Visiting Technorama Swiss Science Center and Museum in Winterthur

Visiting Technorama Swiss Science Center and Museum in Winterthur you will discover an exciting world of hands-on experiences and astounding natural phenomena and technology. Most exhibits are designed so that you can roll up your sleeves and touch and tinker and find out how things work for yourself. It’s educational, it’s impressive and it’s fun!

Technorama is a wonderful place for children and adults alike. It is divided into a variety of sections so that you can navigate your way around. These include Mindscapes, Light and Sight, Current and Magnets and Mathemagic and Mechanicum. Most exhibits are explained in English as well as German, French and Italian. It’s full of interesting things to see and do and a place of fun and wonder. Everything you see can be touched, played and experimented with.

An Outside Park

There’s an outside park area where you can discover the power of wind, the extraordinary properties of sunlight and the force of water.

Photos Evelyn Wey Courtey of Technorama

Over 500 Exhibits Across an Area of 6,500m2

There are also shows, AdventureRooms and so much more! In fact there are more than 500 exhibits spread across 6,500m2 of space on three floors to be discovered. The experiments are designed to help visitors understand natural phenomena and technology and of course, to make you curious!

Allow Enough Time To Explore

One tip is to make sure you plan enough time for your visit. When we last went we underestimated how much fun it would be and we had to leave before we’d seen all the things we wanted! So do allow lots of time to marvel, play and explore and really enjoy your visit.

A Perfect Rainy Day Destination

As you may have seen from our article on Things To Do On a Rainy Day, it’s a perfect destination for inclement weather. However, whatever the season and whatever the weather it’s a fun place to visit. When you enter Technorama you discover a whole new world of exciting phenomena. So why not plan a trip soon?