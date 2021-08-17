Home » Exhibitions and Events » IM VIADUKT Sustainability Event August 26th 2021
IM VIADUKT Sustainability Event August 26th 2021

Circular City Game – Sustainability Event at Im Viadukt

Teens and adults interested in sustainable clothing/jewellery/tech/food in Zurich are invited to come along to Im Viadukt – at Viadukt Bogen D and meet www.zooloose.ch pre-loved clothing www.faircustomer.ch sustainable clothing www.essento.ch insect snacks and bars and www.sharealook.com fashion sharing community and more.

You can also bring an old pair of jeans and nudiejeans.com will show you how to repair them.

Entrance and Tickets

Tickets: Entrance is CHF 5 and free for school and uni students with an apero included. Please note that you ned to register in advance here. 

Language: All the organisers and exhibitors speak English as well as German.

Time: It starts at 17.30 and ends at 20.00.

Location: ImpactHub Zurich Viadukt – at Viadukt Bogen D

Please register here:

See details & register here.

