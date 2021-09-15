Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 10th – September – 2nd October 2021

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks is taking place from 10th September – 2nd October 2021. For its 9th edition Nespresso is working with 21 renowned chefs all over Switzerland. Each chef will be creating an exceptional culinary experience – with the addition of one very special ingredient: Nespresso Coffee.

Lunch and Dinner Menus

We went for the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks lunch at Roots Basel and had a delicious lunch – you can read all about it here.

Prices For Lunch and Dinner Menus

Some restuarants will be serving lunch and others dinner and there is plenty of choice and a huge amount of creativity as the chefs subtly create a marriage of coffee and haute cuisine. In total the selected restaurants comprise 18 Michelin stars and 275 Gault&Millau points. The lunches cost CHF 70 per person (CHF 85 for restaurants with 2 Michelin stars) and the dinners cost CHF 120 per person for dinner. Both meals include a Nespresso coffee but exclude drinks. You can book your table directly (see the the list of selected restaurants here) by mentioning the words “Nespresso Gourmet Weeks”.

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2021

When: 10th September – 2nd October 2021

Where: 21 fine dining restaurants in Switzerland

Price: Lunch CHF 70 per person (CHF 85 at 2 Michelin star restaurants) and CHF 120 for dinner

Visit the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks Website here for full information

Read all about our Nespresso Gourmet Weeks lunch at Roots Restaurant in Basel.