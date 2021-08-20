What’s On in Zurich Late August 2021
ZURICH THEATER SPEKTAKEL 19thAUG – 5th SEPT: The annual Zurich Theater Spektakel performing arts festival is taking place in Landiwiese from 19th August till 5th September. There are lots of interesting and entertaining acts (and some fairly risqué ones too!) and it’s a fun and relaxed place to visit on a Summer’s evening, In addition to the acts on the program you usually find some free ones too. For more information see here.
THE DOLDERWELLE KINO UNTIL 22nd AUG: One of our favourite open air cinemas, the Dolderwelle, opens this year from 6th – 22nd August. You can buy your tickets online. See details here.
IMPROV THEATRE AT THEATER IDA UNTIL 22nd AUGUST: Ella Galt and Stacey Smith are the Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich performing Close Quarters, a totally improvised show! Come and see how these amazing improvisers create stories that unfold spontaneously in front of your eyes. See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch
and Book your tickets here
MUSIKFESTWOCHEN WINTERTHUR UNTIL 22nd AUGUST: Check out the music concerts taking place in various locations all over Winterthur from 11th – 22nd August. Please note you need to have a valid ticket (also for the free concerts) and a Covid certificate to attend. See details of the program (in German) and more here.
SUNRISE SKYLIGHTS FESTIVAL LAKE ZURICH 19th – 29th AUG: From 19th – 22nd August there will be 8 open air concerts on a floating stage at 7 different locations on Lake Zurich. See all the details here.
SWISSARTEXPO ZURICH HB 25th- 29th AUGUST (FREE): A free art exhibition at Zurich Main Station from 25th – 29th August. Lots of events and activities too. One of the exhibits above Marianna Carruzzo-Dünnenberger. Read all about this free event here.
SECRET ISLAND TIEFENBRUNNEN UNTIL 29TH AUG: A beach atmosphere in Tiefenbrunnen Zurich with yoga workshops and bootcamps by day and DJs and music by night. Find out more here.
SUMMER OPEN AIR CINEMA – ALLIANZ UNTIL 31st AUGUST: Check out our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich and book your tickets. The Allianz Open Air at Zurichhorn takes place until 31st August. Take a look at all the Open Air Cinema offerings here.
RUNDFUNK FM FESTIVAL AT LANDESMUSEUM DAILY UNTIL 4th SEPT: Why not pop by the (free) Rundfunk FM Radio Festival taking place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum. Read all about it here.
*****************************************************************************************************************
*** Sponsored Insert ***
FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING Teaching Assistant COURSE
18th September 2021 – 11th June 2022
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. Their Teacher Assistant Course in English begins18th Sept one Saturday a month. No prerequisites necessary.
September 2021 – June 2022 (10 Modules) – Just One Saturday per month 9am – 1pm at Hull’s School, Zurich
or Email Sylvia Leck on sylvia.leck@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information
Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here
==>> For more information click here.
***************************************************************************************************************
CARMEN’S HEADSHOTS PHOTO SHOOT 28th AUGUST & 4th SEPTEMBER: Need a new headshot photo for your CV, LinkedIn or corporate website? Why not book your place at Carmen’s headshot photo shoot day for the special price of CHF 150. Contact Carmen here.
TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great restaurants in Zurich – all either next to the lake or river or with a great view of the water. See the list here.
STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here.
FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT: Find out all about floating down the Limmat in your rubber dinghy (including some of the new regulations for 2021) in this article here.
*****************************************************************************************************************
*** Sponsored Insert ***
SkinApart Zurich – Bodyshaping Offer
You are the architect of your body; shape your body and lift up your soul …
SkinApart offers body contouring at its best
“4 plus 1 Tesla Shape Package”
Lympahtic stimulation and Bio Scan included
CHF 2,950 until 15th September
Katja speaks English and German and practices in Falkenstrasse in Zurich (and also in Beckenried and Emmetten)
For more information contact Katja Annemarie Block on 044 203 28 29 or 076 481 82 07
Visit the www.SkinApart.com website here.
***************************************************************************************************************
GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: With the weather forecast not looking great for the upcoming week you may need this guide! Take a look here.
TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS THIS SUMMER IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich this Summer. Take a look here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.
31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND
CHAPLINS WORLD VEVEY: This makes for a fabulous outing for all the family and the museum is located in Chaplin’s old home in Vevey. It is full of interesting insights into his life both personally and on the stage. Find out more here.
CHEESE MAKING & FARMER’S BRUNCH IN VILLARS SUR OLLON: We recently visited Villars Sur Ollon in the Vaud Region of Switzerland and watched first hand how L’Evitaz cheese is made on a local farm and afterwards we had breakfast at the farmhouse. It’s a really fun and inexpensive excursion and perfect for a family trip. Find out all about it here.
