Hiking The First 4 peaks of the Flumserberg 7 Peak Route

Hiking Not Far From Zurich

by newinzurich
Photo courtesy of Flumserberg Bahnen

The BergJet cable car at Flumserberg delivers you in style to the ridge above the ski resort at 2000m. In the summer and autumn this is a potential start to many great hikes including the Flumserberg 7 Peaks Tour. The whole tour takes over 6 hours, but if you don’t have time for that, this route takes in the first 4 peaks and still deliver great views and challenging climbs. Hiking poles and sturdy hiking shoes are recommended. There is no water on the trail so bring plenty with you as well as lunch for a break on one of the peaks.

On the way up Leist, looking back at Ziger peak and the mountains on 7 peak hike flumserberg

On the way up Leist, looking back at Ziger peak and the mountains beyond

As soon as you leave the cable car station you see the first peak above you. The Ziger peak can either be hiked over or around (either way). We skirted it to the north to give our legs a chance to warm up and finished the hike with climbing it on the way back. If you are not going over the top, the hike starts with an easy path. We picked the northern route which, although in the shade, has interesting examples of the geology that makes this region so unique. Within 15 minutes all three paths come together at Zigerfurgglen and here the uphill climb starts.

The route follows the 7 Peaks Tour at this point and so is clearly signposted. The route now goes up Leist following a steep path. This path is quite eroded and tricky.

the path to Leist - 7 peaks hike Flumserberg

When we were here in early September they were working on path so hopefully it is better now. At the top there are far reaching views looking north, over to the Churfirsten range on the other side of the Walensee and even if you’re lucky to Säntis peeking through.

Views over the Walensee to the Churfirsten range and Säntis from the way up Leist peak. on Flumserberg hike

Views over the Walensee to the Churfirsten range and Säntis from the way up Leist peak

Heading on to Gulmen Peak with the impressive ridgeline dominated by the Spitzmeilen peak.

Heading on to Gulmen Peak with the impressive ridgeline dominated by the Spitzmeilen peak

Looking on it is easy to see your route along the ridgeline for 2 more peaks. Not that far off is the dramatic Spitzmeilen peak although not on this tour! From Leist you descend slightly before heading up the second peak, Rainissalts. Again the path is tricky in places – this time quite loose underfoot.

Flumserberg 7 peak hike - Gulmen, the highest point of the hike.

Gulmen, the highest point of the hike

The path off Gulmen is steep down this grassy flank - Flumserberg hike

The path off Gulmen is steep down this grassy flank

The final peak in the row is Mütschüelergulmen which makes a great place for lunch with stunning 360 degree views. The path off this peak is narrow and steep. Hiking poles are useful. It is not exposed though and the great views give you an excellent excuse to stop from time to time to enjoy them.

At the bottom the route leaves the 7 Peaks Tour and heads left clearly signposted to the cable car at Maschgenkamm. The steep ascents and descents are behind you now, until the final peak, and the path winds its way past a number of little lakes steadily dropping height until you return to the path junction at Zigerfurgglen.

Sächser lake - Flumserberg 7 peaks hike

Sächser Lake

If you didn’t climb the Ziger peak on the way out now is your chance, before finally returning to the cable car station at Maschgenkamm.

Access:

This hike starts and finishes at Maschgenkamm, the top of the BergJet cable car.  The 2021 summer season runs until 24th October, however the operation is weather dependent. Call the information line on +41 81 720 15 15 or check the website for current operation https://www.flumserberg.ch/en/Flumserberg-today/Open-facilities/Summer This route is only recommended in good weather. The weather can change fast and there is no easy way to shorten this route once you start. The paths are steep and eroded in places so best not attempted after heavy rain.

Tickets:

Tickets can be bought online or at the main ticket office in Tannenboden. You need a return on the BergJet cable car. https://www.flumserberg.ch/webshop-english

Parking:

At Tannenboden: Sonnhalde, Flumserberg. https://goo.gl/maps/cxxTyv1AskP7Bc1r8

Details of the Hike

Distance: 8.5km

Ascent: 640m

Descent: 640m

Hiking time: 3 – 3.5 hours

Please see the map here:

With special thanks to Rhoda Richardson for writing and taking photos for this informative article. She worked as a journalist in Luxembourg and the UK before moving into the not for profit sector. She now lives in Switzerland where she leads hiking and snowshoeing groups.

A Circular Hike Around Eglisau in Autumn

A Short and Scenic Hike Along The Rhine Falls

Hiking from Weesen to Quinten along the Walensee

A Trip To Paxmal The Amazing Peace Monument In The Churfirsten Mountains

A Hike From Morteratsch to the Glacier

