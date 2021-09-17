Travelling With Your Pet From Switzerland to the UK

If you’re living in Switzerland and planning on travelling to the UK with your Swiss registered Pet, you can find the latest information under this link. Most of this information relates to cats and dogs, however, there is a separate section for exotic pets.

Pets From Switzerland Subject to Rules for Third Countries After Brexit

Pets travelling to or from Switzerland and the UK are now subject to the rules for “third countries”. You can only fly direct with dogs, cats (and ferrets) from Geneva, Zurich and Basel airports. Direct entry by air with birds is only possible from Geneva or Zurich airports.

If you’re entering Switzerland via the EU, checks will be carried out once you enter the EU, for example in France. You can then continue on and enter Switzerland with your pet as usual.

Your Pet Needs an ISO Registered Microchip & Pet Passport

Before you travel you need to make sure that your pet has an ISO registered microchip (you can check this with your vet). You also need to make sure that the microchip number is on the pet’s Health Certificate otherwise known as a Pet Passport.

Rabies Vaccination At Least 21 Days Before You Travel

Switzerland is a ‘Part 1’ Listed country. This means that as well as ensuring the microchip information is on the Health certificate and readable with an ISO compatible device, you also need to make sure your pet is vaccinated against rabies. You need to wait at least 21 days after the primary Rabies vaccination (or the last of the primary course of vaccinations) before bringing your pet into the UK from Switzerland (or any Part 1 or Part 2 listed country). This must be added to the Health Certificate. Dogs also require a Tapeworm treatment which should be given given 24 hours before travel! In fact it is best to organise it for 5 days before departure to avoid any possible issues!

Add All Health and Vaccine Information to the Pet Passport

Again ensure this is all added to the Pet Passport. Please see the link here with all information.

There do not appear to be any extra re-entry requirements if your pet is a Swiss registered pet but the link for all information regarding re entry can be found here.

If In Doubt Contact Your Vet

If you are in doubt or you have any questions please contact your vet – and do check the useful Government links in this article which should always be up to date,

If you have any other information to add, please let us know in the Comments Section below.

With thanks to Ruth Mackley for researching and writing this article.

