Humans. Carved in Stone. Exhibition at the Landesmuseum Zurich

Stelae – Sculptures from the Stone Age

Exhibition from 17th September 2021 to 16th January 2022

The late Neolithic was a busy time. Settling down, swapping hunting and gathering for agriculture and farming brought about a social upheaval that the early humans hadn’t seen before. The technological progress led to prosperity and abundance as well as to conflicts and a never-ending struggle for resources. It was during these tumultuous period that several cultures living between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caucasus started to erect richly decorated, human-shaped stone monoliths – so called stelae. These rudimentary stone figures weren’t just meant for beautification. They were in fact important symbols, means of self-expression of these nascent societies as they were trying to champion the changes and challenges of sedentary life.

Unique Exhibition of Stone-Age Stelae with Rare Artefacts

The Landesmuseum’s major autumn exhibition, “Humans. Carved in Stone. (Menschen. In Stein gemeisselt)”, takes us on an artistic adventure in time, showcasing some the most special stelae that were ever excavated in Europe. It also includes some rare recent finds from Cantons Valais and Zürich which can be seen by the public for the very first time. The exhibition is truly one of a kind. It is also the first time that such an extensive collection of stone-age stelae are shown side by side at an exhibition.

Fascinating View of Everyday Life In Stone-Age Times

Whilst these stone sculptures may look simple at first sight, these millennia-old figures are incredibly rich in symbolism and offer us a treasure box of stories about how our ancestors lived and navigated through the ever-changing times of the second millennium BC. These masterworks of talented stone-age sculptors don’t just reveal how our forefathers dressed, what jewellery they wore or even what tattoos they sported, but upon closer inspection we can also find out what beliefs they had about the afterlife or what significance gender had in pre-historic societies.

Interactive Digital Media with Insight from Historians

The exhibition couples stone-age art with 21st-century technology. The interactive touch panels bring the pre-historic artefacts to life beautifully, whilst offering commentary in 4 languages – including English. Make sure to treat yourself for a little break in the lounge puffs of the exhibition rooms and listen to the audio commentaries from leading historians like Sapiens’ Yuval Harari for eye-opening insights about socio-economic realities of the Neolithic.

Exhibition at the Landesmuseum Zurich / Swiss National Museum

Humans. Carved in Stone.

Where: Swiss National Museum Zurich / Landesmuseum

Address: Museumstrasse 2, 8001 Zurich

When: 17th September 2021 to 16th January 2022

Tickets: adults 10 CHF, concessions 8 CHF, children up to 16 years for free

Website: Visit the museum’s website for guided tours and special events related to the exhibition.

Article written and photos taken by Peter Toller

An IT Manager by profession, Peter loves the great outdoors and is an avid explorer of Switzerland and enjoys hiking and discovering new places in his free time.

Peter’s Instagram account is @ptoller

