Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich – Rieterpark

Rieterpark and the Rietberg Museum

Rieterpark or Rietberg Park as it’s also sometime known, is one the most impressive parks in Zurich. Not only does it boast a couple of villas, but there are umpteen sculptures, beautiful flowers, a pond and even a museum – the Rietberg Museum. It’s Zurich’s largest landscape garden and you can find it in the Enge area of the city, not far from Lake Zurich. It’s also very close to another beautiful park – Belvoir Park.

Villa Wesendock

The main house Villa Wesendock, is today the Museum Rietberg and it has a stunning modern extension in glass right next to it.

Both the villa and the park were built between 1853 and 1857 for the industrialist Otto Wesendonck and his wife Mathilde. The building is in the style of the Italian Renaissance and was deigned by architect Leonhard Zeugheer.

The landscape garden which today is Rieterpark, was laid out by the famous Swiss gardener, Leopold Karl Theodor Fröbel. At the end of the 19th century the park and villa were taken over by the wealthy industrial family Rieter, but from 1945 they have belonged to the city of Zurich.

Richard Wagner and Mathilde Wesendonck

From 1849 to 1858 Richard Wagner lived next to the Villa Wesendonck and fell in love with Otto Wesendonck’s wife Mathilde whilst he was working on “Tristan and Isolde”. When Wagner’s wife Minna discovered this, Wagner fled Zurich for Italy.

Views As Far As The Glarus Alps

The flower beds are extensive and the views over the city are stunning. You can even see as far as the Glarus Alps on a clear day. You can find some of the original beech trees in the park which still make up part of the original grove and are now over 150 years old.

It’s a perfect place for a stroll, a picnic, a family outing.

In Summer its a very popular sunbathing destination and what a beautiful place to relax and enjoy a little peace and tranquility in Zurich.

Rieterpark

Address: Gablerstrasse, 8002 Zürich

Getting There: Tram 7 to the Museum Rietberg or Brunaustrasse stop

See Rieterpark on Google Maps here:

