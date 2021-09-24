Veuve Clicquot and The BOLD WOMAN AWARD

Veuve Clicquot has just launched a new award in Switzerland called the BOLD WOMAN AWARD. The well known brand of champagne has long been associated with strong, bold, women, after all, they are named after one.

History of Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot was indeed a woman who not only had to surmount great difficulties, but overcame them and thrived. After the sudden death of her husband in 1805, and aged just 27 years old, she was forced to take over the running of her husband’s family champagne business. Not only did she go on to create the first recorded vintage champagne in 1810, but also the very first blended rosé champagne in 1818.

Veuve Clicquot Swiss BOLD CONVERSATION and BOLD WOMAN AWARD in Switzerland

Tennis Champion Martina Hingis

In this spirit, Veuve Clicquot announced the first Swiss BOLD CONVERSATION and the launch of the BOLD WOMAN AWARD in Switzerland. It took place on 21st September 2021 at the Sonnenberg Hotel in Zurich and was the launch event for the kick-off the BOLD Program in Switzerland for the year 2021/22.

A Prominent Jury

The Jury responsible for assessing the entries consisted of prominent Swiss people such as former Tennis Champion Martina Hingis, Stefan Regez from RingierAxelspringer, Entrepreneur Karina Berger, Corine Blesi from Economiesuisse, Soccer star and Neo-Entrepreneur David Degen and Madeleine von Holzen from LE TEMPS.

The BOLD WOMAN AWARD will be presented to the winner at a ceremony at the end of February 2022.

Former BOLD Winners

Former BOLD Winners include entrepreneurs such as Babette Keller (KT Home), Bea Petri (Schminkbar), Barbara Lax (Little Green House) and Olga Dubey (first NGA Winner 2019 / AgroSustain).

The Veuve Clicquot Barometer on Female Entrepreneurship

During the event, the BOLD 2021/22 Program was presented and the announcement of of a new Award was made. They also launched the Veuve Clicquot Barometer on Female Entrepreneurship to Study, to understand the obstacles and key findings in Switzerland. A panel discussion on the topic of “Being a female entrepreneur – does the social or the financial ladder matter?” was hosted by Isabel Florido.

Th Hotel Sonnenberg provided a wonderful setting for the event on a sunny September day in Zurich.

We will keep you updated once the Winner has been announced and regarding the BOLD WOMAN award ceremony in February 2022.

Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

Carmen specialises in family portraits, LinkedIn shots and pet photography

