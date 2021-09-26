Sharon Stone Receives Golden Icon Award At Zurich Film Festival

Zurich was abuzz on Saturday evening as as Sharon Stone strolled up the green carpet to be greeted by jubilant fans.

She was arriving at the 17th Zurich Film Festival to receive the Golden Icon Award, Zurich Film Festival’s greatest accolade, for her career in film. Dressed in a sparkling golden gown, the American actor accepted the award in Corso 1 and in doing so was moved to tears. She described the ZFF award for her life’s work, as the greatest honour of her career.

During her acceptance speech, Stone talked about how her job taught her to love people. “We don’t have to like each other,” she said. “But we have to love each other. It’s a lesson that led me to my humanitarian commitment. A lesson that took me to war zones. It took me to hospitals, hospices and orphanages. To places that were overcrowded, where people were hungry and desperate.”

Stone called on people to love others: «I thank the cinema. Thank you all here in Zurich. Because you don’t know me, but you have decided to love me. ” Stone continued by saying that the Golden Icon Award was an honour which meant “more to her than any other award”, and said to the audience: “If this is my life’s work, then I owe it to you.”

Christian Junge, Artistic Director of the ZFF, presented the Golden Icon Award to the actor. He praised Stone as “a true icon of the seventh art, a woman Hitchcock would have loved: Mysterious, sometimes dangerous, and more cunning than any man. An actress who still embodies classic Hollywood glamor. ” Junge also stated that Stone was one of the first female superstars in an era dominated by male stars and “defended herself against sexism long before MeToo”, thus becoming a role model for many young actresses.

He also mentioned her recently published memoir “The Beauty of Living Twice”, in which the star from TOTAL RECALL (1990) and BASIC INSTICT (1992) depicted Hollywood at the time, and he went on to talk about her innovation and her ability to play so many characters: “She has one IQ of 154, which means that she is gifted. She also proved her brainpower as a producer. For example, 25 years ago she produced THE QUICK AND THE DEAD by Sam Raimi, a feminist Western that was way ahead of its time. ”

After the ceremony, the classic film CASINO by Martin Scorsese, for which the iconic actor was Oscar-nominated, was shown at the Corso in Zurich.

On Sunday Sharon Stone took part in the ZFF Masters in “A Conversation With… Sharon Stone”, where she gave an insight into her career and talked about her commitment to equal rights for women in Hollywood. Previous winners of the Golden Icon award were Juliette Binoche, Cate Blanchett, Judi Dench and Glenn Close. Other award winners include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, and Sean Penn.

We hope you’re enjoying the Zurich Film Festival and see here for further information.

All photos by Tim Hughes for ZFF

You can find out more about the Zurich Film Festival here.

Credit Suisse is the partner of the Golden Icon Award.

