Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions – Music on Lake Zurich

Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions – Music on Lake Zurich

A Floating Stage on Lake Zurich with 8 Concerts at 7 Different Locations

Sunrise Skylights Sessions Zürisee 19th to 29th August 2021

This Summer the Sunrise Skylights Sessions Zürisee will be taking place in Switzerland from 19th to 29th August 2021. There will be 16 live acts –  eight Swiss artists and 8 support acts performing on a floating stage at seven different location on Lake Zurich.

700 People Per Location Listening Via Headphones

There will be a maximum of 700 people at each location and the festival goers will be listening to the music through headphones.

Whatever the weather, the Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions will take place (unless there is a storm and it becomes too dangerous).

The Line Up of Artists on Lake Zurich 19th – 29th August 2021

Thursday 19.08.21 – KÜSNACHT – SEVEN / JANE IN FLAMES

Friday 20.08.21 – RÜSCHLIKON – ANNA ROSSINELLI / TOBIASJENSEN

Saturday  21.08.21 – MEILEN – LUCA HÄNNI / ANNA KÄNZIG & TOBEY LUCAS

Sunday 22.08.21 – MEILEN – JAMES GRUNTZ / GOLDSCHATZ

Thursday 26.08.21 – WÄDENSWIL – DODO / COUNT DAISY

Friday  27.08.21 – STÄFA – ADRIAN STERN / DOM SWEDEN

Saturday 28.08.21 – RAPPERSWIL-JONA – DABU FANTASTIC / AARON

Sunday 29.08.21 – LACHEN – 77 BOMBAY STREET / RED BANDANA

If for any reason, the events have to be cancelled due to Corona or any other reason, all ticket holders will get a full refund.

To find out more and book your tickets see here. 

