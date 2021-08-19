The 12 Best Parks To Visit In Zurich

Zurich is lucky to have so many beautiful green spaces and parks, which are open to the public. Here are 12 great parks which are definitely worth a visit.

Patumbah

Patumbah Park is located not far from Seefeld. It is a delightful place to stroll around in any season and is planted with all manner of shrubs and plants. It is also home to the beautiful Villa Patumbah which not only is a very attractive building, but also a museum. The villa is decorated with intricate stonework and the garden is filled with many statues, a pond and a wide variety of trees and flowers, making it a beautiful place to visit. It is especially stunning in Spring when all the blossom is out.

Find more about Villa Patumbah Park Seefeld here

Belvoir Park

Belvoir Park is located not far from Enge. It’s the ideal place for families to have a picnic or just to relax in the sun. It is one of the most historic parks in Zurich and has remarkable gardens, pools, large meadows and plenty of space to explore. One particular noteworthy aspect is its renowned Iris collection. However, it is a great place to explore any time of year.

Find more about Belvoir Park here

The China Gardens

Being right beside the lake makes the Chinese gardens easily accessible and it is only a few minutes away from the centre of the city. It was a gift from Zurich’s Chinese twin city Kunming and is home to the “Three Friends in Winter”(which are beautiful trees). The China Gardens is also home to the Pavilion Le Corbusier.

Find more about the China Gardens here

The Botanical Garden of the University of Zurich

This park is located in the Seefeld / Zollikon area of Zurich. The perfect place for all the family to visit on sunny or rainy days, the Botanical Garden of the University of Zürich is home to multiple species of flora and fauna and has three tropical greenhouses you can visit.

Find more about the Botanical Garden of the University of Zurich here

Rechberg Park

Rechberg is located in the centre of town close to Neumarkt. Although quite small, it is a calm oasis yet only minutes away from the busy city. It has the most beautiful baroque walled garden in Zurich, with many beautiful statues and some stunning magnificent fountains. During Spring and Summer the beds of the walled garden are bursting with colour from all the flowers.

Find more about Rechberg Park here

Rieterpark

Rieterpark is one of the largest and maybe the most stunning park in Zurich. It is surrounded by pure nature and is perfect for a picturesque stroll. There is also the Villa Wesendonck in the park which was occupied from 1849 to 1858 by Richard Wagner. It is here that he worked on “Tristan”. Today you can fine the Rietberg Museum here with lots of interesting exhibitions to visit.

Address: Gablerstrasse, 8002 Zürich

For more information see here.

The Old Botanical Garden

The Old Botanical Garden is an arboretum and is home to multiple beautiful old trees. It’s a wonderful place to go on an idyllic walk situated in the downtown area of Zurich. Located close to Schanzengraben moat, it is one of the last remains of the Baroque fortifications of Zürich, which began in 1642.

Address: Talstrasse 71, 8001 Zürich

For more information see here.

The Arboretum

When looking for somewhere for a relaxed stroll or sunbathing, the Arboretum park is easily accessible by foot and is right beside the lake. It is also a part of the “Quaianlagen”, which is a group of lakefronts located in Zurich. There is also a lido and a special sanatorium for birds. As well as being a park, it is also a botanical garden and an arboretum

Address: Mythenquai 9, 8002 Zürich

For more information see here.

Platzspitz

Only minutes away from the Zurich main station, Platzspitz is a large and very popular park located next to the Swiss National Museum. The park is right between the Limmat and Sihl rivers and its history dates back to the Middle Ages. After an interesting episode in the 1980s and 1990s it was renovated and cleaned up and is now family friendly and extremely centrally located.

Address: Platzpromenade 5, 8001 Zürich

For more information see here.

Josefwiese Park

Located close to the Viaduct shopping area, Josefwiese is the perfect place to go for families on warm days. There is plenty of space to have picnics for lunch and to barbecue in the evening. There is a playground and water fountains that children can have fun with and table tennis is available too.

Address: Josefstrasse 197, 8005 Zürich

Find out more about Josefwiese here.

Irchel Park

Irchel is the biggest park in Zurich and apparently the most spacious park in Switzerland. Popular with joggers, it’s also an ideal place for families to go to be surrounded by nature. While children can run round or play in the playground, parents can relax by the side of the artificial lake. The park is located next to the University of Zurich campus Irchel and is minutes away from two tram stops, making it easily accessible.

Address: Hirschwiesenstrasse 10, 8057 Zürich

For more information see here.

Landiwiese

With a large open meadow and easy access to the lake, Landiwiese is the perfect place for swimming and sunbathing. Several Zurich events, like the Ironman and the Theater Spektakel take place in this park.

Address: Mythenquai, 8038 Zürich

For more information see here.

Article researched and written by Sophia Cuschieri

with some photos by Sophia

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************