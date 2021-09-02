What To Do In Zurich Beginning of September 2021

Hopefully you have been enjoying the recent sunny days in Zurich – let’s hope it continues and we can enjoy an Indian summer! Do check out all the events and exhibitions coming up – take a look below. Don’t forget, if you’re interested in working with children or in an educational environment you might be interested in the Teaching Assistant Course in Zurich which is due to start on 18th September. Find out more here or sign up here. Whatever you do have a great weekend and week ahead!

VEGAN FESTIVAL 2nd – 5th SEPT AT ZURICH HB: There’s a Vegan Festival taking place at Zurich Main Station from 2nd – 5th September with 50 different vendors. Entry free.

SWISS COFFEE FESTIVAL 2021 3rd-5th SEPT HALLE 622: If you’re a coffee lover make sure to head over to the Swiss Coffee Festival which is taking place from 3rd – 5th September at Halle 622 in Oerlikon. Entrance CHF 10. See more here.

RUNDFUNK FM FESTIVAL AT LANDESMUSEUM DAILY UNTIL 4th SEPT: Why not pop by the (free) Rundfunk FM Radio Festival taking place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum. Read all about it here.

LONG NIGHT OF THE MUSEUMS 4th SEPT: The annual late opening of the museums – and all for one special price which includes transport (in zone 1) too! Read all about it here.

AUTUMN MARKET – HERBTMARKT AT FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN EVERY SATURDAY: Why not pop over to the Herbstmarkt at Frau Gerolds Garten. It’s taking place every Saturday from 11am. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich

CARMEN’S HEADSHOTS PHOTO SHOOT 4th SEPTEMBER: Need a new headshot photo for your CV, LinkedIn or corporate website? Why not book your place at Carmen’s headshot photo shoot day for the special price of CHF 150. Contact Carmen here.

ZURICH THEATER SPEKTAKEL UNTIL 5th SEPT: The annual Zurich Theater Spektakel performing arts festival in Landiwiese ends on 5th September. Try and catch it if you can. In addition to the acts on the program you usually find some free ones too. For more information see here.

TAG DES KINOS – CINEMA FOR CHF 5 ON 5th SEPTEMBER: Why not see a film for just CHF 5 on Sunday 5th September. It’s “Tag des Kinos” Day and all films at Allianz cinemas will be just CHF 5. Find out more here.

BANKSY BASEL EXHIBITION EXTENDED TILL 5th SEPT: If you thought that you had missed the Banksy Exhibition in Basel, it’s not too late as it’s been extended till 5th September. See details here.

WELTKLASSE ATHLETICS IN ZURICH 8th & 9th SEPT: The Weltklasse athletics are back in Zurich on 8th and 9th September. Find out all about them here.

ZURICH LIFESTYLE MARKET 11th SEPT: Why not check out this interesting market taking place on Saturday, September 11th from 2pm til 6pm at the VN Residency, Lessingstrasse 15, 8002 Zürich.Find out more here.

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL HARDTURM-BRACHE ZURICH 15TH SEPT: Why not visit the biggest outdoor restaurant in Zurich from 15th September? Around 50 food stands will be participating on on Fridays there will be music too! Takes places at the old Hardturm Stadium 8005 Zurich for 3 weeks. Open daily except for Sunday 19th September when it will be closed all day.

SHUCK’N ROLL AT BERTABAR ZURICH EVERY WEDS FROM 16th SEPT: Enjoy delicious Wild Wad Oysters and wonderful wines at affordable prices at the Bertabar in Zurich every Wednesday from 16th September. Bertastraase 26, 8003 Zurich Tel: 044 461 50 50 See details here.

VIVA FRIDA KAHLO – MAAG HALLE LIGHT 22nd SEPT – 2nd JAN: Taking place at the Lichthalle MAAG this immersive experience combines moving visuals and music portraying the artistic life of Frida Kahlo. Find out more here.

STEVE MCCURRY PHOTO EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 20th OCTOBER: The World of Steve McCurry Photo exhibition continues at the MAAG Halle Zurich until 20th October. Read all about this great photographic exhibition here.

FLOAT DOWN THE LIMMAT: When the weather is sunny enough, it’s great fun to float down the Limmat in your rubber dinghy. Read all about this fun experience and (see some of the new regulations for 2021) in this article here. 12 GREAT PARKS TO VISIT IN ZURICH: Check out these 12 wonderful parks in Zurich. Read all about them here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: With the weather forecast not looking great for the upcoming week you may need this guide! Take a look here.

TOP THINGS TO DO FOR KIDS & TEENS IN ZURICH: Check out our list of top things to do for children and teenagers in Zurich. Take a look here.

WHERE TO STAND UP PADDLE BOARD IN ZURICH: All you need to know about Stand Up Paddle Boarding in and around Zurich. See details here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Have a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at a selection of 6 circular hikes here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

EXPATS

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.

MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.

FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.

SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.

EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.

TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.

CORONA UPDATES

Please note that she of the Covid Vaccination Centres are closing soon, but many of them are accepting walk-ins so even if you don’t have an appointment you can get vaccinated. Please check your nearest centre.

CHEAPEST COVID PCR TEST FOR TRAVEL: If you’re looking for a Saliva / PCR Test I think we’ve found the cheapest one in Zurich at CHF 119. See details here along with many other options.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the most recent updates.

