Mountain Scooters – Find out more

– Mooraculum Alpine Playground & Theme Trail – Find out more

EXPLORiT Kindercity Volketswil

EXPLORiT Kindercity in Volketswil is an unforgettable learning experience for children from ages 2 to 12 years old . It offers a fun way to explore different aspects of various technologies and phenomena.

Find out more about EXPLORiT Kindercity here

Sensorium Museum

The Sensorium Museum allows its visitors to go back to basics and to rediscover themselves and their senses. The whole experience is very memorable and interesting, especially as an antidote for the digital era.

Find out more about the Sensorium Museum here

Aquatis Fresh Water Aquarium in Lausanne

The Aquatis fresh water Aquarium in Lausanne is the largest Aquarium – Vivarium in the whole of Europe and there is so much to see. As well as impressive fish and underwater creatures, they also have snakes and other animals in the Vivarium section. It has lots to entertain the whole family.

Read all about a trip to Aquatis here.

The Ebianum Bagger Museum

The Ebianum is a museum all about diggers. It’s only open on Wednesdays and at the weekend but if offers its visitors an insight into historical machinery displays and urban vehicles, over more than 100 years.

Find out more about the Ebanium Bagger Museum here

The Car & Tractor Museum Bodensee (in Germany)

The Car & Tractor Museum is technically not in Switzerland but over the border near Lake Constance. However, it has an amazing exhibition and is definitely worth a visit. It offers the opportunity to travel back in time through 100 years in the history of transportation. There are over 100 restored vehicles displayed in the museum.

Find out more about the Car & Tractor Museum Bodensee here

This article has been written and researched by Marianna Sobotkowska