DISCOVER SOME GREAT THINGS TO DO IN TICINO: It’s wonderful to enjoy a lovely lakeside lunch in Ascona, however, there are so many other things you can do in Ticino. There’s zip lining, rope climbing, going on a summer toboggan, discovering the “Swings of the World” or maybe doing the BoBosco Trail in Lavertezzo. Find out more about these great activities here.
AQUATIS AQUARIUM AND VIVARIUM IN LAUSANNE: Aquatis is Europe’s largest fresh water aquarium and the huge tanks house a variety of interesting species. Find out all about it here.
THE GELMERBAHN – THE ALPINE ROLLERCOASTER: Have you been on the Gelmerbahn yet? With a huge incline it’s not for the faint hearted – but it’s definitely worth going before the season ends in October. Find out more here.
HIKING THIS SEASON? DON’T FORGET TO GET A TICK VACCINE: Find out all about the situation with ticks in Switzerland. Read all about ticks and the tick vaccine here.
Hotels, Restaurants & Food
KITCHEN REPUBLIC – 6 RESTAURANTS UNDER ONE ROOF: If you’re a large party and can’t decide where to go to eat, why not try Kitchen Republic. You can all choose from different restaurants but eat together in one place. What’s more you can order and pay electronically and con tactlessly and just wait for the food to turn up! Find out more here.
STREET FOOD CONTINUES AT MICAS GARTEN: The Zurich Street Food Festival has finished. However, Street Food continues at MICAS Garten at Badenerstrasse 790 in Zurich with space for up to 900 people and for 200 under cover. A great place to visit on a summer’s evening. Take a look here.
KRUG TERRACE AT DOLDER GRAND: Press for champagne! Don’t miss out on a trip to the Krug Terrace at the Dolder Grand. Located just above Restaurant Salz this wonderful area offers stunning views of Lake Zurich, chilled vibes and along with the wonderful Krug champagne you can choose from a delightful menu of small dishes created by top Chef Heiko Nieder. Open from Thursday to Sunday from 12:00 pm to 10.00 pm weather permitting. Find out more here.
TOP ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Check out our Ice Cream list so that you can enjoy a great ice cream in Zurich. Check out these recommended ice cream places.
FOOD ZURICH 16th – 26th SEPT: There a great mix of food events taking place from 16th – 26th September at FOOD Zurich – find out more here.
SWISS CHOCOLATE MOUSSE: This week a recipe for delicious chocolate mousse- See recipe here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
Travel Overseas
A TRIP TO LAKE BLED IN SLOVENIA: Did you know that Ljublana in Slovenia is just one hour away from Zurich by plane? You can also take a night train from Zurich all the way too. It’s a stunning city with lots to see and do (more on this coming soon!). Another place in Slovenia really worth visiting is Lake Bled, an alpine lake with an island and a church in the middle and a castle right nearby. It’s such an experience taking a boat to the island – find out all about it here.
Lifestyle
KOVU ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY VEGAN LEATHER HANDBAGS: A new Swiss Start Up is using the plastic from discarded PET bottles from the sea together with leftover corn to create beautiful handbags out of vegan “corn leather”. Stylish, durable, practical and above all environmentally friendly, these great bags are colourful and cool too. Read all about KOVU vegan handbags here.
FORMETTA COLLAGEN DRINK: Formetta is a high quality Swiss Collagen drink created in Switzerland by an Australian scientist. Find out all about this health drink here and take advantage of our special offer.
SKINAPART BODYSHAPING OFFER: Katja Block at SkinApart in Zurich (2 mins from Stadelhofen station) has a great offer on body shaping and her program aims to help you drop one dress size in just 5 x 30 minute sessions. For more information email Katja here or visit the SkinApart website here.
TEACHING ASSISTANT COURSE BEGINS 18th SEPT: Foundations For Learning are running their successful Teaching Assistant Course from 18th September to 11th June 2022, one Saturday a month at Hull’s School in Zurich. No prerequisites required. See details here.
GREAT BOOKS TO READ: Looking for a great book? Take a look at all these recommendation here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & PERSONAL BRINDING: Need an up to date portrait for your CV or LinkedIn? Check out Carmen’s Headshot Events on 28th August and 4th September and book your slot! Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.
EVENT PLANNING AHEAD: For your diary: Street Parade will next be on 13th August 2022. Zurich Marathon will next take place on 10th April 2022. The Limmatschwimmen is postponed till 20th August 2022. Zurich Open Air Music Festival has been postponed to August 2022.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
CORONA UPDATES
Please note that she of the Covid Vaccination Centres are closing soon, but many of them are accepting walk-ins so even if you don’t have an appointment you can get vaccinated. Please check your nearest centre.
CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link
If you’re planning on visiting Morcote anytime soon you might like to watch this short video of this picturesque village. .
********************************************
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
********************************************
******************************
