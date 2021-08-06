What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid August 2021

CYCLE WEEK 4th – 8th AUGUST: Switzerland’s biggest bike festival (a fusion of Urban Bike and Bike Weeks) is taking place in Zurich from 4th – 8th August. See what it’s all about here.

SUMMER OPEN AIR CINEMA – ALLIANZ 2nd – 31st AUGUST: Check out our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich and book your tickets before they sell out. The Allianz Open Air at Zurichhorn takes place from 2nd – 31st August. Take a look at all the Open Air Cinema offerings here.

THE DOLDERWELLE KINO 6th – 22nd AUG: One of our favourite open air cinemas, the Dolderwelle, opens this year from 6th – 22nd August. You can buy your tickets from 2nd July. See details here.

LOCARNO FILM FESTIVAL 4th -14th AUG: The Locarno Film Festival is back! So if you’re heading down to Locarno why not book some tickets to watch a film. Visit the website here.

FINCA NOAH DOG CHARITY EVENT AT DANIEL H BAR 7th AUG: Why not pop down to the Daniel H Bar in Zurich on 7th August to have a few drinks and enjoy the entertainment and support the Finca Noah charity? From 12 noon till 6.30pm at Müllerstrasse 51, 8004 Zürich

SUNRISE SKYLIGHTS FESTIVAL LAKE ZURICH 19th – 29th AUG: From 19th – 22nd August there will be 8 open air concerts on a floating stage at 7 different locations on Lake Zurich. See all the details here.

SECRET ISLAND TIEFENBRUNNEN UNTIL 29TH AUG: A beach atmosphere in Tiefenbrunnen Zurich with yoga workshops and bootcamps by day and DJs and music by night. Find out more here.

IMPROV THEATRE AT THEATER IDA FROM 13th – 22nd AUGUST: Ella Galt and Stacey Smith are the Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich performing Close Quarters, a totally improvised show! Come and see how these amazing improvisers create stories that unfold spontaneously in front of your eyes. See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch

and Book your tickets here

RUNDFUNK FM FESTIVAL AT LANDESMUSEUM DAILY UNTIL 4th SEPT: Why not pop by the (free) Rundfunk FM Radio Festival taking place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum. Read all about it here.

TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.

20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great restaurants in Zurich – all either next to the lake or river or with a great view of the water. See the list here.

From 13th to 22nd August, Ella Galt and Stacey Smith are the Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich. Over 7 nights they perform Close Quarters, a totally improvised show in which they explore different characters, all under one roof. Come and see how these amazing improvisers create stories that unfold spontaneously in front of your eyes! In addition, the 10-day program includes other shows, open jams, a Q&A session and two weekend workshops. See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch

==>> Book your tickets here

BODYWORLDS / KÖRPERWELTEN EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 UNTIL 15th AUGUST: This great exhibition called BodyWorlds has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and it is on in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.

ZÜRCHER THEATR SPEKTAKEL 19th AUG – 5th SEPT: Zurich’s Theater Spektakel will be back this year with a variety of very diverse acts. Visit the website here

CARMEN’S HEADSHOTS PHOTO SHOOT 28th AUGUST & 4th SEPTEMBER: Need a new headshot photo for your CV, LinkedIn or corporate website? Why not book your place at Carmen’s headshot photo shoot day for the special price of CHF 150. Contact Carmen here.

FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING Teaching Assistant COURSE 18th September 2021 – 11th June 2022 Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. Their Teacher Assistant Course in English begins18th Sept one Saturday a month. No prerequisites necessary. September 2021 – June 2022 (10 Modules) – Just One Saturday per month 9am – 1pm at Hull's School, Zurich or Email Sylvia Leck on sylvia.leck@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here ==>> For more information click here.

STREET FOOD CONTINUES AT MICAS GARTEN: The Zurich Street Food Festival has finished. However, Street Food continues at MICAS Garten at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich with space for up to 900 people and for 200 under cover. A great place to visit on a summer’s evening. Take a look here.

FREE & CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH THIS SUMMER: Check out these ideas for things to do in Zurich this Summer without breaking the bank.Take a look here.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here.

GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: With the weather forecast not looking great for the upcoming week you may need this guide! Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS THIS SUMMER IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich this Summer. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO THE RIETERPARK IN ZURICH: The Rieter Park is famous for being the place where Richard Wagner was staying when we was writing Tristan and Isolde when staying in Zurich. It is home to the Museum Rietberg and is a beautiful place to visit and stroll around anytime of year. Read all about it here.

BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK: Check out the mazing sculptures at the Bruno Webser Scutlpure Park in Zurich.Read all about it here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

GREAT BIKING ROUTES AROUND ZURICH: Take a look at these popular cycle routes around Zurich here.

KYBURG CASTLE: A great outing for all the family – a visit to Kyburg Castle near Winterthur, just around an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

TOP ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Check out our Ice Cream list so that you can enjoy a great ice cream in Zurich. Check out these recommended ice cream places.

BANKSY BASEL EXHIBITION EXTENDED TILL 5th SEPT: If you thought that you had missed the Banksy Exhibition in Basel, it’s not too late as it’s been extended till 5th September. See details here.

TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE BEGINS 18th SEPT: Foundations For Learning are running their successful Teaching Assistant Course from 18th September to 11th June 2022, one Saturday a month at Hull’s School in Zurich. No prerequisites required. See details here.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomer here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

CORONA UPDATES

Please note that she of the Covid Vaccination Centres are closing soon, but many of them are accepting walk-ins so even if you don’t have an appointment you can get vaccinated. Please check your nearest centre.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

