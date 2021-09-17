Current Covid Travel Regulations for Travel Between the UK & Switzerland

Making sense of the ever changing landscape for travel during Covid can be frustrating. It’s particularly challenging if you’re trying to organise travel for older relatives coming to Switzerland to visit. Luckily Ruth Mackley has been investigating the situation and has kindly shared her notes with us. Please note that as with all things relating to Covid, the situation changes very quickly. However, Ruth has included a lot of useful Government links which will be constantly updated.

Travel From The UK to Switzerland

Currently Switzerland is on the ‘Green List’ . This means fully vaccinated UK citizens visiting Switzerland the can visit the www.eda.admin.ch website or www.gov.uk to find out the latest entry requirements.

==>> This link takes you straight to information regarding requirements for entry from UK to Switzerland.

Swiss Passenger Locator Form

You must complete a Swiss Passenger Locator Form for entry into Switzerland. You can get it from this website: www.swissplf.admin.ch . You can do it on your phone before you travel. You will then be sent a QR code via email to confirm completion. Keeping this on your phone and as a printout too is highly advisable.

Covid Vaccination Confirmation

You must also have confirmation of your Covid vaccination with you. Luckily almost all are now recognized in Switzerland. This can be from an official NHS printout or phone confirmation. You just need to make sure it has your name, date of birth, the type of vaccine and the dates the vaccine was given.

The NHS certification has only recently been approved by the Swiss authorities. You can click this link which confirms that the UK certification is accepted should you run into trouble.

Travel To The UK

The Swiss Government website also provides clear advice and links on requirements for return to the UK advice and you can also find it here www.gov.uk. Currently travellers are required to complete a pre-departure PCR test before arrival to England and this can be booked through www.onedoc.ch

New Rules From 4th October 2021

It should be noted that from the 4th October a pre-departure test is not necessary (this is usually done in Switzerland 2 days before travel). However, a test on visiting or returning to the UK is still mandatory 2 days after arrival. Until the 4th October this still needs to be a PCR (which you must pay for). This must be pre-booked and presented as a paper or online confirmation before travel. You can book this through gov.uk. Here is the link.

Various local council websites in the UK such as www.leeds.co.uk can give you more specific locations on where you can get tested. You just need to have the appropriate online confirmation and the passenger locator form which can be downloaded from here.

Lateral Flow From 4th October For Travel to The UK

From the 4th October www.gov.uk states that a Lateral Flow Test 2 days after return will be accepted. However at the time of writing this seems to only be available through the NHS website as a “pick up and home test” option and not a test on site option. This might change so watch this space. Hopefully, if they are now accepting the Lateral Flow test and it’s cheaper, they must make it possible to pre-book these online ahead of travel.

Hopefully this has given you a little help in organising travel for relatives from the UK (and planning your travel to the UK). If you have anything to add, or we have missed out, please let us know in the comments below.

Thanks to Ruth Mackley for researching and writing this article.

