What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late August 2021

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid August 2021

We hope you’ve been enjoying the warmer temperatures in Zurich lately. Don’t forget to check out our Ice Cream Guide if you need a refreshing treat to help you cool down. Also it has been reported that in certain parts of Lake Zurich there has been blue algae in the water – so do check with locals just to be on the safe side – as blue algae can be fatal for dogs.

THE DOLDERWELLE KINO UNTIL 22nd AUG: One of our favourite open air cinemas, the Dolderwelle, opens this year from 6th – 22nd August. You can buy your tickets online. See details here.

SUMMER OPEN AIR CINEMA – ALLIANZ UNTIL 31st AUGUST: Check out our Guide to Open Air Cinema in Zurich and book your tickets. The Allianz Open Air at Zurichhorn takes place until 31st August. Take a look at all the Open Air Cinema offerings here.

IMPROV THEATRE AT THEATER IDA FROM 13th – 22nd AUGUST: Ella Galt and Stacey Smith are the Improv Artists in Residence at Theater Ida in Zurich performing Close Quarters, a totally improvised show! Come and see how these amazing improvisers create stories that unfold spontaneously in front of your eyes. See the full program here: www.theaterida.ch

and Book your tickets here

BODYWORLDS / KÖRPERWELTEN EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 ENDS 15th AUGUST: Last chance to see the Bodyworlds exhibition. It’s is in Zurich at Halle 622 until 15th August. Read all about it here.

SUPPORT THE SARCOMA STRONG 5KM CHALLENGE 13th -15th AUG: Support the 5km Sacroma Strong Charity Challenge. It begins at 9am on Saturday 14th August outside the Landesmuseum. However, you can take part virtually from 13th – 15th August wherever in the world you are or simply support the cause. See details here.

SUNRISE SKYLIGHTS FESTIVAL LAKE ZURICH 19th – 29th AUG: From 19th – 22nd August there will be 8 open air concerts on a floating stage at 7 different locations on Lake Zurich. See all the details here.

SECRET ISLAND TIEFENBRUNNEN UNTIL 29TH AUG: A beach atmosphere in Tiefenbrunnen Zurich with yoga workshops and bootcamps by day and DJs and music by night. Find out more here.

RUNDFUNK FM FESTIVAL AT LANDESMUSEUM DAILY UNTIL 4th SEPT: Why not pop by the (free) Rundfunk FM Radio Festival taking place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum. Read all about it here.

TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.

20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great restaurants in Zurich – all either next to the lake or river or with a great view of the water. See the list here.

CARMEN’S HEADSHOTS PHOTO SHOOT 28th AUGUST & 4th SEPTEMBER: Need a new headshot photo for your CV, LinkedIn or corporate website? Why not book your place at Carmen’s headshot photo shoot day for the special price of CHF 150. Contact Carmen here.

PANDAGO CHARITY FUN RUN 5th SEPTEMBER: The 2021 edition of PandaGO Family fun run will take place on Sunday Sept 5th. There is nice starting pack, great activities, a BBQ, and fun sport activity for all ages. : The 2021 edition of PandaGO Family fun run will take place on Sunday Sept 5th. There is nice starting pack, great activities, a BBQ, and fun sport activity for all ages. Read all about it here.

LENA WAPPLING RUN FOR LIFE CHARITY EVENT ZURICH 30th AUG & 1st SEPTEMBER: Find out all about Lena Wappling’s Run For Life Charity Event on 30th August in Zumikon and 1st September at Campus Irchel Zurich. Find out all about Lena Wappling’s Run For Life Charity Event on 30th August in Zumikon and 1st September at Campus Irchel Zurich. You can also see more information here.

FREE & CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH THIS SUMMER: Check out these ideas for things to do in Zurich this Summer without breaking the bank.Take a look here. Check out these ideas for things to do in Zurich this Summer without breaking the bank.

VISIT A MARKET IN ZURICH: Check out all these markets you can visit in Zurich.See our list here. Check out all these markets you can visit in Zurich.

FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING Teaching Assistant COURSE 18th September 2021 – 11th June 2022 Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. Their Teacher Assistant Course in English begins18th Sept one Saturday a month. No prerequisites necessary. September 2021 – June 2022 (10 Modules) – Just One Saturday per month 9am – 1pm at Hull's School, Zurich or Email Sylvia Leck on sylvia.leck@foundationsforlearning.ch for more information Read all about the course and what you can expect to cover here ==>> For more information click here.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here.

FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT: Find out all about floating down the Limmat in your rubber dinghy (including some of the new regulations for 2021) in this article here.

GUIDE TO RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES IN ZURICH: Check out this guide to great restaurants with outdoor terraces in Zurich. Take a look here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: With the weather forecast not looking great for the upcoming week you may need this guide! Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS THIS SUMMER IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich this Summer. Take a look here.

FANCY A GO AT SURFING IN ZURICH? Why not try your hand at surfing in Zurich? Find out all about surfing at Urban Surf here.

BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK: Check out the mazing sculptures at the Bruno Webser Scutlpure Park in Zurich.Read all about it here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomer here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

CORONA UPDATES

Please note that she of the Covid Vaccination Centres are closing soon, but many of them are accepting walk-ins so even if you don’t have an appointment you can get vaccinated. Please check your nearest centre.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

