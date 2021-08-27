What To Do In Zurich End of August Early September 2021

The weather has been very changeable recently and it doesn’t look much different for the week ahead. However, there are lots of events and exhibitions coming up – take a look below. Also, if you’re interested in working with children or in an educational environment you might be interested in the Teaching Assistant Course in Zurich which is due to start on 18th September. Find out more here or sign up here. Whatever you do have a great weekend and week ahead!

SWISSARTEXPO ZURICH HB 25th- 29th AUGUST (FREE): A FREE art exhibition at Zurich Main Station from 25th – 29th August. Lots of events and activities too. Read all about this free event here.

SUNRISE SKYLIGHTS FESTIVAL LAKE ZURICH 27th -28th – 29th AUG: See the last of the open air concerts on a floating stage on Lake Zurich for this season. See all the details here.

SWISS STREET FESTIVAL AWARDS AT IM VIADUKT 27th-28th-29th AUG: Check out the 10 best Street Food Trucks in Switzerland at Im Viadukt on Friday from 4pm – 10pm, Saturday from 11am – 10pm and Sunday from 11am – 8pm. The Awards Ceremony takes place at 6pm on Sunday. It all takes place at Marie-Bürkli-Eck at the Viadukt. See more here.

SWISS WAVEPOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS 28th & 29th AUGUST: Don’t miss the Swiss Wavepool Championships taking place at Urban Surf on 28th and 29th August. Read all about the event here. (To find out more about Urban Surf see here).

BEER FESTIVAL ZUM FRISCHEN MAX ZURICH 28th AUGUST: UPDATE: UNFORTUNATELY THIS HAS NOW BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO RAIN ! If you like beer why not pop over to the Beer Festival at Zum Frischen Max in Oerlikon on Saturday 28th August from 4.30pm – 9pm. Entry costs CHF 10 which includes a CHF10 meal voucher. Address: Zum Frischen Max, Max-Frisch-Platz 25a, 8050 Zurich See more here.

CARMEN’S HEADSHOTS PHOTO SHOOT 28th AUGUST (& 4th SEPTEMBER): Need a new headshot photo for your CV, LinkedIn or corporate website? Why not book your place at Carmen’s headshot photo shoot day for the special price of CHF 150. Contact Carmen here.

SECRET ISLAND TIEFENBRUNNEN ENDS 29TH AUG: Catch the last of the beach atmosphere at Tiefenbrunnen in Zurich with the yoga workshops and bootcamps by day and DJs and music by night. Find out more here.

LENA WAPPLING RUN FOR LIFE CHARITY EVENT ZURICH 30th AUG & 1st SEPTEMBER: Find out all about Lena Wappling’s Run For Life Charity Event on 30th August in Zumikon and 1st September at Campus Irchel Zurich. You can also see more information here.

SUMMER OPEN AIR CINEMA – ALLIANZ UNTIL 31st AUGUST: Catch one of the last films at the Allianz Open Air Cinema in Zurich before it ends on 31st August. Take a look at all the Open Air Cinema offerings here.

RUNDFUNK FM FESTIVAL AT LANDESMUSEUM DAILY UNTIL 4th SEPT: Why not pop by the (free) Rundfunk FM Radio Festival taking place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum. Read all about it here.

ZURICH THEATER SPEKTAKEL UNTIL 5th SEPT: The annual Zurich Theater Spektakel performing arts festival is taking place in Landiwiese from 19th August till 5th September. There are lots of interesting and entertaining acts (and some fairly risqué ones too!) and it’s a fun and relaxed place to visit on a Summer’s evening, In addition to the acts on the program you usually find some free ones too. For more information see here.

PANDAGO CHARITY FUN RUN 5th SEPTEMBER: The 2021 edition of PandaGO Family fun run will take place on Sunday Sept 5th. There is nice starting pack, great activities, a BBQ, and fun sport activity for all ages. Read all about it here.

BANKSY BASEL EXHIBITION EXTENDED TILL 5th SEPT: If you thought that you had missed the Banksy Exhibition in Basel, it’s not too late as it’s been extended till 5th September. See details here.

FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING Teaching Assistant COURSE 18th September 2021 – 11th June 2022 Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. Their Teacher Assistant Course in English begins18th Sept one Saturday a month. No prerequisites necessary. September 2021 – June 2022 (10 Modules) – Just One Saturday per month 9am – 1pm at Hull's School, Zurich or Email Sylvia Leck on sylvia.leck@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here ==>> For more information click here.

12 GREAT PARKS TO VISIT IN ZURICH: Check out these 12 wonderful parks in Zurich. Read all about them here.

FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT: When the weather is sunny enough, it’s great fun to float down the Limmat in your rubber dinghy. Read all about this fun experience and (see some of the new regulations for 2021). in this article here.

SkinApart Zurich – Bodyshaping Offer

You are the architect of your body; shape your body and lift up your soul …

SkinApart offers body contouring at its best

“4 plus 1 Tesla Shape Package”

Lympahtic stimulation and Bio Scan included

CHF 2,950 until 15th September

Katja speaks English and German and practices in Falkenstrasse in Zurich (and also in Beckenried and Emmetten)

For more information contact Katja Annemarie Block on 044 203 28 29 or 076 481 82 07

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: With the weather forecast not looking great for the upcoming week you may need this guide! Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

CORONA UPDATES

Please note that she of the Covid Vaccination Centres are closing soon, but many of them are accepting walk-ins so even if you don’t have an appointment you can get vaccinated. Please check your nearest centre.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

This Month's NewInZurich Offers We have some offers for you: Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here. Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link If you're planning on visiting Morcote anytime soon you might like to watch this short video of this picturesque village.

