ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2021 – Win Tickets!

30th September – 3rd October 2021

Jamari Lior, Pink / 2020, Courtesy of Elevate Art, Frankfurt/M., Germany

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2021 at PULS 5 Zurich

Art International Zurich is taking place again this year at Puls 5 in Zurich. This large open building with its high ceilings and generous floorspace used to be a foundry.

Laprokay, Green is the hope, Courtesy of Prokai, Neerach, Switzerland

As well as being a great event hall to exhibit paintings, it is also very well ventilated from all sides and from the top. It is therefore an ideal exhibition venue, allowing distance to be easily maintained for visitors to the exhibition during these very specials times. As with all indoor event venues, a valid Covid certificate is obligatory to visit the exhibition.

Win Free Tickets for Art International 2021 Zurich

Zurich’s Art International Festival is on from 30th September to 3rd October 2021. As one of the most important and established public and art trade fairs in Switzerland, it offers a wide range of international art. It was founded in 1999 and first exhibited at the Kongresshaus.

We are a long term partner of Art International Zurich and have 100 FREE tickets to be won! Simply email us here with your name and mobile number and the word ART2021 in the subject line. All the winners will be notified by 29th September at the latest.

Marco Prieto, Fuego Amigo, Courtesy of Smaltlight, Uitikon, Switzerland

A Wide Variety Of Art In All Formats

The event showcases a wide variety of exhibits, from multimedia, photography, and installations, to classical painting and sculpture. The artwork comes in a variety of sizes and formats and can be figurative, abstract or conceptual. The works shown are by both new and established artists, at a variety of price points. The art is as diverse and fascinating as the artists themselves and many are often present at the event. It also offers a great opportunity to see a wealth of different artwork in one place and in particular it’s a great showcase for contemporary art.



List of All The Exhibitors for Art International 2021

Here is the list of all the exhibitors in alphabetical order.

Maura Patrizia Zoller, Blooming Paradise of Spring, Courtesy of Zoller, Aarau, Switzerland

Good luck with the contest!

Art International Zurich 2021 Opening Hours

Thursday 30th September: 6 – 9 p.m. (by invitation and box office)

Friday 1st October: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Ticketcorner.ch and box office)

Saturday 2nd October: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Ticketcorner.ch and box office)

Sunday 3rd October: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Ticketcorner.ch and box office)

As per the latest government instructions, your Covid certificate is now obligatory!

Tickets

Day ticket: CHF 20.00

Students: CHF 10.00

Children up to 16: free (accompanied by an adult)

Free admission for VIP-cardholders

Tickets at Ticketcorner.ch or at the box office

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2021

Where: Puls 5, Zurich, Giessereistrasse 18, -8005 Zurich, Switzerland

Transport: Tram 4, stop Technopark / Parking Puls 5, P-Wes

When: 30th September – 3rd October 2021

Visit the Art International website here.

Latest Visitor regulations and hygiene measures:

Important up-to-date information for visiting the exhibition: www.art-zurich.com/howto Swiss art trading company BB International Fine Arts, which specialises in the organization of exhibitions and art fairs is the Organizer of Art International and has been since 1999.

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************