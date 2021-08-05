Home » Excursions » Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich – Rieterpark
ExcursionsExploring ZurichSwitzerlandThings To Do

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich – Rieterpark

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich – Rieterpark

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich - Rieterpark

Rieterpark and the Rietberg Museum

Rieterpark or Rietberg Park as it’s also sometime known, is one the most impressive parks in Zurich. Not only does it boast a couple of villas, but there are umpteen sculptures, beautiful flowers, a pond and even a museum – the Rietberg Museum. It’s Zurich’s largest landscape garden and you can find it in the Enge area of the city, not far from Lake Zurich. It’s also very close to another beautiful park – Belvoir Park. 

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich - Rieterpark

Villa Wesendock

The main house Villa Wesendock, is today the Museum Rietberg and it has a stunning modern extension in glass right next to it.

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich - Rieterpark

Museum Rietberg Zurich

Both the villa and the park were built between 1853 and 1857 for the industrialist Otto Wesendonck and his wife Mathilde. The building is in the style of the Italian Renaissance and was deigned by architect Leonhard Zeugheer.

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich - Rieterpark

The landscape garden which today is Rieterpark, was laid out by the famous Swiss gardener, Leopold Karl Theodor Fröbel. At the end of the 19th century the park and villa were taken over by the wealthy industrial family Rieter, but from 1945 they have belonged to the city of Zurich.

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich - Rieterpark

Richard Wagner and Mathilde Wesendonck

From 1849 to 1858 Richard Wagner lived next to the Villa Wesendonck and fell in love with Otto Wesendonck’s wife Mathilde whilst he was working on “Tristan and Isolde”. When Wagner’s wife Minna discovered this, Wagner fled Zurich for Italy.

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich - Rieterpark

Views As Far As The Glarus Alps

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich - Rieterpark

The flower beds are extensive and the views over the city are stunning. You can even see as far as the Glarus Alps on a clear day. You can find some of the original beech trees in the park which still make up part of the original grove and are now over 150 years old.

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich - Rieterpark

It’s a perfect place for a stroll, a picnic, a family outing.

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich - Rieterpark

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich - Rieterpark

In Summer its a very popular sunbathing destination and what a beautiful place to relax and enjoy a little peace and tranquility in Zurich.

Beautiful Parks To Visit in Zurich - Rieterpark

Rieterpark

Address: Gablerstrasse, 8002 Zürich

Getting There: Tram 7 to the Museum Rietberg or Brunaustrasse stop

See Rieterpark on Google Maps here:

Rieterpark Zurich

*** Articles You May Like ***

Beautiful Parks to Visit In Zurich – Belvoir Park

The Stunning Iris Collection at Belvoir Park Zurich

Beautiful Places To Visit In Zurich – Rechberg Park

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich – Villa Patumbah

Visiting the Botanical Garden of the University of Zurich

The China Gardens Zurich – A great Place to Visit

****************************

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions – Music on Lake...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of August 2021

How To Spend A Fun & Action Packed...

Zurich Street Food at MICAS GARTEN

Top Things to do when Exploring the Bellinzona...

What’s On In Zurich End of July 2021

Incredible Flood Water Around Lake Zurich and Along...

What’s On In Zurich Late July 2021

What’s On in Zurich Mid July 2021

Top Things For Children & Teenagers To Do...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security